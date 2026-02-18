5 YRS AGO – Keller’s AEW Dynamite Report (2/17/2021): The episode with the quirky odd segment where Kenny Omega met with kids to talk about drawing fans at the Tokyo Dome for no apparent reason

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 5 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

KELLER’S AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 17, 2021

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur

[HOUR ONE]

-The Dynamite opening theme aired. Ross then introduced the show.

(1) “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE & “BIG MONEY” MATT HARDY vs. TH2 (Jack Evans & Angelico)

They replayed an inset of the contract signing shenanigans between Hardy and Page last week. Live in the ring, Page and Hardy seemed to be getting along well enough, although it was tough to know if their pre-match discussion was each trying to bullshit the other about last week.

TH2 attacked Page and Hardy to jump-start the match. Excalibur said they’re still trying to find out what the paperwork said that Page snuck over to Hardy to sign. Ross said when you live on a compound, you make your own rules. He said he thinks the Hardy Compound is a sovereign nation. Schiavone plugged the March 3 match with Shaq & Jade Cargill vs. Cody & Red Velvet. Ross said they have a special training feature coming up later in the show.

Late in the match, as Page set up a Buckshot Lariat, Hardy tagged himself in. Page questioned Hardy. Hardy set up a Twist of Fate. Evans shoved Matt into Page. TH2 then gave Hardy a neckbreaker/backbreaker combo. Evans went for a Phoenix Splash and got a two count. It was a terrible looking move, which the announcers acknowledged. Hardy kicked out. Schiavone covered nicely for them, saying when things go wrong, tag in your partner and go back on the attack. Angelico tried to flip Evans onto Hardy, but Page gave them a dual Buckshot Lariat. Hardy then gave Angelico a Twist of Fate for the win.

WINNERS: Hardy & Page in 8:00.

-Hardy told the audience to give it to Page. He said Page looks like “a million bucks – no, a billion bucks. He said Page is going to make a lot of money, and that makes him excited because he gets 30 percent of it. Hardy said he made the right decision. “I’m glad you decided to sign with me,” Hardy told Page.

Page asked how closely Hardy paid attention at the bar. He said he had some good friends who once told him to keep an set of papers rolled up in his jacket. He asked Hardy if he read the contract. Hardy said he sent it right to the lawyers. Page said he knows and it’s fully executed now. Page asked a rep from the Jag’s legal team to bring it out for Hardy to read over. Hardy asked if he added incentives or something. The Jags mascot came out with balloons. Hardy, sounding nervous, said he is okay if he added some incentives and bonuses. Page said he definitely added stuff.

Hardy read the contract and revealed it’s for a Hardy vs. Page match at Revolution rather than a talent representation contract. He said the match has been sanctioned so if Hardy loses, he gets 100 percent of all his earnings from the first quarter of 2021. Hardy said he’s nothing more than a carny and he can’t believe he bamboozled him. Hardy admitted he was trying to pull one over on him, but he pulled one over on him. He said Page is an honorable man, so he should also put his Q1 earnings on the line. Page said he didn’t see that coming. Page thought about it. Hardy told the crowd to hush their chant.

Page agreed and said they might have themselves a “money match.” Hardy said Page’s word is his bond. Hardy told him he’s finished. The mascot hit Page from behind and revealed he was Isiah Kassidy. Then Hardy offered TH2 $3,700 to kick Hardy’s ass. They jumped back into the ring and attacked him. John Silver and Alex Reynolds led Dark Order to the ring, including Negative One on the stage watching and cheering them on.

Dark Order #5 (Alan Angels) went after Hardy in the ring. Hardy threw him out of the ring. Page went for a Buckshot Lariat on Hardy, but Hardy ducked and bailed out to ringside.

(Keller’s Analysis: What’s worse, Page outsmarting Hardy and then needlessly giving a concession to Hardy that took away any advantage he gained, or Isiah Kassidy inexplicably knowing that Page was going to call for a lawyer to bring the contract to the ring to show Hardy he had tricked him? Who is approving this drivel? As for Page, I supposed viewers are supposed to think he’s just that confident in himself, but why would he? Hardy is a savvy veteran and will cheat to win, especially with big money at stake. Minus the lack of logic, the Hardy-Page stuff is fun. It doesn’t feel high-end, though, and thus a step down for where you’d think Hangman should be.)

