WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (2/20): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Priest vs. Trick vs. Hayes and Flair vs. Kiana vs. Jax in Elimination Chamber qualifiers, Oba Femi vs. Kit Wilson, Ilja Dragunov vs. Tama Tonga

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

FEBRUARY 20, 2026

SUNRISE, FLORIDA AT AMERANT BANK ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY ERIC CORBRIDGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 9,805 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 23,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

– Smackdown took place in South Florida this evening. Rhea Ripley & Io Sky, Giulia & Kiana James, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss (with Flair’s dog), and Nia Jax & Lash Legenda were shown arriving. Damian Priest, Carmelo Hayes, and Trick Williams (with lemon pepper steppers) arrived as well, in preparation for their triple threat Elimination Chamber Qualifying match tonight.

– Cody Rhodes made his entrance to a loud ovation from the Florida crowd. Joe Tessitore pointed out that it was eight days away from the Elimination Chamber, which Cody qualified for last week. Cody, as always, allowed the fans to chant his name before asking them what they wanted to talk about. Before he could say anything else, Jacob Fatu strutted down to the ring. Wade Barrett speculated that Fatu may not want to talk. However, Fatu wanted to keep it 100, saying that he was going to win last week if it wasn’t for Drew McIntyre. He called out McIntyre’s “punk ass” so he could dog walk him. Smackdown General Manager came out instead and said he anticipated this so he gave McIntyre the night off, claiming that there was too much at stake (i.e. The Chamber and Wrestlemania). However, from up in the stands Drew McIntyre’s voice rang down saying that “they can’t keep the champ’s name out of their mouths.” He said that he bought a suite tonight to watch the show. McIntyre said that Fatu was actually “all bark and no bite” and asked what he was going to do. Fatu flipped out and started Fatu-handling security enroute to chase McIntyre. Aldis stepped in-between and told him to think about the future. Fatu relented and walked away. From up in his suite, McIntyre said that everyone wants to be him because he’s the champ. Cody yelled up to tell him that the whole world was after him because he’s a$$hole.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Good way to start the show. The way that Aldis was talking to Fatu about calming down made it seem like they’d had conversations about finding a way to get him back into the Chamber match. I’m sure we will find out. )

– In the back, Ilja Dragunov told Carmelo Hayes that he would win the Chamber qualifying match tonight because he was “Him” and doesn’t miss. When he grabbed Hayes by the neck, Hayes told him not to tell him how to be “Him”. Dragunov apologized for having too much energy and said he believed in Hayes.

Dragunov entered for the opening contest of the evening. [c]

– Jacob Fatu apologized to Aldis in the back for continuing to lose his temper. He said he needed to be here. Aldis said he understood because it took him a long time to get here (WWE) too. He promised to give McIntyre to Fatu, but he needed to wait. Fatu said he wasn’t going to wait much longer.

Tama Tonga entered for the match alongside the entire MFT group. Solo Sikoa carried the stolen Wyatt’s aura lantern. Tonga Loa and J.C. Mateo had the tag titles.

(1) ILJA DRAGUNOV vs. TAMA TONGA (w/the MFT)

As soon as the bell rang, Dragunov charged with a kick and started chopping Tama in the corner. It had little effect as Tama fired back with several strikes and stomps in the opposite corner. They traded aggressive blows until Tama whipped Dragunov into the buckle. He mistakenly charged and ate a big boot. Dragunov with a German suplex and a running boot that knocked Tama to the floor to regroup as they went split-screen. [c]

Tama was in control after the break. They trade blows again and leveled each other with a double clothesline. Barrett pointed out that Dragunov had blood pouring out of his nose. The once again trade strikes and chops. Dragunov with another German suplex. He held on as the fans chanted for one more. He delivered a very high angle German suplex, dropping Tama on his head, much to Solo’s dismay on the outside. Dragunov hit the Constantine special and covered for the first two-count of the match. Tama dodged a top-rope maneuver attempt and planted Dragunov on his head. He wanted a double-underhook move but Dragunov escaped and went back to the top rope and hit a flying senton. J.C. Mateo jumped up on the apron allowing Tama to roll-up Dragunov for a nearfall. Tonga Loa then jumped up to distract Dragunov long enough that Tama hit him with the Cutthroat and covered for the victory.

