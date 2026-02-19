News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 2/19 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Five most controversial WrestleMania finishes, Chyna’s career, Rousey-Carano, Steve Austin, Dana White, Becky-AJ Lee, Owen, more (74 min.)

February 19, 2026

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

  • Why didn’t Vince McMahon seem to learn from the success of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin?
  • Why does Todd think an economic recession is coming?
  • Looking back at old NXT Takeover specials
  • Does WWE really need Martha Hart’s permission to induct Owen Hart into the Hall of Fame?
  • Thoughts on the Becky Lynch-A.J. Lee storyline and how to maximize it’s value as a special attraction match
  • Looking at Chyna’s career
  • Is it better to bench talent when you’re upset or punish them on air, as WWE seems to do at times?
  • Could Gina Carano-Ronda Rousey lead to more Netflix fights?
  • What else is worth watching after the hard resets of New Japan and NXT?
  • What are the five most controversial finishes in WrestleMania history?
  • What are Todd’s biggest disagreements with Wade when it comes to pro wrestling over the years?
  • Is Dana White checked out of UFC?

