AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (2/18): Keller’s report on MJF and Hangman face-to-face, Omega vs. Swerve, Willow vs. Bayne vs. Shafir vs. Shirakawa for TBS Title, The Brawling Birds

FEBRUARY 18, 2026



AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Bryan Danielson, Tony Schiavone

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 3,007 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,007. The arena has a capacity of 3,849 spectators when configured for concerts.The previous time they were in this arena for Dynamite on March 5, 2025 they drew 2,869.

[HOUR ONE]

-Excalibur introduced the show as they showed the interior of the arena with spotlights moving around the sold out arena.

-Soundbites aired with Mina Shirakawa Willow Nightingale, and Megan Bayne regarding the TBS Title match. Then Swerve Strickland said, “I need this.” Kenny Omega said Swerve is in his way until he knocks him out of his way.

-Renee Paquette interviewed Orange Cassidy backstage. She asked if he has a replacement for Roderick Strong. Cassidy said the good thing about The Conglomeration is there are a lot of them. In walked Tomohiro Ishii.

(1) JON MOXLEY vs. MARK DAVIS

They cut to the concourse where Moxley entered. He shook hands with the other members of The Death Riders on his way into the arena. Yuta had a hook covering his hideously exposed head. They cut to Renee at ringside with a “sideline report.” She talked about their long travel time back from Australia. She said this is Davis’s chance to prove to The Don Callis Family that he is their X factor. Davis then made his entrance. The bell rang 6 minutes into the hour. Danielson said he wanted to see a fully bald Yuta and now he has a hood covering his skull. Schiavone said Don Callis isn’t with them on commentary, indicating he’s scared of Moxley. Excalibur said he thought Schaivone meant he was dead when he said he “wasn’t with them,” then added, “Wishful thinking.” (Geesh.)

Davis took it to Moxley at ringside. He punched at Mox, but Mox ducked, so Davis’s fist hit the ringpost. Seconds later, Mox leaped through the ropes and tackled Davis Danielson noted the blood flowing from Davis’s fist. Mox went after it, pulling his fingers apart and then biting down on them. Fans chanted, “You sick f—!” Mox stomped on his hand on the ringside steps. They cut to a double-box break at 5:00. [c/db]

Davis took over during the break. They battled back and forth, including colliding mid-ring with clotheslines. Mox then put Davis in the Bulldog Choke and Davis tapped out seconds later.

WINNER: Davis in 13:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was hard-hitting and intense throughout. Davis’s bloody fist added a visual throughout. This type of match seems to be what Mox lives for.)

-A promo aired with “Hangman” Adam Page from Grand Slam. He said he will ruin any idea of MJF’s idea of a happy future if he tries to kick him in the ball again. He said he’s coming for the AEW World Title “and I will end you to take it!” He told MJF to look into his eyes and know he is telling the truth. “I will end you,” he said.

(Keller’s Analysis: As usual, this is a tremendous promo that a top babyface should give maybe once every year or two when a situation really calls for it, but he goes to this mega-intense place in four out of five of his promos and it just makes him seem kinda weird for being so over-the-top.)

-FTR wheeled Wheeler Yuta to the ring in his wheelchair. Excalibur said they weren’t on his format sheet. [c]

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Kenny Omega vs. Swerve Strickland

Willow Nightingale vs. “Megasus” Megan Bayne vs. “The Problem” Marina Shafir vs. Mina Shirakawa – TBS Title 4-Way match

MJF and “Hangman” Adam Page Face-to-Face

The Brawling Birds (Jamie Hayter & Alex Windsor) TV debut