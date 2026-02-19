News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 2/18 – WKH – AEW Dynamite: Swerve vs. Omega headlines in their first-ever one-on-one match, MJF-Hangman set up their Revolution match, Brody King reacts to loss (18 min.)

February 19, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Feb. 18 episode of AEW Dynamite start to finish including “Hangman” Adam Page and MJF in a (confusing or convoluted) segment setting up major stips for their Revolution title match, plus Swerve Strickland beats Kenny Omega in their first-ever singles match in the main event and then turns heel. Also, Brody King reacts to coming up short at Grand Slam Australia as fans chant “F– Ice!”

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025