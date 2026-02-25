FREE PODCAST 2/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Prestige Wrestling’s final show including Blackwood vs. Icarus, Midnight Heat vs. Hammer Brothers, more (78 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review Prestige Wrestling’s Roseland XIII: The End, the very final show of one of our favorite and most covered promotions, a bittersweet and sometimes strange show with a main event of Prestige Champion Kevin Blackwood (also in his final match) against Judas Icarus, The Hammer Brothers challenge Midnight Heat in a never-ending Construction Sight Match, Travis Williams and Alan Angels tear the house down, plus grammar lessons, the oddities of critiquing a promotion’s final show, and much more. We also talk some early indy promotions’ plans for WrestleMania weekend. For VIP listeners, Chris and Justin cover MJF’s AEW title defense against Zilla Fatu from House of Glory, its coverage on AEW TV, and why this was important for MJF and the belt.

