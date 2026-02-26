WWE EVOLVE RESULTS (2/25): Team ID vs. Team PC in Season 1 Finale, Tyra Mae Steele vs. Zena Sterling, Karli Armstrong vs. Wendy Choo

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE EVOLVE TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 25, 2026

ORLANDO, FLA. AT WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON TUBI

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Peter Rosenberg, Blake Howard

Interviewer: Chuey Martinez

Ring Announcer: Kelly Kincaid

-An outside view of the Performance Center was shown as Peter Rosenberg introduced the season finale of Evolve.

-“Earlier today”, Kam Hendrix, Harley Riggins, and Braxton Cole pondered who would join them in their tag team match tonight. Riggins got a text from Keanu saying he was in. Hendrix said he hadn’t heard from Drake. Cyrus walked in and was welcomed by Hendrix. They pumped themselves up for the tag match later.

(1) TYRA MAE STEELE vs. ZENA STERLING

Rosenberg mentioned that Sterling was from LFG. Sterling offered a handshake, but Steele answered with a suplex. She beat on Sterling for a bit and screamed at her. She nearly cut Sterling in half with a spear, then delivered a powerful German suplex for the quick win.

WINNER: Tyra Mae Steele at 1:19.

(Miller’s Take: Steele was very intense and aggressive, both physically and verbally. Sterling was a warm body.)

-Chuey Martinez caught Steele for a ringside interview. She said she was going to grab some popcorn and watch Kendal Grey and PJ Vasa tear it up. She mentioned that she was the only gold medalist here. The interview was cut short when Kali Armstrong made her entrance. Steele danced a bit with Armstrong before going to the back.

(2) KALI ARMSTRONG vs. WENDY CHOO

Choo came to the ring with new entrance music to reflect the change in her character. Armstrong backed her into the corner and choked her. Choo went for an early Dirt Nap but couldn’t hang onto it. Choo executed some nifty chain wrestling moves before Armstrong found her way out to the floor. Choo hit a cannonball from the apron onto Armstrong before they cut to a commercial break.

Back from the break, Choo was getting tired of beating on Armstrong. The Difference Maker showed resilience, though, and drove her shoulder through Choo’s midsection in the corner. She ran in and smashed her with a knee, then settled into a rear chinlock. Armstrong missed another spear, which allowed Choo to come back to life and take it to the former champ. She hit a cartwheel clotheline and a stiff kick for a two-count.

They exchanged some near falls before Armstrong punched her lights out. She mounted her and started thumping on her, before going to the top. Choo followed her up and hit a superplex followed by a brainbuster for a near fall. Choo again went for the Dirt Nap and locked it in tight. Armstrong rolled out to the floor but Choo kept the submission locked in. Armstrong tapped on the outside, but Rosenberg clarified that since it happened outside the ring, it doesn’t count. She backed Choo into the apron to break the hold. Back in the ring, Armstrong picked up speed while running the ropes and nailed a Kali Konnection that knocked Choo into the middle of next week, then scored the pin.

WINNER: Kali Armstrong at 8:29.

(Miller’s Take: I really think they could have done more with this match. It wasn’t bad by any means, but I was expecting a little more intensity given the grudge. Choo’s character has evolved (pardon the pun) into something more generic. She’s likable but she’s lost the edge and mystery that made her stand out. She’s not sleepy Wendy, and she’s not evil Wendy, so who is she, really? I’m not saying she can’t get over, but if she’s going to stay away from the Sleepy Psycho image, she needs to create something equally unique. Armstrong, as usual, was excellent.)

-In the face locker room, Team ID was warming up for the big tag match. Cunninham was spraying himself down while wearing sunglasses that made him look too cool for school. The Vanity Project walked in and was welcomed. Legacy made a motivational speech, then left with Aaron Rourke and Cunningham. The Vanity Project had a group huddle to reestablish their egos and somewhat separate themselves from their ID partners. They threw up the V sign and started towards the entrance. [c]

-Harlem Lewis said Brooks Jensen was born into a wrestling bubble, but he was going to burst it. He spoke of destroying him at Succession.

-Special Referee Tate Wilder made his way to the ring.

