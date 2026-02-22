AEW COLLISION RESULTS (2/21): FTR vs. The Rascalz, JetSet Rodeo vs. The Demand, Young Bucks vs. The Swirl, Claudio vs. Josh Alexander, and Thunder Rosa returns to action

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLIDSION REPORTY

FEBRUARY 21, 2026

OCEANSIDE, CALIF. AT FRONTWAVE ARENA

AIRED ON TNT & HBO MAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone & Excalibur

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

Attendance: WrestleTix reported 3,070 tickets distributed while the venue was configured for 3,140. The arena has a capacity of 7,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-They showed the interior of the arena chanting “AEW” as Tony Schiavone welcomed everyone to the show.

(1) JETSET RODEO (“Hangman” Adam Page & “Speedball” Mike Bailey & “The Jet” Kevin Knight) v s. THE DEMAND (Ricochet & Toa Liona & Bishop Kaun) – AEW Trios Championship match

Ricochet and GOA entered as a trio and made there way to the ring. Hangman stepped out to the stage to his music before JetSpeed’s music played to bring out Bailey and Knight. Schiavone noted that this would be their first defense of the trios titles. A brief “cowboy shit” chant broke out before the bell rang to start the match four minutes into the show.

Ricochet and Bailey started and GOA immediately pulled Page and Knight off the apron and rammed them into the barricade at ringside, Ricochet and Kaun double-teamed Bailey and then Knight in the ring, Page broke out of a double team and took down Kaun and Ricochet before Liona took him down.

Page backdropped Ricochet to over the rope to the floor and then Knight and Bailey hit tandem dropkicks on Liona and Kaun, respectively. Knight, Bailey, and Page took terms hitting Ricochet with high-impact moves on the ground. And finally, back to tag rules, with Bailey tagging in Knight to give Ricochet the “bald” slap on top of the head.

Kaun got the tag, grounded Knight and pummeled him. Kaun chopped Knight into the corner and set up for whatever he calls his version of the Pedigree, but Knight rolled out and tagged in Bailey. Bailey hit a flurry of kicks on Kaun and then nailed Ricochet with a roundhouse and standing shooting star press. Bailey made the cover, but Ricochet kicked out at two.

Ricochet caught Bailey with a jumping knee to the back, knocking him to ringside. Kaun slammed Bailey back and forth against the apron and barricade while Liona ran over Page and Knight at ringside. Liona picked up steam and made his way around to the ring where he absolutely trucked Bailey before they went to break. [c]

Back from break, Liona hit Bailey with a senton in the ring before applying a claw to Bailey’s traps. Bailey struggled to his feet and slipped out of a slam before landed a pair of kicks to Liona’s face. Liona caught the third one and dropped Bailey with a right hand. Liona went for a standing senton, but Bailey rolled out of the way. Bailey followed up with a missile dropkick from the top rope the left both men down and crawling for the tag.

Page and Ricochet tagged in. Page ducked Ricochet and took Kaun off the apron. Ricochet went for a springboard crossbody, but Page caught him and delivered a fallaway slam. Page hit Liona with a plancha to the outside and returned to the ring to powerbomb Ricochet. Page followed up with a rolling elbow that rocked Ricochet. Page made the cover, but Ricochet kicked out at two.

Everyone charged into the ring and brawled until Bailey and Knight rolled to the outside. Liona hit them with a flipping canon ball on the outside at Ricochet landed a shooting star press on Page in the ring. Ricochet went for the pin, but Page kicked out at two.

Knight and Baiely dragged Ricochet to the outside and stuck him with a. double thrust kick. In the ring, they hit Kaun with another double kick and then one for Liona, but Liona shrugged it off and slammed Bailey and Kngiht down with a combination fallaway slam and Samoan drop.