WINNER: Tama Tonga at 10:00.

After the match, Solo grabbed a microphone and started bragging. Dragunov jumped on his back but was immediately overcome by the odds against him. The announcers wondered aloud what Dragunov was thinking. Matt Cardona and Apollo Crews both came out separately to try to help but were easily disposed. The lights did the funny thing they do to announce the arrival of the Wyatt Sicks. Uncle Howdy, flanked by his group, appeared on screen and said it was time for Solo to show he could stand on his own. Howdy said that he would expose all of Solo’s insecurities and that the only question would be whether Solo would show up.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: I enjoyed that, though they resorted to trading strikes a bit too much. I particularly liked that they didn’t go for covers right away. )

– Nick Aldis confronted Drew McIntyre in the back. McIntyre said he was just having fun. Aldis said he was tired of having chaos every week because of him. Aldis threatened McIntyre to keep testing him. McIntyre said he was going to leave.

– Byron Saxton talked to Randy Orton about the Chamber match, including facing his friend Cody Rhodes in it. Zelina Vega and Aleister Black walked up and said they should poke around in Orton’s head to see where his old self went. Orton challenged Black to a match tonight.

– WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill walked in the back because she was up next. [c]

– Saxton talked to Lash Legend and Nia Jax. She said they are called the Irresistible Forces. She also said that she would qualify for the Chamber match tonight and that soon they would win the tag titles.

Jade Cargill entered wearing a purple dress and heels. The announcers reminded that Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan still hadn’t decided which champion to challenge at Wrestlemania. Cargill told the audience that Jordynne Grace challenged her but wasn’t good enough. She addressed Liv Morgan and said she’s going to Raw on Monday to see live who Morgan chooses to face. Then she said it didn’t matter who won the Chamber match because at Wrestlemania she would stay the champion because she’s still that bitch.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Basic stuff, but she took her time and delivered it well enough.)

On her way to the back, Charlotte Flair made her entrance for her match. Cargill held up the belt to her. Flair walked by smirking. Cargill got in her face again and they “woo’d” at each other. Alexa Bliss wasn’t with Flair. [c]

Kiana James came out second. She also was not accompanied by Giulia. Nia Jax came out last, again by herself. Barrett mentioned the historical beef between Flair and Jax.

(2) NIA JAX vs. CHARLOTTE FLAIR vs. KIANA JAMES – Elimination Chamber Qualifying match

Flair used James as a shield but eventually Jax laid her out. James wanted to team up with Jax but Jax wanted to chokeslam her instead. Luckily for James, Flair got in the way. Jax ended head-butting them both and hitting each with a running hip attack. She gave a stink-face to James as they went to a break. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

Flair hit a high cross-body on James, then set a table for two at the Flair chop house. She hit her walkover clothesline on James as the fans rallied behind her. James caught Flair with a superkick on the apron. Jax wanted to give James a Samoan drop but succeeded only when Flair kicked her in the face, causing her to fall backward. Flair went up top and hit a moonsault on both women and covered for a nearfall. Jax grabbed Flair for a powerbomb but Flair reversed into a hurricanrana, though the momentum was squashed when Jax then squashed her with a Samoan drop. James gave Jax a Samoan drop and covered for a two-count. Tessitore and Barrett raved about her strength.

Flair and James traded chops on the top rope. They took way too long for Flair to hit a Spanish fly off the top rope that earned her another nearfall. Flair looked shocked that she didn’t get the pin. Jax pulled Flair to the floor, rammed her into the ringpost, then rolled her back into the ring. James went out to the floor and moved away from a charging Jax, leading Jax to go shoulder first into the ring steps. Back in the ring Flair hit a powerbomb and locked James in the Figure Eight. Jax was back in and dropped a big leg on Flair. Jax dragged James to the corner and hit the Annihilator. Flair dropkicked Jax to break up a potential cover. The crowd chanted “This is Awesome.” All three women were down.

