FREE PODCAST 2/26 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Belair announces her decision, Bryan vs. Jey with a Universal Title shot at stake, Seth makes pitch to Cesaro, more (125 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (2-26-2021), PWTorch.com editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch.com’s Brandon LeClair and Javier Machado to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown including the fallout from Elimination Chamber, Daniel Bryan shaming Roman Reigns for how he defended his title last Sunday night, Bryan vs. Jey Uso with a Universal Title match on the line, Bianca Belair announces her WrestleMania opponent, Seth Rollins makes a pitch to Cesaro, Otis & Chad Gable get another win over the Mysterios, and more.