-Ross plugged The Young Bucks vs. Santana & Ortiz.

-Alex Marvez interviewed Inner Circle backstage. Ortiz said they’re just now getting their first tag team title shot since signing with the company 18 months ago. Santana said every team that has held those titles fears them. He said it’s time to pay their dues and they’re there to collect.

(Keller’s Analysis: Santana & Ortiz have seemed to be performing beneath their hype and stature earned from their Impact stint in the last 18 months. It’d be nice to see them establish they’re truly a top tier team.)

MJF said Sammy Guevara crossed the line last week with zero evidence because he thought he was recording him. “Sammy, what kind of dunce do you think I am?” he asked. “You think I’m gonna record you in secret when there’s a camera on me? Yet with all those facts staring square at your paranoid little squinty face, you failed to nut up and apologize to me like a man.”

Jericho told MJF to shut up. He said everyone watching Dynamite in recent weeks has seen MJF goad Sammy, and it worked because Sammy quit. He said some of it is MJF’s fault, but most of it is Sammy’s fault. “You’re damn right,” MJF said. Jericho told him to shut up. Jericho said he wanted Sammy and MJF in each other’s faces to make them better, but Sammy didn’t realize that, but MJF did. He said Sammy’s dumbest decision of all was quitting Inner Circle. He said Sammy is dead to him for quitting Inner Circle and he doesn’t want to hear from him again. Then he said Santana & Ortiz are going to win tag team titles and bring gold back to the Inner Circle.

(Keller’s Analysis: It’s surprising Jericho sided so firmly with MJF against Sammy Guevara. I’m not sure why, but I suppose it’s possible Jericho is giving MJF a false sense of security while he pays close attention to his suspicious behavior. Or maybe Jericho does think Sammy was to independent-minded and pushy rather than going with the program. It felt a little jarring, that’s all. As for MJF’s acknowledging the lack of logic of Sammy freaking out about the recording, the whole thing makes Sammy seem dim-witted and/or paranoid, so even if what he said is plausible and actually was the original intent – which I doubt – it was ill-advised because it made Guevara look bad.)

-The announcers hyped upcoming matches. Schiavone said FTR are back after a two week suspension, facing The Sydal Brothers, teaming for the first time. [c]

-Schiavone narrated a video package on the first four matches in the Japanese side of the AEW Women’s Tournament. Then they hyped Nyla Rose vs, Tay Conti and Britt Baker vs. Anna Jay on AEW’s You Tube Channel. On the Japanese bracket, Yuka Sakazaki vs. Emi Sakura and Aja Kong vs. Ryo Mizunami.

(Keller’s Analysis: It’s no big deal because I get a video recap of wrestlers from Japan having first round matches in a tournament is hardly a ratings-winning segment, but had they added a little more detail to just give a little background on the women who won and what they bring to the tournament as a key trait or motivation might have served to get more viewers interested in their semi-final round matches.)

(2) SERENA DEEB vs. RIHO – AEW Women’s Tournament match

Ross congratulated Excalibur for his call of the women’s matches from Japan. Excalibur said that means a lot coming from him. Schiavone noted it’s been 48 weeks since Riho’s last match in AEW. Ross said she’s 98 pounds and an overachiever. Ross said he was 98 pounds… in first grade. Excalibur talked about how the landscape of the AEW Women’s Division has changed in the last year. A few minutes in, with both women down in pain, they cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

Deeb controlled the action during the break. Riho made a comeback with a snap dragon suplex. Deeb came back with a Dragon Screw out of the corner. Ross said both women had sore left knees. Riho landed a top rope crossbody for a near fall. Deeb came back with a powerbomb into a stretch muffler. Riho crawled toward the bottom rope, but Dee resisted. Riho scored a two count with a small package. She scored a two count with a Northern Lights suplex next. Riho landed a top rope double stomp next for a near fall. Fans chanted, “This is awesome!” Riho charged with a knee, but Deeb ducked and then went for her Detox. Riho bridged over for a two count. Deeb scored a two count. Riho countered again and scored a leveraged three count. Excalibur said Riho will face Thunder Rosa in the semi-finals.