Jax and Flair were up first. Flair kept telling Jax to hit her and Jax obliged. Flair hit a weak looking powerbomb off the ropes and locked in the Figure Eight on Jax. James came in and trapped Flair’s shoulders in a pinning predicament, leading to the one…two…three! James scored the big upset win.

WINNER: Kiana James by pinfall in 12:00. Kiana James qualified for the Elimination Chamber match

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Huge win for James. She has shown a lot over the last couple month and it’s clear that management wanted to reward her. It was even a clean win. I know a lot of people won’t want to hear what I say next. Flair is always sloppy and takes me out of every match. It doesn’t matter if it is her ugly moonsault to the floor that barely connects, her walkover clothesline that looks ridiculous, or taking 10 seconds to steady on the top rope before executing a maneuver. It’s all terrible.)

– Rhea Ripley and Io Sky were shown watching the result of the last match on a monitor. Ripley mockingly told Saxton that it was so sad that Jax lost. Sky said that Ripley was going to destroy Giulia tonight. Saxton wondered whether all the focus on the Chamber was taking their focus off their tag title defense against the Irresistible Forces next week. They of course said they’d be ready.

– Oba Femi was shown stretching with bands because his upcoming mercy killing of Kit Wilson was up next. [c]

– Kit Wilson entered to his new catchy music. Barrett was audibly excited. Wilson gyrated in the ring. Oba Femi entered as Wilson likely questioned his life choices.

(3) OBA FEMI vs. KIT WILSON

Wilson bailed to the floor before the bell could ring. When it did, he questioned the referee rang it. He grabbed a microphone and told Oba that he had grown a lot since last they spoke, so “feminist to feminist” he wanted to read him a poem. He got up on the apron. The poem was called An Ode to Oba Femi and it went a little something like this:

Oba Femi, forgive my doubt

I now see the greatness the people talk about

You’re impressive, incredible, born to reign

With all these people, chanting your name.

I thought you were a brute; I now know that isn’t fair.

Because when I look in your eyes I see a little teddy bear.

Femi walked over and grabbed the microphone while Wilson was still holding it. He said that was quite nice. He asked him to read another one but Wilson said he only prepared one. Femi demanded it. Wilson said ok, but it would be old material. The next was called Nine Things I Hate About Men:

I hate how they think being loud means they’re strong.

I hate how they think they are never wrong. TOXIC.

I hate how they act with no shame or regret.

Always comparing the size of their beef bayonets. TOXIC.

I hate how they strut like a self-made king.

I hate every time that they step in this ring.

Wilson asked if he really needed to continue. Femi was adamant so he continued:

I hate their brand of masculinity.

I hate the ruler. Oba your toxicity…

Femi flipped him into the ring and hit him with multiple running uppercuts in the corner. Femi tossed him halfway across the ring, then gave him the Fall From Grace and covered for the easy win.

WINNER: Oba Femi by pinfall in less than a minute after the match actually started.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: A kill-job as expected. Wilson’s win percentage is toxic.)

– Aldis was standing with the crate that reads “Do Not Open Until 02/20/26” and asked its handler about it again. The dude still had no idea. R-Truth walked up and said it was an Elimination Chamber major award. Aldis said he must mean a Slammy Award, but Truth claimed to now know what those are. Damian Priest walked up. Truth said that only one of them could go to the Chamber and asked Aldis to tell him. Aldis told him that only Priest was in the Chamber. Truth said Aldis mixed their balls up again and he liked Aldis better when he was bald. (cough…Adam Pearce…cough). Truth exited. Priest said he appreciated the opportunity to qualify for the Chamber.

– Tiffany Stratton came down to the ring for a match. [c]

Alba Fyre came out pushing Chelsea Green down to ringside in a wheelchair.

