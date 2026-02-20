FREE PODCAST 2/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner analyze Swerve heel turn after phenomenal match with Kenny Omega, Grand Slam Australia thoughts, World title stipulation for Revolution (98 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

(00:00) Introductions

(04:46) Double or Nothing relocating to Queens, New York – Louis Armstrong Stadium

(07:17) Grand Slam Australia recap six solid matches

(17:45) Brody King national media attention

(20:53) Kenny Omega vs. Swerve Strickland main event

(22:47) Swerve heel turn masterfully executed, slowly building

(29:33) Hangman vs. MJF face-to-face Texas Death Match stipulation

(38:21) Mark Davis vs. Jon Moxley opening match

(42:52) Young Bucks vs. FTR tag title program established

(47:09) Willow Nightingale vs. Mina Shirakawa vs. Marina Shafir vs. Megan Bayne TBS title

(49:42) Kerwin Selfies tribute

(51:01) Tomohiro Ishii hamstring injury

(55:46) Brawling Birds Jamie Hayter & Alex Windsor vs. Vivo Van & Becca

(56:36) Thunder Rosa return

(57:51) Kevin Knight vs. Beast Mortos

(58:29) Ricochet/GOA backstage

(59:13) New Japan New Beginning USA February 27 show

(01:00:12) Hook recruiting promo

(01:01:45) Chris Jericho

(01:06:52) Collision card

(01:11:18) Revolution card

(01:13:40) Zach email and trivia

Send your thoughts and questions to allelitecc@gmail.com

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com