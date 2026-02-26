FREE PODCAST 2/25 – Wade Keller Post-Show – AEW Dynamite: MJF’s two-headed coin backfires, Swerve cuts a not-so-heel promo after his turn – Keller & Zilem (150 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Did MJF and “Hangman” Adam Page settling on a stipulation stick the landing even if there was confusion along the way? What will the finish be and does it make Hangman look bad that even offered to put his future World Title shots on the line?

Also, why “Swerve” Strickland cut a compelling and cool promo, but where it came up short in terms of actually giving fans of his a reason to turn against him. Plus analysis of just about every other segment on the show.

PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Brian Zilem to discuss just about everything else from Dynamite with live chat interactions throughout.

