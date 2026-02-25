VIP PODCAST 2/25 – Radican Worldwide: Interview with Fred Rosser including his thoughts on representing gay and black people, training Sting’s son, working with Cena and Tanahashi, more (35 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is back with another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. Radican is joined this week by former WWE Tag Team Champion and Strong Openweight Champion “Mr. No Days Off” Fred Rosser (FKA Darren Young in WWE) for an in-depth interview on his career ahead of his match against David Finlay at the NJPW New Beginning USA PPV on Feb. 27 on NJPW World.

Rosser discusses his entire career in-depth including the following topics:

What it means to him to represent the LGBTQ+ community as well as the black community as a strong role model

Training Sting’s son Stephen Borden Jr.

What he learned from working with John Cena in WWE

Thoughts on working with Hiroshi Tanahashi and his retirement at Wrestle Kingdom 20

Future career goals in Japan

Wrestlers having it easier now that are trying to break into wrestling compared to when he tried to break in

The process of training wrestlers at the NJPW Academy and things he emphasizes to his students

Feuding with Tom Lawlor on NJPW Strong

Thoughts on the NJPW New Beginning USA PPV card

Facing David Finlay for the first time in a singles match

More!

