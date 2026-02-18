WWE RISING STARS & FADING STARS: Raw Edition – A Bouncy Star is Born, CM Punk Crosses the Line, Knight’s an Alpha, Morgan Cries, Respect For Pearce, Nattie Needs a Win

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Although Smackdown enjoys an equal share of the roster, Monday Night Raw remains the flagship program of WWE.

Raw boasts an average of three million viewers worldwide on Netflix, far more than Smackdown.

Raw benefits from its ability to tailor the length of the show to fit its content, while Smackdown needs to fill precisely three hours.

Therefore, it’s fitting that we focus this week’s Rising Stars on the most important wrestlers in WWE: The stars of Monday night.

Rising Star of the Week: Je’von Evans

Je’Von Evans’s triple-threat match with Dominick Mysterio and Gunther was nothing short of excellent. The contrast in styles between the fearless, high-flying Evans, the cowardly cheat Dominik, and the powerhouse Gunther made for a thoroughly enjoyable encounter. Interference by Dragon Lee was unnecessary, as Gunther would have been similarly protected had Evans and Dominik teamed up temporarily to take him out. Fortunately, Lee’s involvement did not play directly into the finish, so it did little to cheapen Evans’s win.

In the process, the Young OG executed yet another remarkable performance, wowing the crowd with feats of “bouncy” athleticism like only he can. The audience continues to find Evans’ earnest enthusiasm easy to root for.

The difference: This week was that Evans was rewarded with his first major win on the main roster, earning a spot in the men’s Elimination Chamber match in the process.

Evans’ talent, popularity, and potential are clearly being recognized by WWE creative who booked him for his highest-profile match to date. Although Evans is very unlikely to win at the PLE, he’s rub shoulders with the likes of main eventers Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and L.A. Knight.

If Evans continues to perform at such a high level, can a singles main event program be far behind?

Runner-up: L.A. Knight

“Let me talk to ya’!” LA. Knight continues to overperform in promos. He comes off as a larger-than-life alpha male, earning the support of fans in a manner that belies his win-loss record.

Knight’s in-ring performances are nothing special, but are good enough, above those of top stars like Cody, Orton, and Jey Uso.

Knight has little more chance of winning the Elimination Chamber than Evans, but his continued popularity has earned him a high-profile spot at WrestleMania or soon after. Many fans would like to see what Knight could do in a role for which he remains untested: a centerpiece world champion.

Can Knight pull it off?

Yeah!

Second Runner-Up: Adam Pearce

After over two years as Raw General Manager, Pearce continues to check all the boxes. He’s a strong, fair authority figure who does not make the story about himself. Pearce plays his role to perfection.

Despite holding himself as a formidable figure, he weekly struggles to keep a semblance of order over a roster of out-of-control prima donnas. Pearce never gets in the way of a good story and typically enhances it.

For my money, Pearce is the best general manager either Raw or Smackdown has ever had.

Those of us who lived through years of insufferable heel general managers should be thankful.

Fading Star of the Week: C.M. Punk

C.M. Punk has been on a run of strong promo work, but this week he crossed the line from confidence to narcissism. Lines like, “I think I’m doing what I’ve always done, and that is just make everything better” show a remarkable lack of self-awareness.

Punk’s claim to “defend this championship every single chance I got” was hard to swallow on a show where he has not wrestled in weeks.

Punk’s interactions with Finn Balor were much better, although a cheap shot at the size of J.D.’s head doesn’t seem like the actions of an honorable man, let alone a babyface champion.

Punk’s wife A.J. Lee didn’t come off much better, implying she single-handedly changed the Diva’s Division to the Women’s Division (to Becky Lynch, of all people), capping it off with an obnoxious “You’re welcome,” and even going so far as to say Lynch hasn’t caught up with Lee’s accomplishments (she has in fact far surpassed them).

This Chicago couple could use a good editor – someone to run their lines by, other than each other.

First Runner-Up: Liv Morgan

This week on Raw, a cocky Liv Morgan was unexpectedly confronted by WWE Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer. Vaquer ran Morgan down in Spanish, saying that Morgan has been coddled by WWE, hides behind the Judgment Day, and would lose if the two face off at WrestleMania. Except for the need for a translation, which Morgan received from Dominick Mysterio while we unfortunate viewers did not, this was a typical babyface promo.

Morgan’s response? Tears.

Morgan has endured dozens of such criticisms from opponents over her career. Like other wrestlers, she has always responded with dismissal, rebuttal, or anger. Why, then would she cry on Monday?

Morgan’s inexplicable reaction likely serves a larger story of a building conflict between her and Vaquer. An explanation for her response is likely forthcoming, but it’s hard to imagine it will be plausible.

Either way, this segment didn’t do much for either competitor.

Second Runner-Up: Nattie

Don’t get me wrong – I like how Nattie reinvented herself as a shoot fighter, and I find her portrayal convincing enough, unlike that of her former protégé Maxxine Dupri.

However, if anyone ever needed a win, it’s the former Natalya. To be taken seriously as a badass, a wrestler requires good performances and good booking. The performance is there, but the booking hasn’t been. Since her return and heel turn, Natalya has not won a single match.

Last week Nattie’s match with rival Dupri ended with a double count out. Presumably this served to protect Dupri, but it also sent the message that this new version of Nattie shouldn’t be taken too seriously. A loss in this week’s triple threat match only furthered that impression.

Nattie has the potential to be a good mid-card gatekeeper, but she needs some wins to make her seem credible enough.