VIP PODCAST 2/19 – Radican Worldwide: Interview with PCO – Early career in WWE, advice from Vince McMahon, Bret Hart feud, creation of PCO character, ROH, TNA, JCW Lunacy, more (60 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is back with another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. Radican is joined by former WWE Tag Team Champion, ROH World Champion, ROH World Tag Team Champion, ROH Trios Champion, and current JCW wrestler PCO.

PCO discusses his entire career in-depth including the following topics:

What PCO learned from the first half of his career that he applied to the second half of his career.

Who he leaned on for advice during his early time in WWE

The advice he got from Vince McMahon

His singles run and feud with Bret Hart in WWE

Thoughts on the WWE Brawl For All tournament and facing Dr. Death Steve Williams

His return to wrestling as PCO and his breakout match vs. Walter (Gunther in WWE)

Thoughts on his time in ROH

Thoughts on his former tag team partner Brody King gaining attention in the media

His exit from TNA and whether or not he’d like to go back there

How his opportunity to wrestle on JCW Lunacy came about

Thoughts on working behind the scenes with Vince Russo and Violent J in JCW

What does he want to do after wrestling

NOTE: Some of the language in this show is NSFW.

You can watch JCW Lunacy on the Psychopathic Records YouTube page every Thursday night at 7 p.m. EST by clicking HERE.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com