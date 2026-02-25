News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 2/25 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Martin talk “Big Show” Paul Wight joining AEW, Sasha’s interview with Steve Austin, Lewis UFC upset, Blood Sport with Moxley (130 min.)

February 25, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (2-25-2021), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. They discussed the following topics:

  • The signing of Paul Wight by AEW, whether it’s a worthwhile signing, how it could go right or go wrong, and more aspects of the story.
  • A full review of AEW Dynamite including revisiting the Matt Hardy-Hangman Page angle last week in light of Hardy posting a video rebuttal of Wade’s criticism last week.
  • A full review of NXT on USA including the Adam Cole-Roderick Strong angle.
  • A review of UFC including the big upset victory for Derrick Lewis last weekend and then a preview of this weekend’s show.
  • A review of a busy week of New Japan events and a look ahead.
  • A review of Smackdown including the latest with Roman Reigns and Edge.
  • A review of Raw including the first week of Miz as champion and the continued push of Bobby Lashley.
  • Impressions from Sasha Banks’s interview with Steve Austin on WWE Network.
  • A review of Blood Sport with Jon Moxley.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025