TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (2/19): Elijah vs. Ali, Threat vs. Blanchard, Miguel vs. Stacks

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

FEBRUARY 19, 2026

NASHVILLE, TN AT THE PINNACLE

AIRED ON AMC

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Recap of No Surrender.

-Show intro video.

(1) INDI HARTWELL vs. HEATHER BY ELEGANCE (w/Ash by Elegance, M by Elegance, The Concierge, and Mr. Elegance)

Ash by Elegance sit in on commentary. The Concierge tripped Indi and she stomped his hand. On commentary, Ash challenged Mickie James. M pushed Indi off the top rope, while the referee was distracted. Heather went on offense. M continued to interfere. Heather gave Indi a moonsault and got a two count.

Indi caught Heather with two boots and a spinebuster for a two count. M ad Mr. Elegance got on the apron and The Concierge got in the ring. The referee ejected all of them. Indi dropped an elbow from the top rope on Heather and got a two count. Ash got on the apron. Indi gave Heather the Hurts Donut and got the pin.

WINNER: Indi Hartwell in 8:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Indi continues to improve in the ring. The constant interference took away from the match.)

-Clip from earlier today where Tom Hannifan spoke to Steve Maclin and stopped him from entering the building. Maclin left as security followed him out.

-Mike Santana was shown on his way to the ring. [c]

-Mike Santana cut a promo in the ring. He addressed Steve Maclin. He said he would get Maclin’s bitch ass. Santana called Leon Slater to the ring. Slater came to the ring with fans chanting his name. Santana apologized for leaving Slater in the tag team match at No Surrender. They shook hands. Santana noted that Slater ended up pinning a former world champion.

Slater took the mic and talked about pinning Nic Nemeth. Nic’s music played. Nic and Ryan Nemeth walked to the stage. Nic said that Slater got lucky and now he has a target on his back. Santana said Slater wasn’t lucky; he is one of the best in the world. Nic said Slater was the best man that night, but Nic is the best man alive. Slater challenged them to a tag team match.

Daria Rae interrupted. She said the tag match wouldn’t happen tonight, but maybe next week. She told them to all get out of the ring so they could start the scheduled match.

-The System cut a promo backstage. Brian Myers said that Moose made a huge mistake by showing up in their match at No Surrender. Eddie Edwards said it was time for Moose to move on because The System had their eyes on gold. [c]

-Frankie Kazarian complemented Daria Rae and asked if he could do commentary. She agreed.

(2) TREY MIGUEL (c) vs. STACKS (w/Arianna Grace) — TNA International Title match

Grace cut a promo before the match and said No Surrender was amazing. She said everyone was talking about her winning the title. She told Santino Marella that she was sorry ….. that he let her play him like a fiddle. She said wrestling is about power and leverage to get what you want. She said she uses everything. Grace said that Stacks would regain the title tonight and they would be the most powerful couple in wrestling.

Trey finally did his ring entrance. He had a custom green title belt. Trey went on offense early. [c]

Trey was making a comeback when the show resumed. Stacks got a two count after a DDT. Trey landed a series of kicks and a double stomp for a two count. Trey gave Stacks a Meteora for a two count. Grace threw her belt in the ring. Stacks used the distraction to gain a two count on Trey. Trey gave Stacks a Shell Shock and a Lightning Spiral to get the pin.

WINNER: Trey Miguel in 10:00.

Carlos Silva put the belt on Trey after the match.

(D.L.’s Take: Trey has managed to take a negative into a positive with his recent contract issues and is wrestling with renewed energy. The fans are really taking to his new singles push.)

-The Injury Report featured BDE, Jeff Hardy, and Elijah. [c]

-Eric Young made a camera man record his promo. He promised (yet again) to cleanse the company. He called Leon Slater an imposter and said he was looking for validation from another company. He said Slater was ruining the X Division. Eric said phase two of The Cleanse was saving the X Division. (Um, what was the first phase?).

(3) JODY THREAT vs. TESSA BLANCHARD (w/Victoria Crawford & Mila Moore)

They wrestled on the mat early. Tessa gave Jody a series of slaps. Jody gave Tessa a series of clotheslines. Tessa caught Jody with a dropkick. Tessa continued on offense and put Jody in an abdominal stretch. Jody made a comeback. Crawford and Moore interfered, causing a disqualification.

WINNER: Jody Threat by DQ in 5:00.

Team Blanchard attacked Jody and taunted her. Tessa attacked Jody’s ribs until Harley Hudson and Mila Grace ran in for the save. [c]

(4) RICH SWANN & BDE vs. SINNER & SAINT

Swann & BDE did choreography before the match. Swann & BDE had the early advantage, but Sinner & Saint gained the upper hand. BDE finally made the tag to Swann. Swann & BDE double teamed Williams. Sinner and Saint hit double team moves of their own. Swann gave Icarus a cutter for a two count. Sinner and Saint gave BDE a Total Elimination and got the pin. The teams shook hands after the match.

WINNERS: Sinner & Saint in 6:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A short match, but they packed a lot into it. I’d enjoy seeing a longer match in the future between these teams. I was a little surprised by the result.)

-Steph De Lander and Mance Warner entered AJ Francis’ dressing room. Steph kicked out the women AJ was with. Mance and AJ brawled but security broke it up. [c]

-The Hardys cut a promo backstage addressing The System’s challenge. The System confronted the Hardys and said they were outnumbered. The Righteous joined up with the Hardys. Brian Myers said the Hardys couldn’t trust The Righteous. The System walked off. Dutch apologized for the miscommunication with the Hardys at No Surrender.

-Elayna Black walked to the ring for a promo. She said she deserves the Knockouts Title. She complained about Mara Sade throwing her out of the battle royal. She told Mara to come out and explain herself. Mara walked down the ramp and acknowledged they worked in the same company prior to this but now they are in TNA.

Black said that she scarified in the indies, but Mara is here because she was handed the opportunity to be a wrestler. Black said she would be the next champion, and Mara was just an industry plant. Mara said that Black hated her because she is a go-getter. Mara said she loves the history of wrestling and the legends like Mickie James and Jazz. They went facce to face and exchanged words. Black left the ring.

-Order 4 and Elijah were shown on their way to the ring for the main event. [c]

(5) ELIJAH vs. MUSTAFA ALI (w/Order 4) — Guitar Case Casket Match

This was essentially a casket match, but the casket was a giant guitar case. They immediately brawled on the outside. Elijah suplexed Ali from the ramp onto some chairs. [c]

Ali gave Elijah a 450 splash through a table at ringside. Order 4 came down to ringside despite being banned. Since there were no DQs, I guess it didn’t matter. Agent Zero put Elijah in the casket, but Elijah fought out of it. Elijah was going to give Tasha Steelz a piledriver, but Ali accidentally hit her with a guitar. Elijah put Ali in the casket, but the Great Hands stopped it. Ali gave Elijah a low blow.

Ali booted Elijah. Ali missed a 450 splash and Elijah hit Ali with a guitar. Elijah put the Great Hands through a table. Elijah chokeslammed Ali through a door into the casket to win the match.

WINNER: Elijah in 12:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A fun, crowd-pleasing match. This looks to be the end of the feud.)