(3) TEAM ID (Sean Legacy & Aaron Rourke & Mike Cunningham & Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes) (w/ Jackson Drake) vs. TEAM PC (Kam Hendrix & Harley Riggins & Braxton Cole & Cyrus & Keanu Carver) – 10 Man Tag Team Match

Legacy immediately went for Shambles on Hendrix, then everybody hopped in the ring and began brawling. Wilder was wildly unsuccessful at being in control of the match as everyone fought all over the place. The ring emptied out one by one until Keanu Carver gave Cunningham a biel throw from hell. The kid flew through the air like a paper airplane. When the match finally settled back in the ring, Team PC took control of the match. Baylor and Smokes were able to work in some high-octane teamwork. In a great spot, Carver ducked a double clothesline and then clotheslined his opponents on the apron. Then he turned around and hit a double clothesline on the other two who were left in the ring. [c]

Back from a quick break, Laynie Luck was shown sitting in the VIP section Hendrix pounded on Smokes. Both teams started making quick tags and spectacular double and triple team moves that got a good pop from the crowd. Legacy got a near fall on Cyrus but then fell victim to some great teamwork from Team PC. Cunningham came in and nearly took off Cole’s head with a clothesline for a two-count. Hendrix kneed Cunningham as he was running the ropes, which allowed Cole to take control of the match. Jackson Drake slid into the ring and confronted Wilder, who showed his authority by decking him. Ladies and gentlemen, The Vanity Project has left the building. Yes, Drake, Baylor, and Smokes decided it was time to take their ball and go home. Baylor exclaimed, “We’re in NXT, we don’t need this!” as they walked out of the match. Cappuccino Jones confronted them and chastised them for bailing, but they continued walking out. Jones decided to stick around at ringside.

In the meantime, Cunningham was getting the snot beaten out of him by Team PC. Ricky Morton would have shed a tear of happiness. Cunningham tried valiantly to beat his way back to his corner but couldn’t quite make it. Carver sneaked around the corner of the ring and mashed Cappuccino Jones into the ring steps. Rourke, who hadn’t seen any action yet, was dying to tag in. Cunningham finally dove for Rourke’s outstretched hand, but Riggins pulled Rourke off the ring apron to spoil the hot tag. Carver was thumping on Legacy on the floor. Hendrix and Cole executed the highest hotshot I’ve ever seen on poor Cunningham. They must have launched him six feet in the air. Team PC leered at Team ID, whose members were lying on the floor outside the ring. [c]

After a short commercial break, Cole was still pulverizing Cunningham, stopping only to tag in one of his partners to spot him for a bit. Cunningham took a prolonged beating as Drake Morreaux was shown seated next to Laynie Luck in the VIP Lounge. Cunningham hit a hotshot on Hendrix and finally got the white-hot tag to Rourke, who came in and annihilated Team PC. Jones kicked Carver from the ring apron, then Legacy and Rourke kicked him in the noggin. Legacy hit an assisted sliced bread on Carver for a near fall.

Rourke hit a satellite DDT on Hendrix, then followed it up with a split-legged moonsault and a pin attempt, but Cyrus broke it up. Legacy pitched Cyrus out of the ring, then he and Cunningham hit stereo superkicks on Riggins and Cole, who tumbled out of the ring. They climbed to opposite turnbuckles and landed a couple of beautiful dives to the floor. Carver then double clotheslined them out of their boots. Hendrix and Rourke traded a couple of rollups, then Rourke ducked a blow from Hendrix, who accidentally hit referee Tate Wilder. Hendrix tried to talk to Wilder, who was holding his eye. As he turned around, he got slammed to the mat with an Over The Rainbow by Rourke, who held him down while a recovered Wilder slapped the mat three times.

WINNERS: Team ID at 20:28.

(Miller’s Take: The last match on Evolve Season 1 finale was the longest match of the year, and possibly the best. Cunningham can sell like nobody’s business. The Vanity Project deserting their team was not surprising at all, and fit their spoiled brat characters perfectly. Legacy, Carver, and Rourke continue to shine in their own ways. A lot of things happened in this match, and it told a great story. Superb main event!)

-After the match, Cappuccino Jones grabbed a mic while Team ID celebrated. He said he’d get a hold of Jackson Drake next week, but tonight was about Sean Legacy because it’s his last night in Evolve. He congratulated him on his “promotion” to NXT and thanked him on behalf of the boys. He demanded a speech and handed the mic to Legacy. Sean thanked his teammates and said he’s been at this for ten years and just wanted an opportunity. He praised the ID Program for making his dream come true. He said the name Sean Legacy is now NXT as the crowd chanted, “You deserve it”. He said he was leaving Evolve in good hands with his teammates. He mentioned Jones and Rourke by name, but neglected to mention Cunningham, who looked upset at the snub. Jones and Rourke raised Legacy’s hands high in the air, and a reluctant Cunningham joined in with some half-hearted applause. Legacy got emotional as the show faded to black.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Evolve ended their first season on a high note. My takeaways from the show are Tyra Mae Steele’s sincere humor, Kali Armstrong’s dominance, The Vanity Project’s cowardice, and that absolutely stellar main event. That’s a wrap for Season 1. I’ll see you all next week for Succession II.