VIP PODCAST 2/18 – WKH – AEW Dynamite: Swerve vs. Omega headlines in their first-ever one-on-one match, MJF-Hangman set up their Revolution match, Brody King reacts to loss (18 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Feb. 18 episode of AEW Dynamite start to finish including “Hangman” Adam Page and MJF in a (confusing or convoluted) segment setting up major stips for their Revolution title match, plus Swerve Strickland beats Kenny Omega in their first-ever singles match in the main event and then turns heel. Also, Brody King reacts to coming up short at Grand Slam Australia as fans chant “F– Ice!”
