WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (2/27): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2026

Where: LOUISVILLE, KY. AT KFC YUM! CENTER

How To Watch: SyFy Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 8,164 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 22,090 spectators when configured for basketball.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Men’s Elimination Chamber match participants to meet

Rhiyo (Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky) vs. The Irresistible Forces (Nia Jax & Lash Legend) – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match

Uncle Howdy vs. Solo Sikoa

Oba Femi vs. The Miz

Jordynne Grace vs. Candice LeRae

