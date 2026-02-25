5 YRS AGO – Keller’s AEW Dynamite Report (2/24/2021): The episode where Moxley said he is addicted to the ring and it’s why he’s made so many bad decisions in life

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 5 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 24, 2021

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-The Dynamite opening aired.

(1) JON MOXLEY vs. “THE HOLLYWOOD HUNK” RYAN NEMETH

Ross introduced the show during Moxley’s ring entrance. Schiavone hyped Moxley’s “exploding barbed wire death match” against Kenny Omega at Revolution a week from Sunday. Schiavone also said next week on AEW Dark, he’d be joined by Paul Wight (known as The Big Show in WWE, The Giant in WCW) as color commentator. They aired a brief cocky soundbite by Nemeth, whose facial expressions and demeanor resemble Eric Bischoff at his sleaziest. Nemeth applied a headlock at the start. Moxley escaped and slapped Nemeth across his jaw. Excalibur hyped the Lance Archer vs. Fenix match coming up later. Mox yanked apart Nemeth’s fingers, then landed a hard chop. Nemeth came back with a high dropkick. Mox came back with a Paradigm Shift DDT for the win.

WINNER: Moxley in 2:00.

-Mox sat mid-ring on a chair, backwards of course, and talked about how when he woke up without the AEW Title, he vowed to walk over landmines if he had to in order to get back to the top of the hill. He said it turns out, that’s exactly what he’s going to have to do. He asked what images come to mind when you hear the words “exploding barbed wire death match.” He brought up “fire, torture, burns, agony.” He said perhaps images of vintage Japanese wrestling magazines come to mind. He asked if people get a sick thrill from the thoughts of it.

He said he’s an addict and is addicted to being in the ring and living close to the flame, which is why he’s made so many bad decisions in his life. He stood and got more riled up and threw the chair down and said he can’t get enough of it. The audience chanted “Moxley! Moxley!” briefly. He said the thought of the match is too attractive and pulls him in, and he can’t resist it even if it is some sort of trap laid out by Omega and his men. He said he’s just the latest in a long line of guys who tried to take him out. He said win, lose, or draw, everybody in the building and everybody watching at home, they will know that he gave them everything he had to give. He said if it comes to an end at Revolution live on pay-per-view, it seems like a hell of a way to go out. Excalibur said the match includes ropes wrapped in barbed wire with land minds at ringside. He said it’s insane.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good old-school style selling of a stipulation in a big match. You know who Moxley is and what drives him.)

-A video package aired on the Moxley-Omega feud so far with highlights of their previous battles, including the barbed wire baseball bat match.

-They went to a backstage interview last week with Archer and Fenix regarding the ladder match at Revolution. Archer said iron sharpens iron, and they were a killer tag team for a reason. Archer said he will kick Fenix’s ass and qualify for the ladder match. Fenix spoke in Spanish. Archer asked to know what he was saying. Alex said he told him he was the worst partner he ever had. Fenix threw Archer into some apparatus around the interview set. They fought for a few seconds before they cut away.

-The announcers hyped upcoming matches on the show. Then they replayed Brian Cage powerbombing Sting last week. Schiavone said he’s seen Sting backstage and said he’s vowed payback. He said Ricky Starks & Brian Cage wrestle next against the Varsity Blondes, the implication being Sting might show up. [c]

-Excalibur commented on the Young Bucks-Inner Circle angle last week including a shoving match with Chris Jericho and the Bucks’ father. Then they showed the Bucks arriving with their mom and dad. They posed for a picture in front of the Bucks images on the back of a semi-trailer truck. Nobody got attacked, which was amazing. Ross said it was nice they could capture that moment. Schiavone said he just got to meet their parents recently and they’re such a nice family.

(2) THE VARSITY BLONDES (Griff Garrison & Brian Pillman Jr.) vs. BRIAN CAGE & RICKY STARKS (w/Taz)



Taz joined the announcers on commentary. Excalibur hyped that Bleacher Report would air a Women’s Tournament Special on Sunday night. Cage powerbombed Pillman into the ringpost and he landed on the edge of the ring steps. Cage threw him back into the ring. They cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

Garrison eventually got a hot-tag. He rallied, including a dive over the top rope onto Cage at ringside. Cage broke up Garrison’s cover on Starks a minute later. Pillman dropkicked Starks off of Garrison’s shoulders for a near fall. Cage tagged in and took Garrison down with a hard clothesline. The he gave Pillman a spike piledriver for a sudden win. Taz said wherever Sting is, he should be paying attention.

WINNERS: Cage & Starks in 10:00.

-The lights went out as Cage & Starks were celebrating. Then a video aired of Sting finding Darby in the road in the body bag popping out of the body bag filmed like a gritty old Western movie. He sat up and smiled. It was filmed cinematic style, including a drone shot from above. They only showed Sting’s hands on the streering wheel.

