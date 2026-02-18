FREE PODCAST 2/18 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell talk Omega compared to Reigns, Elimination Chamber, Adam Cole’s turn, Takeover, more (156 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (2-18-2021), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss potential winners for both Elimination Chamber matches, NXT Takeover and Adam Cole’s turn, Seth Rollins’ return, Kenny Omega’s presentation compared to Roman Reigns lately, the new Exploding Barbed Wire stipulation for Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley, the Lacey Evans pregnancy, Sting taking a big powerbomb from Brian Cage, and much more.