WINNER: Riho in 14:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: This was a good match, but not great. I don’t think it serves the Women’s Division to have wrestlers battle in 14 minute matches without a storyline to invest viewers who aren’t going to be super-interested in just a good wrestling match with wrestlers they don’t know a lot about. AEW doesn’t treat what they do enough as a straight-forward serious sport to safely assume their viewers will kick back and soak up a match just because it’s good if they have little to no context or sense of personal rivalry between the wrestlers.)

-A video package aired on Jade Cargill. She was just shooting hoops with Shaq.

(Keller’s Analysis: So we’ve gone from Jade is friends with Shaq to now knowing she can play basketball that impresses Shaq. What emotion are viewers supposed to feel toward any of this, though? I suspect AEW knows they don’t have a lot to work with here, and they just care about whatever crossover celebrity rub they get from Shaq being on the show, but it sure seems like they could have come up with something better than this to set the stage for the match now just two weeks away. I also question how much Shaq doing a gimmicky celebrity match helps AEW or Cody versus the price paid for having Cody sidelined from anything more pertinent and serious in the interim.)

-Orange Cassidy made his ring entrance with Chuck Taylor. [c]

(3) LUTHER (w/Serpentico) vs. ORANGE CASSIDY (w/Chuck Taylor)

Serpentico dove through the ropes at Taylor. Luther then took early control and scored a two count after a powerbomb. Cassidy powerbombed Luther off the ring apron a minute later, then saluted the camera. The ref began counting Luther down. Serpentico entered the ring and looked like he was going to hit Cassidy, so Taylor entered the ring and gave him a sitout driver. Back in the ring, Cassidy nailed Luther with the Orange Punch for the win.

WINNER: Cassidy in 2:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good use of three minutes of TV time. It gave Cassidy a little TV exposure and clean win.)

-A video package aired on last week’s Darby vs. Joey Janela match last week for the TNT Title, then the segment where Team Taz dragged Darby away in a black body bag, causing Sting to leave the stage and go looking for him (at a leisurely stroll).

-Taz walked out with Brian Cage and his son. Taz entered the ring and said all he’s been seeing on AEW social media is that Sting was going to call out Team Taz. He said they’re down a couple men due to weather, blaming Sting for sending his snow down South. He said it’s a great time with just three of them to come get them. Sting’s entrance video then aired as it began to snow on the stage. Sting walked out onto the stage, bat in hand.

When Sting entered the ring, Taz said that’s the worst thing he’s done. Taz said without that bat, he’d be done. He said Darby got dragged into FTW World by them. Sting took off his jacket. Taz said, “Oh, you’re going to be a bad ass?” Sting punched Brian Cage. Taz’s son tried to choke Sting from behind with the bat. Cage then attacked Sting and gave him a powerbomb. (Yikes.) Ross said, “My god, what an impact!” They showed Sting writhing in pain mid-ring. The announcers hyped the Street Fight at Revolution with Sting & Darby vs. Team Taz.

(Keller’s Analysis: A 61 year old Sting being powerbombed seemed like playing with fire, especially with AEW’s rep for not always having the best judgment on how to deal with wrestler safety. Cage is strong and coordinated, so the likelihood of something going way wrong with a powerbomb mid-ring without chaos around it is low. But still, why take the risk in an era where off-camera beatdowns are a regular part of storytelling. Why does Sting even need to take a move like that? Isn’t Sting wrestling in a match novel enough to build that up as a big deal without just doing something that feels like it done for shock value but otherwise wasn’t a key to selling the match?)

-Excalibur plugged The Young Bucks vs. Santana Ortiz was up next.

-A promo aired with Eddie Kingston, Bunny, Butcher, and Blade. He said Lance Archer has been bugging him since the Casino Battle Royal. He said Fenix is a waste of space whom he never wanted in his family. He said he only wanted his brother, but then he got his brother to turn on him. He said he’ll pay for that. He called Jon Moxley an old friend and said he’s the demon he needs to get rid of the most. He said he can’t get rid of him with drinking, pills, or women. He said he has to get rid of him by beating him.

(Keller’s Analysis: Eddie’s always good for a gritty promo worthy of your attention. I’m always in favor of a promo in the first hour to get people revved up for the main event later.) [c]

-The announcers commented on what Cage did to Sting before the break. Schiavone said this really sets the stage for the street fight.

