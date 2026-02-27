FREE PODCAST 2/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss PWTorch Newsletter #375 (2-24-96) including In Your House 6 review, Pillman in ECW, Steve Austin called Stone Cold, more (162 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast, Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald discuss issue #375 of the PWTorch including In Your House with Bret defending against Diesel in a cage, Diesel getting pulled into Hell by Undertaker, and more. They also discuss Pillman’s ECW appearance, Steve Austin called “stone cold,” and much more. Contact us with questions, reactions, and more at torchpastcast@gmail.com.
