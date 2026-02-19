VIP PODCAST 2/19 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): AEW Grand Slam review, review of Natalya’s book, Rousey-Corano fight preview, TV reviews (120 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- Review of AEW Grand Slam Australia and Dynamite including the Swerve Strickland heel turn
- Reviews of WWE Smackdown and Raw
- Review of NXT
- A preview of the Ronda Rousey-Gina Corano fight
- A review of Natalya Neidhart’s “The Last Hart Beating” book
View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.