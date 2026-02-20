FREE PODCAST 2/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner analyze Swerve heel turn after phenomenal match with Kenny Omega, Grand Slam Australia thoughts, World title stipulation for Revolution (98 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:
- (00:00) Introductions
- (04:46) Double or Nothing relocating to Queens, New York – Louis Armstrong Stadium
- (07:17) Grand Slam Australia recap six solid matches
- (17:45) Brody King national media attention
- (20:53) Kenny Omega vs. Swerve Strickland main event
- (22:47) Swerve heel turn masterfully executed, slowly building
- (29:33) Hangman vs. MJF face-to-face Texas Death Match stipulation
- (38:21) Mark Davis vs. Jon Moxley opening match
- (42:52) Young Bucks vs. FTR tag title program established
- (47:09) Willow Nightingale vs. Mina Shirakawa vs. Marina Shafir vs. Megan Bayne TBS title
- (49:42) Kerwin Selfies tribute
- (51:01) Tomohiro Ishii hamstring injury
- (55:46) Brawling Birds Jamie Hayter & Alex Windsor vs. Vivo Van & Becca
- (56:36) Thunder Rosa return
- (57:51) Kevin Knight vs. Beast Mortos
- (58:29) Ricochet/GOA backstage
- (59:13) New Japan New Beginning USA February 27 show
- (01:00:12) Hook recruiting promo
- (01:01:45) Chris Jericho
- (01:06:52) Collision card
- (01:11:18) Revolution card
- (01:13:40) Zach email and trivia
Send your thoughts and questions to allelitecc@gmail.com
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.