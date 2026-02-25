AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (2/25): Keller’s report on MJF and “Hangman” Page decide Revolution stipulation, Moxley vs. El Clon, Davis vs. Brody, Willow & Harley vs. Bayne & Ford for AEW Tag Titles

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

FEBRUARY 25, 2026

DENVER, COLOR. AT MISSION BALLROOM

AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAX

Commentators: Excalibur, Bryan Danielson, Tony Schiavone

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,495 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 2,500. The arena has a capacity of 3,950 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

Announced Matches & Other Notes

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) & The Demand (Ricochet & Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) vs. “Jungle” Jack Perry & Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) & The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz) – Mile High Madness Anything Goes match

Babes of Wrath (Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron) vs. MegaBad (Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford) with Lena Kross – AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship match

Jon Moxley vs. El Clon

Mark Davis vs. Brody King

Orange Cassidy vs. Gabe Kidd

MJF and “Hangman” Adam Page to decide stipulation for Revolution