VIP PODCAST 2/26 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Shane McMahon’s return dream match options, what can Swerve do to get booed, WWE books, Rousey-Carano, WWE wrestlers slowing down too much, 2025 awards (59 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:
- Reaction to 2025 Wrestling Observer Awards
- Jim Cornette and Paul Heyman
- Are WWE wrestlers getting too conservative in terms of ring effort, as evidenced by recent WrestleManias?
- What wrestling night has the most meaning in your fandom?
- What gimmick match should Hangman and MJF have had if they chose one of AEW’s previous gimmick. matches?
- Todd’s ranking of WWE books in the boom period
- Shane McMahon’s dream return match
- If a wrestler reneges on a stip such as vowing to never wrestle for a world title again, is the heat on the heel wrestler or the promoter?
- What could Swerve do to actually get booed, if anything?
- What is A.J. Styles’s legacy?
- Ronda Rousey-Gina Carano analysis
