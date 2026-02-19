FREE PODCAST 2/19 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Reigns-Edge interplay, Crews turns and injures Big E, Seth, Sasha-Reginald, Otis turns (141 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (2-19-2021), PWTorch.com editor Wade Keller and PWTorch.com’s Mike Meyers discussed WWE Friday Night Smackdown including more Roman Reigns-Edge interplay, Apollo Crews turns and injures Big E, Seth Rollins reacts to last week’s segment, Sasha-Reginald dynamic explored, Six-Man Main Event, Otis turns, and more with live callers throughout.

Then, in a bonus segment, a previously VIP-exclusive Wade Keller Hotline reviewing the year-ago episode of WWE Smackdown from Feb. 21, 2020 including the Bella Twins on a Moment of Bliss, a Goldberg-Fiend angle, Otis-Mandy date follow-up, Lacey Evans sit-down interview with Renee Young, Braun Strowman & Elias vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro in a Symphony of Destruction match, Daniel Bryan vs. Heath Slater, Usos & New Day vs. Miz & Morrison & Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler, and more.

