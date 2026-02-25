EXCLUSIVE: Fred Rosser says Steven Borden Jr. has “something special,” reveals Sting’s involvement in training

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Fred Rosser has been training Sting’s son Steven Borden Jr at the NJPW Academy in Los Angeles. Rosser says that he believes Borden has “something special” about him and revealed that his dad, Sting, has been actively involved in advising his son during his training.

“I was just working with Steven yesterday with another Olympic wrestler of mine.” said Rosser in a new interview on Radican Worldwide available now for PWTorch VIP members. “You know, I’ve been pouring my heart and soul into hundreds of students at NJPW Academy and all over the world and Steven’s no different. He’s got something special about him and he’s going to do great things in this business. And I’ve been pouring my heart and my soul not only into him, but so many across the U.S.

“But, Steven’s going to do great things. We try to work on things, how to attack. His father gives him advice and the advice his dad gives him, Sting, I try to work on it at NJPW Academy. And that’s my little project that I’ve been working on. I want to help him become all that he’s created to be inside of the ring, but most importantly outside of the ring as well.”

Rosser is a former WWE Tag Team Champion and also a former NJPW Strong Openweight Champion. He currently is a trainer at the NJPW Academy in Los Angeles, Calif. He will be wrestling David Finlay at the The New Beginning USA PPV on Feb. 27 in Trenton, NJ. You can purchase the PPV on NJPW World here.

You can sign up to become a PWTorch VIP member and listen to Rosser’s new interview on Radican Worldwide where he talks his career in WWE, NJPW, being a trainer at NJPW Academy, his upcoming match against David Finlay on PPV on The New Beginning USA PPV, and more here.