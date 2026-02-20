VIP PODCAST 2/20 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Would WWE abandon PLE model, Cody Rhodes vs. Lex Express, CM Punk and Roman Reigns, more (68 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A correction regarding our prior conversation regarding Will Ospreay, Ricochet, and Jim Cornette

Who was the QB that got Rich and Josh into the NFL?

Tween/Teen thoughts on John Cena’s last match

Oscars move to YouTube in 2029, with the potential for the Super Bowl to move to PPV/streaming only

Should The Rock change his name after *The Smashing Machine*?

WWE ID’s viability

Big E’s impact on wrestling

Will TKO be sold in 2028?

Does Ava Johnson deserve criticism after WWE?

Cody Rhodes vs. Lex Luger as a top babyface

Whether WWE should abandon PLEs

John Cena as a person

Bret Hart’s views and the views of Josh and Rich on him

Is Vince Russo the worst thing to happen to wrestling?

ESPN or Netflix could potentially revive the WWE Network

Would WWE be better off in Vince McMahon’s hands since he despised excessive ads and insisted on affordable ticket prices?

