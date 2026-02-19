FREE PODCAST 2/18 – Wade Keller Post-Show – AEW Dynamite: Swerve vs. Kenny ends in big angle, MJF-Hangman set up big stipulation, more F— Ice chants – Keller & J.B. (108 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Swerve Strickland beats Kenny Omega in their first-ever singles match in the main event and then turns heel. Is this a smart move to turn Swerve? Is a key how elevated Kenny seems this year?

Also, Brody King reacts to coming up short at Grand Slam Australia as fans chant “F– Ice!” Plus, “Hangman” Adam Page and MJF in a (confusing or convoluted) segment setting up major stips for their Revolution title match. And more with an on-site correspondent giving details on the in-person experience.

PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Jarud Buhagiar to discuss just about everything else from Dynamite with live chat interactions throughout.

