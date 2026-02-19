VIP PODCAST 2/19 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Five most controversial WrestleMania finishes, Chyna’s career, Rousey-Carano, Steve Austin, Dana White, Becky-AJ Lee, Owen, more (74 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Why didn’t Vince McMahon seem to learn from the success of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin?

Why does Todd think an economic recession is coming?

Looking back at old NXT Takeover specials

Does WWE really need Martha Hart’s permission to induct Owen Hart into the Hall of Fame?

Thoughts on the Becky Lynch-A.J. Lee storyline and how to maximize it’s value as a special attraction match

Looking at Chyna’s career

Is it better to bench talent when you’re upset or punish them on air, as WWE seems to do at times?

Could Gina Carano-Ronda Rousey lead to more Netflix fights?

What else is worth watching after the hard resets of New Japan and NXT?

What are the five most controversial finishes in WrestleMania history?

What are Todd’s biggest disagreements with Wade when it comes to pro wrestling over the years?

Is Dana White checked out of UFC?

