TNA IMPACT PREVIEW (2/26): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: FEBRUARY 26, 2026

Where: NASHVILLE, TENN. AT THE PINNACLE

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 1,285 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 1,461. The arena has a capacity of 4,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy) & The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) vs. The System (Brian Myers & Cedric Alexander & Eddie Edwards & Bear Bronson) – Eight-Man Tag Team match

Mike Santana & Leon Slater vs. Nic & Ryan Nemeth

Dani Luna vs. Lei Ying Lee

A.J. Francis vs. Mance Warner (with Steph De Lander)

Jada Stone vs. Tasha Steelz (with Order 4)

Steve Maclin to speak

Ash By Elegance and Mickie James face-to-face