(4) TIFFANY STRATTON vs. ALBA FYRE (w/Chelsea Green)

Stratton used the ropes to assist her in a headlock takeover. She leapfrogged and flipped a couple time before hitting a seated dropkick and covered for a quick two-count. Stratton springboarded into the ring like Eddie Guerrero and locked Fyre into multiple nearfalls. Fyre finally stopped the momentum with a rake of the eyes and hit a tornado DDT. [c]

Fyre with a nearfall when they returned as Green cheered her on from ringside. Fyre climbed the ropes but Stratton met her there and hit a superplex that almost ended up as a brainbuster. She held on and hit a clumsy Falcon Arrow. Fyre hit a Gory special and covered for yet another two-count. Stratton with an Alabama Slam. She tried to go up to hit her moonsault but Fyre knocked her off the ropes and sent her crashing at ringside. Fyre went to dive onto the floor but Stratton hit her with a forearm. Green got out of her chair long enough to distract the idiotic babyface so that Fyre could actually hit a dive onto her. Green cackled and Fyre rolled Stratton back into the ring.

Fyre went for a Swanton but Stratton got her knees up. Stratton did her waste-of-energy flippies but Fyre got her knees up in the corner. But Stratton immediately recovered and hit the moonsault and covered for the pin and the win.

WINNER: Tiffany Stratton in 10:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: There were a couple sloppy moments early because Stratton still needs more ring time. But things settled a bit for the last few minutes .)

– Cody Rhodes found Sami Zayn walking in the back and asked how he was doing. Sami replied: “not good man.” Cody said that last week’s match could have gone either way and that Sami had nothing to be ashamed of. Sami said yes he knew that, but that Cody should be ashamed of himself since Sami helped Cody when McIntyre interfered in that match. He stated (correctly) that after he helped Cody, Cody repaid him by hitting the Cross Rhodes and punching his ticket to the Chamber. Cody said that was Sami’s perspective. Cody said it was chaos and he just took advantage of the opportunity. He said that those are the kinds of opportunities that Sami never takes advantage of, which is why he’s never become WWE Champion. Sami responded with “there it is” as Cody looked as if he regretted that statement. Sami said that was really easy for Cody to say since he’s the Golden Boy who got to finish his story, while Sami has been trying to finish his for 10 damn years. He said that Cody doesn’t know what it’s like to always try to do the right thing and have it blow up in your face. Cody took exception to that. He said that he tried to do the right thing in German when he faced Drew McIntyre in the Three Stages of Hell match and it cost him everything (the WWE title). Cody told Sami that the only thing standing in his way was himself. Cody walked off while Sami scowled.

After Cody left Sami smack some drinks in anger. Trick Williams walked up and laughed at him. He said that tonight he would do what Sami couldn’t and get the job done. Sami went after Cody and apologized. He said he wasn’t doing great and that it was just a matter of time before Cody became WWE Champion again and that he hoped he wouldn’t forget that he had help along the way. Cody said he wouldn’t forget. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Very passionate and logical arguments from two of the top babyfaces in the company. Then crowd did NOT like it when Sami apologized to Cody, which was interesting. I know there has been a LOT of talk about the Wrestlemania plans for the WWE Championship. I’ve been convinced for a week now that it is going to be the Fatal Four-way match with McIntyre defending against Rhodes, Fatu, and Zayn. It make the most sense now. Zayn also doesn’t seem like he’d be content at this point with “helping Cody get the title back”, which should be interesting.)

– Carmelo Hayes entered for the next match. Damian Priest came out next. Trick Williams came out last, which was notable.

(5) DAMIAN PRIEST vs. CARMELO HAYES vs. TRICK WILLIAMS – Elimination Chamber Qualifying match

Trick wanted to team up with Hayes, who wasn’t interested. Priest clotheslined them both. Priest took control early on but Trick came in and threw some chops in the corner Priest turned it around on him and gave Stinger Splashes to both and a flapjack to Trick. Hayes went for a springboard but Priest caught him and dropped him onto Trick. Priest covered Hayes for a two-count. Trick was back up and Priest tried to chokeslam him but Trick flipped out of it and landed on his feet. Hayes rolled over Priest’s back and springboarded to take out Trick. Hayes with a La Mistica on Priest but Priest recovered quickly, dropping Hayes for a nearfall as they went to a picture-in-picture. [c]

