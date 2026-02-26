FREE PODCAST 2/26 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Cena’s response to Rock, Chamber PPV fall-out, Rock historical perspective, Edge-Christian-Del Rio, concussions (165 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Feb. 21 and 22, 2011.

On the Feb. 21, 2011 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell, they discussed with live callers John Cena’s potential response to The Rock on Monday’s Raw, a full preview of Raw, Rock’s role in WrestleMania build-up, vintage Rock interview for VIP members and historical perspective on Rock’s career, a potential Michael Cole-Jerry Lawler WrestleMania match, how Christian could fit in the Edge-Del Rio WrestleMania build-up, concussion and steroid issues, wrestler health discussed in-depth, and more.

Then on the Feb. 22, 2011 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell took ten live phone calls for most of the live hour on a variety of subjects including primarily a reaction to big angles on the previous night’s Raw and looked ahead to WrestleMania. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they compared that year’s WrestleMania to the previous year’s line-up, plus frustration with TNA repeating the same mistakes and getting the same lousy results.

