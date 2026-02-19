FREE PODCAST 2/19 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: WWE Financials, WrestleMania 27 weak prospects, TNA Impact’s big angles, Styles turning babyface, Sting’s best matches, secondary titles (154 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Feb. 10 and 11, 2011.

On the Feb. 10, 2011 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell, discussed the WWE Financials just released today, then take live calls with a lot of people chipping in on how WWE could improve business, plus WrestleMania predictions and speculation. In the VIP Aftershow they discuss TNA Impact’s big angles last week.

Then on the Feb. 11, 2011 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell took phone calls for 66 minutes on the previous night’s TNA Impact, the Impact ratings, Eric Bischoff’s show-opening promo capturing everything wrong with TNA’s writing, WrestleMania 27 lacking star power, how WWE can quickly try to make up for a lack of marque “this is WrestleMania” matches, a potential Triple H vs. Undertaker WM27 match, more buzz for WM28 right now, how WWE can build for WM28 using this year’s Mania, a potential WrestleMania 27 card with attraction matches involving Big Show and Wade Barrett, top Black pro wrestling stars of all-time, Sting’s all-time best opponents, Vader in the early 1990s, DDP stalker angle in WWE, whether WWE and/or TNA will restore secondary titles, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com