Hayes springboarded and DDT’d both grapplers and they both rolled out to the floor. Hayes took them both out on the outside then hit a frog splash on Priest and covered for a nearfall. Priest went to the floor to regroup. Hayes wanted to splash him but Trick intercepted with a spinning kick. The crowd chanted for Trick who hit a uranage and covered for a two-count. Trick taunted Hayes and smacked him. Hayes chopped him and went for a springboard but Trick dumped him out to ringside. Priest charged at Hayes and knocked him over the announce table. Trick flapjacked Priest onto the table, then went back in the ring. Trick hit an SOS kick and covered for a good nearfall. Trick seated Hayes on the top turnbuckle and wanted a superplex. However, Priest was back in and gave Trick a Razor’s Edge. He covered but Trick kicked out. Hayes came off the top with the Nothing but Net legdrop onto Priest and went for the pin. Trick broke it up. All three men were down.

Hayes and Trick traded blows from their knees. Priest lied it wait. Priest kick them both multiple times but went to charge and Trick tossed Hayes into Priest. Hayes and Trick fought over the cover and traded blows again. Hayes with a superkick and another nearfall. Trick with a roll-up for yet another two-count. Hayes hit the First 48 codebreaker and jumped off the tope rope but Priest hit him with a big right hand. Priest went for a Razor’s Edge but Trick kicked him, causing Hayes to fall all the way to the floor. Trick hit the Trick Shot and covered for the three count.

[HOUR THREE]

WINNER: Trick Williams in 13:00. Trick Williams qualified for the Elimination Chamber match.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Huge win for Trick by pinning a former World Champion in the middle clean. Between the win for James earlier, Trick’s win now, and Je’von Evans’s big win on RAW, it makes me wonder if there is starting to be a changing of the guard a bit. Not a bad idea since WWE has felt stagnant for months now.)

A bunch of tag teams were in the back wondering what was in the crate. Johnny Gargano was laying on top of it while Candice LeRae was upset talking to Nick Aldis about it. Jordynne Grace wanted a word with Adlis but Candice told her to wait her turn. Grace said she was going to have a problem bigger than her shell of a husband if she talked to her like that again. Aldis made a match between them for next week.

– United States Champion Giulia entered for the next match. Kiana James was not with her. [c]

– Jade Cargill was doing a photoshoot in the back. Michin and B-Fab were there and Michin threatened her with her pet kendo stick. Cargill walked off.

– Rhea Ripley made her entrance to a huge ovation. In line with the trend tonight, Io Sky was not with her. The announcers plugged their title defense against the Irresistible Forces next week on Smackdown.

(6) RHEA RIPLEY vs. GIULIA

They started with a lock-up. Ripley backed Giulia into and she shoved her way out of it. They locked up again and Giulia smacked her. Giulia locked her into a chokehold but Ripley powered her up and seated her on the tope rope. Giulia jumped off, looking for a tornado DDT but Ripley caught her and suplexed her for a one-count. Ripley went for a Riptide early but Giulia escaped and slammed her. Giulia with a dropkick off the second rope that sent Ripley into the opposite corner. Ripley whipped Giulia into the corner but charged in and Giulia moved, causing Ripley to go shoulder first into the post and then to the floor. Giulia kicked her into the steel steps. [c]

Ripley caught an Arrivederci attempt and threw her off. They traded stiff strikes. Ripley hit multiple clotheslines and a big dropkick as the crowd came alive. Ripley went up to the top rope but was met by her opponent. Giulia tried to lock her in a double underhook but Ripley slid threw and got Giulia up on her shoulders. She faceplanted her and covered for a two-count. Ripley went for the Riptide again but Giulia elbowed out of it, then hit a flying head scissors and an Arrivederci to earn a nearfall. Ripley recovered with a headbutt and again went for a Riptide. But Nia Jax came in the ring. Ripley kicked her but when she turned around Lash Legend leveled her with a brogue kick, causing a disqualification.

