News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 2/26 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Shane McMahon’s return dream match options, what can Swerve do to get booed, WWE books, Rousey-Carano, WWE wrestlers slowing down too much, 2025 awards (59 min.)

February 26, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

  • Reaction to 2025 Wrestling Observer Awards
  • Jim Cornette and Paul Heyman
  • Are WWE wrestlers getting too conservative in terms of ring effort, as evidenced by recent WrestleManias?
  • What wrestling night has the most meaning in your fandom?
  • What gimmick match should Hangman and MJF have had if they chose one of AEW’s previous gimmick. matches?
  • Todd’s ranking of WWE books in the boom period
  • Shane McMahon’s dream return match
  • If a wrestler reneges on a stip such as vowing to never wrestle for a world title again, is the heat on the heel wrestler or the promoter?
  • What could Swerve do to actually get booed, if anything?
  • What is A.J. Styles’s legacy?
  • Ronda Rousey-Gina Carano analysis

Email: thefixmailbag@gmail.com

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025