-Ross said Marvez and the AEW cameras caught up with Kenny Omega. Omega, Michael Nakazawa, and Don Callis were meeting with some young kids. Alex Marvez was there too. (The kids were wearing masks, but the AEW wrestlers weren’t.) Omega held up the Young Bucks book, “Killing the Business.” Omega took questions from the kids. One asked if there were pictures in it. Omega said there’s the cover. Another kid asked, “Are they in love?” Omega said it looks that way, but as family they love each other very much.

[HOUR TWO]

Omega read a segment: “When Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega eventually wrestled at the Tokyo Dome at WrestleKingdom 12, business went up drastically.” He said business went up because of him. Callis then said Uncle Kenny has to go. The kids chanted for Kenny. He waved good bye and said it was a lot of fun. A kid walked up to Callis and asked if Kenny can come play. He said no, but Nakamawa can play with them instead. One kid kicked Nakazawa in the crotch, and then the kids swarmed him and beat him up.

(Keller’s Analysis: I don’t see a point to this at all. Maybe in a week or two it’ll mean something? I doubt it. This probably was meant to be “character development” for Omega and Callis, but I don’t think it serves AEW to have their champion just seem like a quirky oddball flake doing weird stuff with kids, not to mention the optics of being maskless in a school room filled with kids wearing masks. Anything with Nakazawa seems like “clubhouse humor” that gives off a creepy vibe. This just wasn’t funny or purposeful and seems like undisciplined self-indulgent nonsense that doesn’t help Omega’s potential. The difference between the polished, poignant, purposeful Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman segments and this stuff with Omega & Callis is stark.)

(4) THE YOUNG BUCKS vs. SANTANA & ORTIZ (w/Chris Jericho, Jake Hager) – AEW Tag Team Title match

Ross said Santana & Ortiz are a great team who might be overdue. Excalibur said since Jericho & MJF get a tag title shot at Revolution, it’s all the better for Inner Circle if it’s against Santana & Ortiz because, either way, the tag titles stay in the family. The Bucks hugged their mother and father at ringside. When Schiavone said they’ve been married 40 years, Ross gasped and said that’s impressive.

Early in the match, they showed Omega, Callis, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows watching the match from a sideways perspective. When Ross said this is more insane every week, Excalibur said, “I thought you were talking about the angle they were watching TV from.”

(Keller’s Analysis: That’s just too cute. Sure, it’s good for a laugh, but what does it really do for the storyline and their characters to mock WWE’s production quirks that I’ve made fun of for years?)

Santana and Ortiz took control early. MJF got on the ring apron and grabbed Nick Jackson by his hair and threatened to hit him. The ref ordered him to the back along with the rest of Inner Circle. [c/ss]

(Keller’s Analysis: Was MJF trying to get kicked out? There was no advantage to so blatantly interfering at a point where it’d make no difference since Santana & Ortiz were in control at that moment anyway. It ended up feeling like a manufactured moment to go to a commercial break with a controversy, and it didn’t come across as authentic at all.)

Santana and Ortiz continued to dominate during the break. After the break, Nick lunged for a tag, but Ortiz blocked him. Nick then caught him with a superkick and finally made the hot-tag to Matt. Matt blew Santana a kiss. An unintentionally comically cartoonish series of punches followed with some awful spacing and timing and selling by Ortiz of Matt’s punches. Matt hit a Twisting Stunner on Santana for a two count. After some chaos, Santana landed an Avalanche Falcon Arrow for a near fall on Nick.

Matt dropped a top rope elbow onto Ortiz to break up a submission on Nick. The Bucks hit a Doomsday Device on Santana. Then they landed a double superkick on Santana, with Ortiz breaking up the cover. The Bucks collided knees on a BTE Trigger attempt. Ortiz tagged in and quickly Santana and Ortiz set up Street Sweeper for a near fall. Matt dove over the ref to break up the cover. Santana and Ortiz threw Matt into the crowd. When Ortiz re-entered the ring, Nick was on his back, playing possum. Ortiz stopped to declare themselves “the best.” Nick then pinned him with a surprise cradle.

WINNERS: The Young Bucks in 13:00 to retain the AEW Tag Team Titles.