Bailey hit Kaun with a springboard moonsault on the outside. Page went for a tombstone piledriver, but Ricochet slipped out and hit Page with a reverse hurricanrana. Bailey hit Ricochet with a. running kick and a moonsault into double knees. Kaun hit Bailey with his Pedigree move and Knight immediately spiked Kaun with a jumping DDT. Ricochet hit Knight with a lariat.

Ricochet went for a springboard moonsault onto Knight, but Page showed uyp just in time to catch him and mid air and deliver a tombstone piledriver. Page went to the apron and set up for the buckshot lariat, but Kaun grabbed his legs. Page fought Kaun and Liona off and drilled Liona with the Deadeye on the apron.

Ricochet hit Page with a knee on the apron and then Bailey hit Ricochet with a roundhouse. Bailey hit Kaun with a triangle moonsault from the inside to the outside. Page went for the Buckshot Lariat on Ricochet, but Ricochet pulled the referee in between them. Page pulled up short, and Ricochet took advantage and nailed Page with the Vertigo. Ricochet made the cover, but Page kicked out for a believable near-fall.

Jack Perry’s music played and Perry walked out on the stage. Ricochet turned to face him, and then turned around as Page drilled him with the Buckshot Lariat. Page made the cover and picked up the win.

WINNERS: JetSet Rodeo in 15:00

(White’s Take: This was a fun opening match, even as the accepted rules ofa tag team match went right out the window immediately. It even featured a bit of drama, as it could make sense to Hangman to drop the trios title before going after the world title. On the other side of that thought, it’s good to keep Hangman looking dominant and winning heading towards his title match.)

-The Rascalz were backstage in a smoke-filled and Dorito-littered locker room. The showed each other their matching shirts, each saying they got it from shopaew.com. FTR entered and were dismayed by the pungent smell of what Cash referred to as “the Devil’s lettuce.” Dax told them they are at work. Cash said he wishes they had won the match last week so they could beat their asses. They agreed to a non-title match before Dezmond Xavier said they’d “smoke their ass.” The skipped the rock, paper, scissors to decide the participants, as Wentz and Xavier are undefeated as a tag team.

(2) THE YOUNG BUCKS (Nick Jackson & Matt Jackson) vs. THE SWIRL (Lee Johnson & Blake Christian w/Jay Lethal)

The Young Buck’s originally AEW music played to bring them out, tassels and all. They stopped to hug family members at ringside before posing in the ring. Thet Swirl actually got an entrance, and they have Jay Lethal with them. They had an inset interview where they introduced themselves as the Lethal Swirl. Jay said they’re not the future; they’re the right now. The bell rang to statr the match 24 minutes into the hour with Blake and Nick circling each other.

Blake knocked Matt off the apron and Lee slipped in and attacked Nick from behind. Blake and Matt and Nick traded go-behinds until The Bucks hit him with a double team German suplex followed by a double plancha onto Lee and Blake at ringside. Blake and Lee came back with back-to-back dives onto the Bucks at ringside.

Back in the ring, there was a mess of superkicks back and forth, but The Young Bucks got the best of the superkick party, which is on brand. Matt and Nick climbed opposite turnbuckles and landed a simultaneous elbow drop and swanton bomb as they went to commercial. [c]

The returned from commercial and as hit a moonsault on Nick on the outside and then Lee and Blake hit a double team top rope stomp and Death Valley Driver combination on Matt in the ring. Blake made the cover, but Nick broke up the pin. Matt came back with a double Northern lights suplex on Blake and Lee.

Nick tagged in and dropped Lee and Blaek with right hands and rammed their heads into each other. Nick followed up with a headscissor and armdrag combination. Nick hit a kick on Lee at ringside and then he and Matt hit a buckle bomb and kick combination on Blake in the corner. Matt set Blake up on the ropes as Nick climbed to the top rope. Nick hit the double stomp that bounced Blake right into a powerbomb from Matt. Matt held on for the pin, but Lee broke up the pin at the last second.

