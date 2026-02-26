News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 2/26 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Strong opinion on MJF-Hangman stip segment, Mystery Crate, WBD news, Elimination Chamber preview, more (80 min.)

February 26, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw
  • WWE Elimination Chamber preview
  • NXT TV review
  • Preview of New Japan New Beginning USA
  • The breaking news on Netflix pulling out of deal for WBD and how it affects AEW
  • Reviews of AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite including the MJF-Hangman segment and Swerve’s standing ovation after his supposed heel promo
  • Review and preview of UFC

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025