VIP PODCAST 5/20 – The Nicky’s Club with Nick Barbati: Return of Brock Lesnar, Tribal Warfare between Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu, SNME preview, more (45 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Nick Barbati dives into a loaded week in WWE on The Nicky’s Club, reacting to the unexpected return of Brock Lesnar and the announcement of Tribal Warfare between Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu. Nick also previews the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event, takes an early look ahead at Clash in Italy, and closes the show with thoughts on the John Cena Classic Tournament and what it could mean moving forward.

Join the conversation inside The Nicky’s Club—where wrestling feels like the coolest club in town.

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