-Back in the arena, Sting dragged someone in a bodybag onto the stage. Sting opened it up and it was Taz’s son. Darby then zip-lined into the ring. He jabbed Starks and Cage with his skateboard. He leaped over the top rope onto Starks on the floor. Sting then went after Cage in the ring, stomping away at him as Taz was checking on his son. Sting then gave Cage a Stinger Splash in the corner. He kicked Cage’s leg out from under him and then delivered the Scorpion Death Drop. Excalibur plugged that the street fight would happen at Revolution.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was a lot of revenge already dished out by the babyfaces before the PPV. Curious if the heels get the heat back next week, or this was just meant to whet people’s appetite for more. The Darby zip line entrance was cool.) [c]

-The announcers commented on the angle before the break with Sting, Darby, Cage, and Starks.

-Schiavone interviewed Miro, Kip Sabian, and Penelope Ford backstage. Sabian complained about the wedding turning into a big joke. He blamed Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor for ruining it. Miro said he’s going to get revenge. He said he misses Charles because he was helpful washing his car and folding his clothes. He welcomed Charles to come back to him. “It’s forgive, but not forget,” he said. “I will always have you under my wing.” Schiavone read a note where Chuck and Cassidy asked if they’d wrestle them at Revolution with options given: yes, no, maybe. Rusev said they shouldn’t act like a child. He told him he’d teach him how to be a man his whole life and he’d be happy from now on. He put the note in his mouth and spit it at Schiavone.

(3) BRANDON CUTLER vs. JAKE HAGER

Cutler came out with an elaborate costume like he was part of some Las Vegas theme show. Hager swaggered out next with no fanfare or pageantry. Hager tossed Cutler around from the start. He landed a Hager bomb in the corner. Cutler made a comeback and dove at Hager with a spear through the ropes and then a flip dive onto Hager seconds later. He threw Hager back into the ring, then springboarded at him. Hager caught him and powerslammed him. Then he finished Cutler with a nasty lariat after rebounding off the ropes for the three count.

WINNER: Hager in 3:00.

-As Hager celebrated, Santana, Ortiz, and Wardlow came out and stomped away at Cutler. The Young Bucks ran out and cleared the ring including superkicking Santana and Ortiz. Hager ducked stereo superkicks and rolled out of the ring. Matt Jackson said they don’t have to wait until Revolution. He called “their stupid asses” to the ring right now, calling out MJF and Chris Jericho. Jericho’s music played. They appeared on the big screen instead. Jericho said they’ll beat them at Revolution, not sooner. Jericho lifted the bloodied head of the Jackson’s father. The Bucks ran to the back. Jericho threw Papa Buck head-first into the truck. MJF helped him up, then threw him into the back of the truck too. They mocked The Young Bucks’ pose, then ran off just as the Bucks arrived to check on their dad. Jericho and MJF taunted the Bucks as their SUV sped off. Schiavone called it a horrible scene. Papa Buck’s blood was smeared all over the images of Matt and Nick on the truck. [c]

-They replayed the angle from before the break. Then they showed Papa Buck being loaded into an ambulance, which then sped off. Ross said he was appalled and furious. Excalibur called it disgusting. Schiavone said Jericho and MJF aren’t worth a damn. Excalibur said the stakes just got higher.

-A video package aired on the Cody-Shaq storyline, going back to Jade Cargill saying Cody bragged about being a giant killer and she knows a giant named Shaq. They included soundbites from Ross and Schiavone. Ross said Cody is the better wrestler than Shaq, but you have to account for size and athleticism. He said, “At the end of the day, I think Shaq and Jade win.”

(Keller’s Analysis: Ross didn’t sound convincing when he said he thinks Shaq and Jade win. It’s kind of insulting to everyone that Shaq is being portrayed as having a chance against Cody, who should be portrayed as a polished top level pro wrestler in his prime, whereas Shaq is a long-retired basketball player.)

(4) ISIAH KASSIDY (w/Matt Hardy) vs. “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE

Page jump-started the match. About two minutes in, Page landed a great looking lariat that Kassidy took a great bump for. Matt yapped at Page from ringside.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

[HOUR TWO]

Hardy yanked on Page’s legs a minute later. Kassidy then yanked Page’s arm over the top rope, then shoved him arm-first into the ringpost. Alex Reynolds and John Silver ran out to tell the ref what happened. The ref ordered Hardy to leave ringside. Hardy protested. Kassidy stomped away at Page in the ring. They cut to a split-screen break with Kassidy working over Page’s arm. [c]

Page eventually made a comeback and landed an elbow to the head for a two count. Page continued to favor his injured right arm. He winced as he tried to use it. Kassidy landed an enzuigiri and charged, but Page ducked and then caught him mid-air with a Death Valley Driver. He followed with a brainbuster suplex for a near fall. Kassidy came back with some kicks and a poison rana for a two count. He went into a cross armbreaker. Page reached the bottom rope to force a break. Excalilbur noted Kassidy clearly wasn’t used to applying that hold with his legs flailing everywhere. Kassidy caught Page mid-air and yanked him arm-first over the top rope. Silver and Reynolds had a few words for Kassidy at ringside. Page came back with a Dead Eye on Kassidy when he re-entered the ring and got the three count.

WINNER: Page in 13:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match. Kassidy looked good in a rare singles match showcase for him.)

