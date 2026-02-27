WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (2/27): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2026
Where: LOUISVILLE, KY. AT KFC YUM! CENTER
How To Watch: SyFy Network
Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 8,164 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 22,090 spectators when configured for basketball.
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Men’s Elimination Chamber match participants to meet
- Rhiyo (Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky) vs. The Irresistible Forces (Nia Jax & Lash Legend) – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match
- Uncle Howdy vs. Solo Sikoa
- Oba Femi vs. The Miz
- Jordynne Grace vs. Candice LeRae
