VIP PODCAST 2/26 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (2-10-2008): TNA Against All Odds with Angle vs. Christian for TNA World Title, Booker T vs. Roode, Steiner vs. Petey, plus Styles, Team 3D (35 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault, we jump back 18 years to our Post-PPV Roundtable podcast following the Feb. 10, 2008. PWTorch’s Wade Keller, Bruce Mitchell, and Pat McNeill discussed the TNA Against All Odds PPV. It sets a record for the most times Bruce saying “I agree with what Wade said.” Key matches were:
- Kurt Angle vs. Christian Cage for the TNA World Title
- Booker T vs. Robert Roode
- Awesome Kong vs. ODB
- Eric Young vs. James Storm
- Scott Steiner vs. Petey Williams
- A.J. Styles & Tomko vs. B.G. James & Bob Armstrong
