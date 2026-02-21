FREE PODCAST 2/20 – Wade Keller Post-Show – WWE Smackdown: Keller & Barnett talk about Elimination Chamber possibilities and whether WWE should go with a surprise opponent for Drew, plus Kit Wilson, Trick, Oba, more (119 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This show features a fun exploration of possibilities for Drew McIntyre’s opponents at WrestleMania. Is Cody Rhodes the least compelling option? Is Trick Williams so over that WWE should consider him? Or even Je’Von? Is L.A. Knight a dark horse? Could this still be the year of Randy Orton?

PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jake Barnett to review WWE Smackdown with live chat interactions throughout including the build for Uncle Howdy vs. Solo Sikoa, the Charlotte-Jade Cargill interaction, Kit Wilson’s gimmick and who the joke is really on, the Trick-Carmelo Hayes dynamic, Oba Femi showing more personality this week, and much more.