(Keller’s Analysis: This was on the low end of high expectations. The finish shows this was meant to fill some TV time to set up an angle afterward, but not really solve or advance anything between the Bucks and Santana & Ortiz in particular. The sloppiness at times will go unnoticed or glossed over in some circles, but this was a level below MZK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans when there should have been pride on the line to one up what they did on Sunday night at NXT Takeover. The match felt like one set-up for a convoluted overly complex multi-person sequence after another rather than building a story and having more ebb and flow that came across as a fight to win rather than score points or star ratings for creative high spots.)

-The Inner Circle charged back out to the ring to attack the Bucks. Brandon Cutler ran to the ring to help. Omega & Co. watched the beatdown on the monitor backstage. They discussed whether they should make the save. Omega acted like he wanted to, and Callis instead called for more discussion. Then he whispered something to Anderson before heading out. Anderson and Gallows made their way to the ring. Schiavone said they were “tip-toeing” in; Ross said they were taking their time. Jericho went up to the Jacksons’ father and had some words with him. The dad got worked up shoved Jericho in the chest. MJF called the dad “a sack of crap” and said he’d pay for that. Ross apologized for that.

-Ross hyped FTR vs. Matt & Mike Sydal. [c]

-Ross threw to “a special message” from Brandi Rhodes. She said, “I miss you guys so much.” She said since she can’t gather to have a big gender-reveal party with family and friends, she decided do it live on Dynamite. She said she’s the only one who knows. She said she’s so excited to share it with everyone. She said Cody doesn’t even know “because he has a big mouth.” Cody’s ring entrance took place. Cody and Brandi walked onto the stage. Pyro blasted and then the big screen said, “It’s a girl!” Ross said he has two daughters he loves them more than anything.

(Keller’s Analysis: That’s so Triple H and Stephanie of them! It’s largely harmless, and there’s a human-interest aspect to Brandi and Cody at this point, but blasting pyro and making a big deal out of it seems to be something a heel would do to blow out of proportion the significance of an even all to-be parents experience in everyday life.)

(5) FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) vs. MATT & MIKE SYDAL

Cody joined the announcers on commentary. Cody said he’s been a younger brother in a tag team just like Mike. Excalibur said Cody will be wrestling at Revolution in a ladder match with the winner getting a title shot at the TNT Title. They showed Dory Funk Jr. and his wife in the crowd. Excalibur said six wrestlers would be in the match including Scorpio Sky and Pentagon Jr. They also noted Tully Blanchard wasn’t there because of snow in San Antonio, Tex. Mike and Matt double-teamed Dax early, then knocked Cash down with double high knees. They cut to an early split-screen break. [c/ss]

FTR took over during the break against Mike. Cody said they’re going to run circles around Shaq in their tag match. Ross said Shaq “is so big, he’s a brand.” Cody said Jade is untested. Mike Sydal overshot on a turning splash, with his leg landing across Cash’s chest and neck only. Cody pointed it out. It led to a two count. Dax knocked Matt off the top rope. Dax blind-tagged in and then FTR gave him their Big Rig finisher.

WINNERS: FTR in 8:00.

-Afterward, FTR were going to cut Mike’s hair. They pulled out scissors. The lights went out. When they came back on, an image appeared on the big screen of Luchasaurus’s mask. Then the lights came on and Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, and Marko Stunt were standing there. They attacked FTR. Luchasaurus debuted a new mask. Jungle Boy tapped out Cash. Excalibur said things are far from over between these teams.

(Keller’s Analysis: If I had my way, there’d be a maximum of three times lights could be turned off and back on every two years on a wrestling show. So if you do it twice one year, then only once the next year before the counter resets. It doesn’t make sense that the lights would go out. Who is in control? What advantage did it provide Jurassic Express that made it worth the effort?)

-They went to the announcers at ringside. Ross said they had a lot of information to deliver, but they’d try to do so as clearly possible. They went on to hype matches for three events in the next two-and-a-half weeks. First for next week: Isiah Kassidy vs. Hangman Page, the Women’s Tournament semi-finals, Ricky Starks & Brain Cage vs. Varsity Blondes, and Jake Hager vs. Brandon Cutler. On March 3, FTR & Tully Blanchard vs. Jurassic Express in Tully’s return to the ring. Then they hyped the Revolution line-up so far.

