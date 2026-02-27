SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Seth Rollins says he’s getting close to returning to WWE.“No, I will not be able to do anything this weekend,’ said Rollins during an appearance on First Take on ESPN on Feb. 27. “But we’re getting close. I mean, look, I can move it around, it’s not in a sling anymore. It’s feeling good. It was in October, is when I got the surgery. So, you know, you look at the timeline, we’re getting close. We’re getting close. We’re not all the way there, but we’re getting close, guys.”

Rollins has been out of action since injuring his rotator cuff during his WWE World Hvt. Championship match against Cody Rhodes in October at the Crown Jewel: Perth PLE. Rollins mentioned during his appearance that he wants to win back the WWE World Hvt. Championship that he never lost after having to forfeit the title after suffering his shoulder injury. He said he want the winner of the Reigns vs. Punk match at WrestleMania. During his appearance, Rollins showed off that he had a good range of motion at this stage of his recovery.

WWE has been forced to shuffle their WrestleMania lineups due to changes in plans and injuries recently. Breakker was penciled in to face Rollins at WrestleMania according to a report from Wrestling Observer prior to his injury, but as of now it is unclear if that match will take place given that both men are sidelined due to injury currently.