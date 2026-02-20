News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 2/20 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Would WWE abandon PLE model, Cody Rhodes vs. Lex Express, CM Punk and Roman Reigns, more (68 min.)

February 20, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich Fann and Josh Mustacchio are back to catch up on the latest news and, of course, our ginormous mailbag. Now that we’re caught up, expect these to return once a month going forward!

This episode covers:

  • A correction regarding our prior conversation regarding Will Ospreay, Ricochet, and Jim Cornette
  • Who was the QB that got Rich and Josh into the NFL?
  • Tween/Teen thoughts on John Cena’s last match
  • Oscars move to YouTube in 2029, with the potential for the Super Bowl to move to PPV/streaming only
  • Should The Rock change his name after *The Smashing Machine*?
  • WWE ID’s viability
  • Big E’s impact on wrestling
  • Will TKO be sold in 2028?
  • Does Ava Johnson deserve criticism after WWE?
  • Cody Rhodes vs. Lex Luger as a top babyface
  • Whether WWE should abandon PLEs
  • John Cena as a person
  • Bret Hart’s views and the views of Josh and Rich on him
  • Is Vince Russo the worst thing to happen to wrestling?
  • ESPN or Netflix could potentially revive the WWE Network
  • Would WWE be better off in Vince McMahon’s hands since he despised excessive ads and insisted on affordable ticket prices?

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025