EXCLUSIVE: Fred Rosser says David Finlay has to be ready for him at The New Beginning USA PPV, reveals how Fit Finlay mentored him in WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Fred Rosser said he believes that David Finlay has to prepare for him ahead of their match at NJPW’s The New Beginning PPV tonight in Trenton, NJ. Very few can prepare for me, Sean,” said Rosser in a new interview on the Radican Worldwide podcast available now for PWTorch VIP members. “Very few can prepare for me. Very few can keep up with this motor. And if Finlay wants to fly on me, I’m gonna swat him out the air like a fly. If he wants to try to out-wrestle me, I’m a whoo, I’m a do my damndest to put all of this 225 pounds into his sternum.

And if he wants to out, if he wants to out-strike me, he better give me his best shot because he’s got to realize New Jersey, Trenton is my home. It’s my territory and I’m not going to go easy on him. Friday nights are made to fight and it’s time for Finlay to fight the Sun tan Superman. Mr. No Days Off.”

Rosser also talked about how David Finlay’s father, Fit Finlay, was a mentor to him when they worked in WWE together. “And, you know, people got to understand his dad, Fit Finlay, was a huge mentor to me when I was with WWE,” said Rosser. “He was one of my favorite producers to work with. Fit Finlay completely changed my style of attacking, of fighting.

“So, he’s got to realize, Dave Finlay, this Friday, he’s going to see a lot, a lot of his dad in me, which is very, very, very, scary. So, just in case his mind is playing tricks on him, Finlay if your mind is playing tricks on you, and you’re not ready, get ready because it is time to go to work with Mr. No Days Off.”

The complete card for NJPW The New Beginning USA PPV tonight is as follows:

Yota Tsuji vs. Andrade El Idolo – IWGP Global Hvt. Championship match

Ricochet vs. Taiji Ishimori – AEW National Title match

Knockout Brothers vs. Gates of Agony – IWGP Hvt. Tag Team Championship match

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Boltin Oleg – Strong Openweight Championship match

Syuri vs. Athena – IWGP Women’s Championship match

El Phantasmo vs. Konosuke Takeshita – NJPW World TV Championship match

El Desperado & Kushida vs Jordan Oliver & Alec Price

Fred Rosser vs. David Finlay

Rosser is a former WWE Tag Team Champion and also a former NJPW Strong Openweight Champion. He currently is a trainer at the NJPW Academy in Los Angeles, Calif. He will be wrestling David Finlay at the The New Beginning USA PPV on Feb. 27 in Trenton, NJ. You can purchase the PPV on NJPW World here.

You can sign up to become a PWTorch VIP member and listen to Rosser’s new interview on Radican Worldwide where he talks his career in WWE, NJPW, being a trainer at NJPW Academy, his upcoming match against David Finlay on PPV on The New Beginning USA PPV, and more here.