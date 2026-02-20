News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 2/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner analyze Swerve heel turn after phenomenal match with Kenny Omega, Grand Slam Australia thoughts, World title stipulation for Revolution (98 min.)

February 20, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

  • (00:00) Introductions
  • (04:46) Double or Nothing relocating to Queens, New York – Louis Armstrong Stadium
  • (07:17) Grand Slam Australia recap six solid matches
  • (17:45) Brody King national media attention
  • (20:53) Kenny Omega vs. Swerve Strickland main event
  • (22:47) Swerve heel turn masterfully executed, slowly building
  • (29:33) Hangman vs. MJF face-to-face Texas Death Match stipulation
  • (38:21) Mark Davis vs. Jon Moxley opening match
  • (42:52) Young Bucks vs. FTR tag title program established
  • (47:09) Willow Nightingale vs. Mina Shirakawa vs. Marina Shafir vs. Megan Bayne TBS title
  • (49:42) Kerwin Selfies tribute
  • (51:01) Tomohiro Ishii hamstring injury
  • (55:46) Brawling Birds Jamie Hayter & Alex Windsor vs. Vivo Van & Becca
  • (56:36) Thunder Rosa return
  • (57:51) Kevin Knight vs. Beast Mortos
  • (58:29) Ricochet/GOA backstage
  • (59:13) New Japan New Beginning USA February 27 show
  • (01:00:12) Hook recruiting promo
  • (01:01:45) Chris Jericho
  • (01:06:52) Collision card
  • (01:11:18) Revolution card
  • (01:13:40) Zach email and trivia

Send your thoughts and questions to allelitecc@gmail.com

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025