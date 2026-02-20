VIP PODCAST 2/20 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Would WWE abandon PLE model, Cody Rhodes vs. Lex Express, CM Punk and Roman Reigns, more (68 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Rich Fann and Josh Mustacchio are back to catch up on the latest news and, of course, our ginormous mailbag. Now that we’re caught up, expect these to return once a month going forward!
This episode covers:
- A correction regarding our prior conversation regarding Will Ospreay, Ricochet, and Jim Cornette
- Who was the QB that got Rich and Josh into the NFL?
- Tween/Teen thoughts on John Cena’s last match
- Oscars move to YouTube in 2029, with the potential for the Super Bowl to move to PPV/streaming only
- Should The Rock change his name after *The Smashing Machine*?
- WWE ID’s viability
- Big E’s impact on wrestling
- Will TKO be sold in 2028?
- Does Ava Johnson deserve criticism after WWE?
- Cody Rhodes vs. Lex Luger as a top babyface
- Whether WWE should abandon PLEs
- John Cena as a person
- Bret Hart’s views and the views of Josh and Rich on him
- Is Vince Russo the worst thing to happen to wrestling?
- ESPN or Netflix could potentially revive the WWE Network
- Would WWE be better off in Vince McMahon’s hands since he despised excessive ads and insisted on affordable ticket prices?
