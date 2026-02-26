TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (2/26): Hardys & The Righteous vs. The System, Santana & Slater vs. Nemeth Brothers, Ash and Mickie Face to Face

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

FEBRUARY 26, 2026

NASHVILLE, TN AT THE PINNACLE

AIRED ON AMC

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Recap video of last week’s events.

(1) MIKE SANTANA & LEON SLATER vs. NIC & RYAN NEMETH

Frankie Kazarian sat in on commentary. Eric Young distracted Slater towards the end, leading to Nic getting the pin on Slater.

WINNERS: Nic & Ryan Nemeth

(2) LEI YING LEE vs. DANI LUNA

In this battle of top Knockouts contenders, Dani threw Lee into the turnbuckle, which had a chain wrapped around it. Dani hit the Luna Landing and got the pin.

WINNER: Dani Luna

(D.L.’s Take: This was Dani’s first match in the AMC era, and she continued her winning ways.)

-Alisha Edwards sat with Tommy Dreamer and Carlos Silva. Alisha had her contract and said she felt lost. She said she was declining her contract. Moose entered the room and sat with them. He said that Alisha was not only the First Lady of The System, but also the First Lady of TNA. He encouraged her to sign and said that TNA needed her. Dreamer and Silva agreed. Alisha signed the contract and gave hugs. [c]

(3) MANCE WARNER (w/Steph De Lander) vs. AJ FRANCIS

They brawled right at the start. AJ took the early advantage. Warner made a comeback. AJ gave Warner a spear for a two count. AJ brought a chair in the ring, but Steph took it away and tossed it to Warner. Warner hit AJ with the chair and the referee called for the bell.

WINNER: AJ Francis by DQ in 5:00

Warner continued to attack AJ with the chair.

-The Injury Report featured Mustafa Ali, Jody Threat, and Leon Slater.

-Mickie James did her ring entrance. [c]

-Mickie James cut a promo in the ring. She addressed Ash by Elegance and called her out to talk. The Concierge walked to the stage. Mickie said that no one was talking to him. Ash marched to the stage and grabbed the mic from The Concierge. Ash got in the ring and told Mickie she was washed up. Mickie said she thought Ash was her friend. She talked about Ash calling her after she got released.

Mickie said she was the one who called Tommy Dreamer to give Ash a chance. Ash said TNA was already scouting her. Mickie called Ash a mark. Ash said she is trending every single week. Mickie said that Ash turned her back on the fans. They continued to go back and forth. They went face to face and exchanged slaps. The Elegance Brand was shown on the screen intimidating Mickie’s son. Mickie ran to the back but got attacked by M by Elegance. The Elegance Brand beat up Mickie. Ash gave Mickie a DDT on the stage. Fans chanted “Mark” at Ash. [c]

-Harley Hudson and Myla Grace summoned Santino Marella into the locker room to look at Jody Threat, who had been attacked. Daria Rae pulled Santino out of the room to yell at him for all the chaos. She told him to get it together.

(4) JADA STONE vs. TASHA STEELZ (w/The Great Hands)

Steelz attacked Stone at the bell. Steelz punched and chopped Stone. Stone fought back. Stone did a dive on the Great Hands, but they caught her. Steelz accidentally did a dive on the Great Hands. Stone did a dive from the top rope to the floor on Steelz and the Great Hands. Steelz booted Stone and threw her into the ring apron. Back in the ring, Steelz continued on offense. They exchanged pin attempts. Steelz gave Stone a German suplex. Stone blocked a cutter and rolled up Steelz for the pin.

WINNER: Jada Stone in 6:00

The Great Hands threw Stone back in the ring. Steelz gave Stone a cutter and continued beating on her. Steelz and the Great Hands stood triumphantly. [c]

-Tom Hannifan was in the ring to interview Steve Maclin, who asked for an opportunity to tell his side of the story about why he attacked Mike Santana, even though in storyline, he no longer works for TNA after selecting the “Fired” briefcase in the Feast or Fired match. Security brought Maclin to the ring. Fans chanted “You don’t work here!”

Hannifan talked about sticking his neck out to get his friend Maclin this interview time. Hannifan asked Maclin to explain his actions. Maclin began to speak and fans chanted “We don’t care!” Maclin called Santana selfish. Maclin said he was selfless. Fans chanted “You’re a liar!” Hannifan said Maclin should hold himself accountable for attacking Santana twice. Maclin said he could talk about his alcohol problems in WWE and his PTSD, but he puts a smile on his face and moves on. Fans chanted “Wrap it up!”

Maclin said he thought Hannifan would be on his side. Maclin said he got Hannifan this job. Hannifan said that Maclin did get him the job, but he hated to see Maclin lose his job. He said he tried to do everything to help Maclin, but people like Santana did too. He said that Maclin never takes accountability. Maclin paused for a while, then hit Hannifan in the stomach. Security and Santana ran in, but Maclin escaped the ring. Maclin shoved Matthew Rehwoldt to the ground. [c]

-Gia Miller joined Rehwoldt on commentary. Rehwoldt said that Daria Rae pulled Hannifan from commentary.

(5) MATT HARDY & JEFF HARDY & THE RIGHTEOUS (Vincent & Dutch) vs. THE SYSTEM (Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards & Cedric Alexander & Bear Bronson)

Jeff and Eddie started the match. The match quickly broke down, and everyone fought in the ring. The Hardys and the Righteous celebrated in the ring. [c]

The System got the heat on Vincent. Vincent finally made the tag to Matt Hardy, who cleaned art. All eight wrestlers exchanged moves. Vincent pushed Matt out of the way, but he caught a Boston Knee Party from Eddie, who got the pin.

WINNERS: The System in 12:00.

After the match, The System continued the attack until Moose came in for the save. H eventually got overwhelmed. Alisha Edwards ran in and protected Moose from The System.