FREE PODCAST 2/20 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: The Rock’s return and his potential roles at WrestleMania, PPV pricing, guest host predictions, 2011 HOF, Triple H, Taker, Lawler, WWE biz, NXT5 (166 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Feb. 14 and 15, 2011.

On the Feb. 14, 2011 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell discussed with live callers tonight’s Raw, predictions on the WrestleMania 27 guest host (The Rock, Barker, Bieber, someone bigger), plus why The Rock won’t wrestle again, Triple H’s potential return, Hunter’s career on the line vs. Taker at WM27?, TNA’s Against All Odds PPV and the incompetent things they do, putting the TNA Title back on Jeff Hardy, Jerry Lawler’s family situation and how WWE will address it on Raw, WWE financials announced on Thursday, potential 2011 WWE Hall of Fame candidates, a second/third-generation edition of NXT Season 5?, and more.

Then on the Feb. 15, 2011 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell discussed The Rock’s return and his potential roles at WrestleMania, plus PPV pricing, Elimination Chamber speculation, Raw reaction, and in the VIP Aftershow TNA PPV talk, ideas for Vince Russo to improve without his crutches, Chris Jericho book review, and more thoughts on Raw and Rock.

