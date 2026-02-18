FREE PODCAST 2/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Reality of Wrestling Platinum including Limelight vs. Funaki, Hernandez vs. Troop, Tag Team Four-Way, more (71 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review the last two episodes of Reality of Wrestling Platinum, Booker T’s Texas-based promotion that’s been a launch pad for several notable wrestlers. We talk about the pros and cons of the promotion and cover several matches including ROW Champion Danny Limelight against Jesse Funaki, Gaspar Hernandez vs. Blake “Bulletproof” Troop, a Four-Way Tag match with one of our faves, the Mane Event, and much more. For VIP listeners, it’s over to GCW for Holy Smokes and two particular matches chosen for particular reasons. First, Rey Horus battles Vengador in an epic lucha encounter, then Jordan Oliver goes one-on-one with Hammerstone in a match with an early contender for Finish of the Year.
