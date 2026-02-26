VIP PODCAST 2/26 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Strong opinion on MJF-Hangman stip segment, Mystery Crate, WBD news, Elimination Chamber preview, more (80 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw

WWE Elimination Chamber preview

NXT TV review

Preview of New Japan New Beginning USA

The breaking news on Netflix pulling out of deal for WBD and how it affects AEW

Reviews of AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite including the MJF-Hangman segment and Swerve’s standing ovation after his supposed heel promo

Review and preview of UFC

