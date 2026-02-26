News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 2/25 – WKH – AEW Dynamite: Mile High Mayhem, Swerve’s first promo after Omega attack, MJF-Hangman decide stipulation, more (19 min.)

February 26, 2026

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Feb. 25 episode of AEW Dynamite start to finish including a five-on-five Mile High Mayhem match with The Young Bucks and FTR among others, the MJF-Hangman Page stipulation segment, Swerve Strickland’s first promo after attacking Kenny Omega last week, and much more.

