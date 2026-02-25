FREE PODCAST 2/25 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Martin talk “Big Show” Paul Wight joining AEW, Sasha’s interview with Steve Austin, Lewis UFC upset, Blood Sport with Moxley (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (2-25-2021), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. They discussed the following topics:

The signing of Paul Wight by AEW, whether it’s a worthwhile signing, how it could go right or go wrong, and more aspects of the story.

A full review of AEW Dynamite including revisiting the Matt Hardy-Hangman Page angle last week in light of Hardy posting a video rebuttal of Wade’s criticism last week.

A full review of NXT on USA including the Adam Cole-Roderick Strong angle.

A review of UFC including the big upset victory for Derrick Lewis last weekend and then a preview of this weekend’s show.

A review of a busy week of New Japan events and a look ahead.

A review of Smackdown including the latest with Roman Reigns and Edge.

A review of Raw including the first week of Miz as champion and the continued push of Bobby Lashley.

Impressions from Sasha Banks’s interview with Steve Austin on WWE Network.

A review of Blood Sport with Jon Moxley.

