VIP PODCAST 2/26 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Shane McMahon’s return dream match options, what can Swerve do to get booed, WWE books, Rousey-Carano, WWE wrestlers slowing down too much, 2025 awards (59 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Reaction to 2025 Wrestling Observer Awards

Jim Cornette and Paul Heyman

Are WWE wrestlers getting too conservative in terms of ring effort, as evidenced by recent WrestleManias?

What wrestling night has the most meaning in your fandom?

What gimmick match should Hangman and MJF have had if they chose one of AEW’s previous gimmick. matches?

Todd’s ranking of WWE books in the boom period

Shane McMahon’s dream return match

If a wrestler reneges on a stip such as vowing to never wrestle for a world title again, is the heat on the heel wrestler or the promoter?

What could Swerve do to actually get booed, if anything?

What is A.J. Styles’s legacy?

Ronda Rousey-Gina Carano analysis

Email: thefixmailbag@gmail.com

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com