WINNER: Rhea Ripley by disqualification in 10:00.

Io Sky came down to help her partner and the babyfaces cleared the ring.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: A fun match for the time we got. Both women have so much star power and I hope that becomes a major feud one day.)

– In the back, The Miz told Oba Femi that he’s had his eye on him because he is a Wrestlemania main event waiting to happen. He said that as the locker room leader now that John Cena is retired it is his job to get the next generation ready. Femi questioned how so Miz explained his 3 core values (Master, Inspire, Zone-in). Femi said Miz could show him the ropes next week and said he’d go talk to Aldis about it now. Miz thought that was great until Femi walked off and Miz realized that he was going to ask Aldis for a match. Miz yelled “not a match” after him. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: That was a pretty funny & clever way to set up a match for next week.)

– Charlotte Flair tried to “console” Alexa Bliss in the back since Flair lost her match tonight because in Flair’s mind Bliss needed her to be in the Chamber with her. Bliss said it was okay if she was upset. Flair said she wasn’t upset even though her partner was in the Chamber and she wasn’t because she’s evolved. Kiana James walked up and asked Bliss if she was going to be okay in the Chamber all by herself. Giulia walked up too. James explained that they are the most powerful duo on the roster. Bliss laughed and said prove it. Giulia bellowed like a banshee and James dragged her off. Flair reiterated that she was fine (she wasn’t) and walked off with Bliss.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: It is nice to see how much attention is being given to so many women without it revolving around a title.)

– In the men’s locker room, Solo told the MFT’s that it was time to get out of there. When they left, Solo hung back and congratulated Tama for his win tonight. He thanked Tama for being by his side from day one. He said that he knew he would be U.S. champion one day but for now they had to focus on preventing the Wyatt’s from getting their lantern back. Tama nodded. Solo left. Shinsuke Nakamura walked up and accused Tama of being held back from being his own man. Tama said he’s always been his own man so Shinsuke told him to prove it.

– Aleister Black creepily entered along with his wife Zelina Vega for the main event. [c]

– Randy Orton made his grand entrance to a big ovation as always.

(7) RANDY ORTON vs. ALEISTER BLACK (w/Zelina Vega)

They circled each other a few times before locking up. Orton used his leverage and shoulder-blocked Black down then posed. Orton dropped for the RKO initiator pose while Black said cross-legged opposite of him. Orton nodded. Orton gave Black 9 punches in the corner then clotheslined him to the floor as they went split screen. [c]

Orton stomped on Black in the middle of the ring. Zelina climbed up on the apron and as always the dumb babyface got distracted, so Black kneed him in the back. Black leveled him with a running knee and covered for a surprisingly close nearfall. Black applied a side headlock from a prone position. Orton fought his way back to his feet and escaped with a headbutt. Orton suplexed him but Black escaped with a knee to the top of the head. Black with clothesline and a cover for a two-count. Black cinched in the headlock again and Orton again scaped, this time with an uppercut that knocked Black to the apron. Orton wanted the draping DDT but Black dropped Orton throat first across the ropes.

Black went back to the headlock. Orton countered with a back suplex. Orton hit two clotheslines, a scoop powerslam and the draping DDT. He called for the RKO. Black escaped and slid to the floor. Orton went after him. Black with a big roundhouse kick to the head. Orton poked him in the eye and went for a suplex on the table. Black escaped onto the table but Orton swept his legs causing him to faceplant on it. The referee counted and Zelina failed to distract Orton. Orton contemplated and then hit a draping DDT off the desk onto the floor. Orton rolled him back into the ring but then Drew McIntyre came from the crowd and smashed him Orton in the head with the title. Cody Rhodes ran down and chased McIntyre away. Cody came back to ringside. Orton, still feeling the effects of the title belt to the head, turned around and got hit with the Black Mass kick. Black covered for the pin and the win.

WINNER: Aleister Black by pinfall in 13:00.

After the match, Black and Zelina got out of there. Cody came into the ring to check on Orton. McIntyre stood in the crowd holding his title high.