-After the match, Hardy said Page betrayed him, so he’s going to get back at him at Revolution and against other Dark Order members. He threw Alan Angels off the stage through a table on the floor. Hardy fled as Page ran up to the stage. Ross said Hardy is psychotic. “What’s next for these guys?” Ross exclaimed.

-Alex Marvez approached Kenny Omega and Don Callis in a workshop. Callis said he was invading their privacy. Omega was pounding away at something on a table. He said they were constructing “the Moxley Extermination Chamber.” Omega said if you want something done right, sometimes you have to do it yourself. He banged a hammer and said some more words but the welding noise in the background made by another guy in the back of the room drowned out his voice. [c]

-Schiavone narrated clips of more Women’s Tournament match outcomes. He again plugged the special on Bleacher Report including Thunder Rosa vs. Riho and Yuka Sakazaki vs. Ryo Mizunami in semi-final matches, plus a six-woman tag match.

(5) “THE NATIVE BEAST” NYLA ROSE vs. DR. BRITT BAKER (w/Rebel)

Rose dominated early. She charged at Baker in the corner, but Rebel intervened. Rose stayed in control and slammed Baker down. She let Baker roll to the floor. When Rose went after her, Baker yanked her arm into the ringpost and took over at ringside. [c/ss]

They showed that during the break, Baker removed the turnbuckle pad. Rose set up a second rope splash, but Rebel distracted her. Rose jumped down and slammed Rebel on the ring apron. Baker went for a superkick, but Rose avoided it and gave her a neckbreaker for a two count. Rose continued to sell her left arm. She set up a powerbomb, but Baker slipped free and kicked her. Rebel gave Baker a glove. She looked at the hard camera and staggered over to Rose. Rose gave her a chokeslam.

Rebel entered the ring. Rose shoved her into the corner, smiled, and then delivered a cannonball in the corner. Baker shoved a charging Rose head-first into the exposed turnbuckle, then went for a submission. Rose powered out and slammed Baker down for a two count. Rose picked up the turnbuckle pad to show the ref. Baker small packaged her. Baker landed two sidekicks to Rose’s jaw. Baker landed a crucifix bomb for a two count. She then went for the Lock Jaw again. Rose battled out of Baker’s grip. Rose then punched Baker and delivered her Beast Bomb for a believable near fall. The audience chanted, “This is awesome!” Rose ducked a superkick and landed another Beast Bomb for the win.

WINNER: Rose in 14:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: An aspirational match in terms of the twist and turns and near falls. Some of it wasn’t timed great, but overall it told a dramatic effective story.)

-Excalibur again plugged the Women’s Tournament matches. Schiavone then plugged FTR & Tully Blanchard vs. Jurassic Express next week. A video package aired on their rivalry. FTR talked about Tully’s history. They said even before meeting Tully, he was influential in their careers.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good segment.)

-They hyped that Chris Jericho & MJF would have a press conference with the wrestling media next week. Schiavone said they’d hear from Paul Wight next week too. Ross plugged the Cody & Red Velvet vs. Shaq & Jade Cargill tag match. Also: Dark Order’s 10 vs. Max Caster and Hardy & TH2 & Private Party vs. Dark Order. They also hyped the Revolution line-up so far including a newly added Casino Tag Team Battle Royal and Miro & Sabian vs. Chuck & Cassidy. [c]

(6) LANCE ARCHER (w/Jake Roberts) vs. FENIX

Archer brushed off Fenix’s offense early. A minute in, Fenix dove over the top rope onto Archer at ringside. Roberts grabbed at his boot when Fenix climbed to the top rope and yanked him off the rope to the stage. The ref was checking on Archer during the interference. Fenix then leaped over Jake onto Archer at ringside. (Talk about pressure to clear a hurdle; that could have been tragic if Fenix didn’t get the full height on his dive.) Archer took control at ringside as they cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

Archer continued to dominate Fenix at ringside and in the ring after the break. Fenix came back and landed a leaping double stomp off the top rope to the back of Archer’s shoulders and neck. Archer came back with a released German suplex. Archer dragged Fenix over to the corner and walked the top rope. He then flipped off the top rope and splashed Fenix for a two count. Fenix chopped out of the corner a minute later. Fenix walked the top rope and kicked Archer in the head. Schiavone marveled at Fenix’s balance. He landed a cutter for a two count.

Archer came back with a fisherman’s buster for a two count. Archer yanked Fenix to the top rope, but Fenix countered with a top rope Spanish Fly for a believable near fall. “What the hell are we seeing before our very eyes in this main event?” asked Ross. Archer yanked at Fenix’s mask. Fenix came back with a series of strikes, but Archer cut him off with a shoulder block. He then delivered a buckle bomb. The announcers talked about TV time nearing expiration. Archer chokeslammed Fenix for a believable near fall. Archer then slammed Fenix off the top rope with his Blackout finisher for the win. The announcers noted Scorpio Sky, Cody, Archer, and Pentagon Jr. are in the match so far. Archer gave a friendly first-bump to Fenix afterward.

WINNER: Archer in 17:00 to earn a slot in the ladder match for a TNT Title shot.

(Keller’s Analysis: A straight up main event match and a helluva match, too.)