-A promo aired with Jon Moxley who talked about tonight’s six-man tag. He said Eddie Kingston always has a stick up his ass. He said after everything they’ve put each other through, he’s probably the only person who actually cares about him. He said he has a lot of business to take care of, and he looks to Feb. 26 on NJPW Strong where the whole world will watch him attempt to break Kenta’s neck and put his ass in the ground for good. (Harsh. Yikes.) He said he then will take back the AEW World Title from Omega. He said there’s no running and no hiding. He said he’s still in his crosshairs. He said, “Time is about here to pull the trigger.”

(Keller’s Analysis: He covered a lot of topics there – the main event of this show, the NJPW match, and his AEW Title aspirations. Good to have a promo from the top name in the main event right before the match.) [c]

(6) LANCE ARCHER (w/Jake Roberts) & REY FENIX & JON MOXLEY vs. EDDIE KINGSTON & BUTCHER & BLADE (w/Bunny)

They all brawled at ringside at first. Archer walked the top rope while holding Blade’s hand. Butcher was going to knock him off balance. Fenix jumped at him to make the save, but the timing was absolutely terrible. Butcher had to stand there and not act when he could have just knocked Archer off the top rope as he waited for Fenix to leap at him and kick him. [c/ss]

During the break, Archer dominated. Back from the break, Kingston grabbed Archer’s leg and snapped his neck over the top rope to give them the advantage. Ross said maybe having only one referee for a six-man tag should be rethought. Archer eventually took Butcher and Blade down with a crossbody block. Ross said it would behoove him to make the tag. He did. Fenix tagged in and went after the heels with a barrage of flashy, crisp offense including a beautiful flip dive onto Blade at ringside. He gave Butcher a nice cutter in the ring, then danced a bit. He landed a frog splash next for a near fall. Kingston gave Fenix an exploder suplex to finally slow his rally. Butcher dove onto Archer mid-ring. Mox then gave him a German suplex. Fenix kicked Blade as Blade was going after Moxley. All six were down. They went to an overhead shot to show it.

Mox and Kingston eyed each other from opposite sides of the ring and both tagged in. They butted heads and exchanged punches and elbows. Fenix and Archer took shots at Kingston to drop him. Mox then applied his bulldog. Blade broke it up with a stomp. Another six-way brawl broke out. Archer then chokeslam-tossed Fenix onto Butcher and Lade at ringside. Then Archer landed a running flip dive onto Butcher and Blade on the floor. Ross quoted Bill Watts saying that athletic big men are prime commodities. Mox isolated Kingston again and gave him a Paradigm Shift for the win. Mox leaned over Kingston and talked with him after the match. Ross said Mox wants the friendship back.

WINNER: Mox & Archer & Fenix in 12:00.

-As Mox celebrated, Anderson and Gallows attacked him. Omega walked out to his music, but immediately said to cut my music. Omega said, “Jon, you don’t look so tough now, do you?” He said if he’s not in a junkyard, he looks pathetic. He then pulled out a contract that he called a late Valentine’s Gift from Tony Khan. He said Mox has a rematch clause. Omega said he can have it at Revolution, but he’s adding a clause. He said if has to put Mox in the ground, he offered him an Exploding Barbed Wire Death match. “What that?!?!” exclaimed Schiavone. Omega said Moxley’s time on earth is limited. Mox was being held back by Anderson and Gallows, but Mox headbutted him. Omega gave him two running knees. Excalibur said that match took place at Kawasaki Stadium in FMW decades ago. Omega said told Mox never getting the AEW World Title back. Callis stood over him, taunting Mox with the belt. The show closed with Omega’s music playing.

(Keller’s Analysis: Why would Omega be the one to volunteer those stipulations? Couldn’t AEW come up with something better than Omega just announcing it as if it’s what he wants? That stip seems like something that should have a definitive reason beyond the idea that Tony Khan thinks it’ll help the butyrate. That’s probably true, but a better booked company would put more thought into it and come up with a better way to unveil it where it’s the babyface identified with loving hardcore style wrestling thrusting it at the heel who is trapped into accepting it.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Although it had some worthwhile content, this was a below-average overall episode of Dynamite. Some sloppiness in the ring and a lock of logic with key storylines and angle brought it down without any especially high moments to make up for it.