Lee ducked a double superkick and took both Bucks down with a double hurricanrana. Lee and Balke hit a combination reverse DDT and crossbody on Matt on the floor. The Young Bucks came back with a doomsday device that flipped Lee down on top of Blake. The Young Bucks followed up and hit Blake with the BTE Trigger. Matt made the cover and picked up the win.

WINNERS: The Young Bucks in 10:00

(White’s Take: Another fun athletic match with loose rules. Nobody does a Bucks style match better than the Bucks, but Lee Johnson and Blake Christian were up to the task, delivering innovative and athletic spots in an obviously impending loss.)

-They cut to a video package highlighting the promo exchange between Hangman and MJF from Dynamite. It cut to MJF defending the AEW title against Zilla Fatu at House of Glory, including an appearance by Andrade before MJF won. After the match, MJF shouted at Andrade backstage. Andrade told him to calm down and questioned why MJF was handing out random title shots but not giving Andrade a chance.

(White’s Take: Nice of them to highlight MJF wrestling in another promotion, even using the opportunity to further a possible feud with Andrade. Always good to see the world champ on the lowly ol’ Collision as well.)

(3) CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI (w/Marina Shafir) vs. JOSH ALEXANDER (w/Lance Archer) – CMLL World Title match

Josh Alexander made his entrance with Lance Archer at his side. Claudio appeared in a dark tunnel wearing a lucha mask. Claudio gave Marina a high five before they both made their way to the ring. Tony Khan was waiting in the ring, as CMLL tradition involves the promoter presenting the title before the match. The bell rang 40 minutes into the show and Alexander immediately surprised Claudio and beat him down into the corner.

Alexander hit a few uppercuts and slammed Claudio to the mat. Claudio came back with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker followed by a clothesline that knocked Alexander over the top rope to the floor. Claudio jumped from the top rope and hit Alexander with a. flying standing senton of sorts. Claudio got a running and drilled Alexander with a running uppercut that knocked Alexander over the barricade into the crowd.

Back in the ring, Claudio climbed to the top rope and hit Alexander with a flying double axe handle. Claudio made the cover, but Alexander kicked out at two. Alexander and Claudio traded chops in the center of the ring. Claudio tossed Alexander into the corner and hit a series of overhand chops. Claudio whipped Alexander into the ropes and knocked him off his feet with another overhand chop.

Alexander ducked a running knee in the corner, sending Claudio crashing over the rope to the floor. Alexander went for a crossbody from the apron, but Claudio caught him out of the air. Alexander was able to wriggle free and shove Claudio knee-first into the steel steps as they went to commercial. [c]

They returned from commercial as Claudio struggled to roll Alexander over out of a figure four. Alexander crawled to the ropes to break the hold after Claudio reversed it. Alexander kicked Claudio’s leg out from over him as Claudio continued to sell the knee. Claudo fought to his feet as Alexander hit a series of forearms on him.

Alexnder slid under Claudio, but Claudio quickly turned and caught him, lifted him up into a deadlift gutwrench suplex. They traded forearms and European uppercuts, with Claudio forcing Alexander back into the corner. Claudio, taking a page from Mox’s playbook, hit Alexander with a cutter. Claudio made the cover, but Alexander kicked out at two.

Claudio went for the giant swing, but Alexander twisted his body and picked Claudio’s ankle. Alexander locked in a brief ankle lock, but Claudio escaped. Alexander slammed Claudio onto the apron and then knocked him to the floor with a. running crossbody. Alexander rolled Claudio into the ring and made the cover, but Claudio kicked out at two.

Claudio came back with a rollup into a double stomp that left both men down. Alexander hit a rolling elbow and an enziguri, but Claudio popped Alexander up and connected with the Very European uppercut. Claudio made the cover, but Alexander kicked out at two. Claudio set up for the Ricola bomb, but Alexander flipped out the back and took Claudio down with a chop block. Alexander grabbed and ankle locked, but Claudio rolled to his feet and impressively deadlifted Alexander up into a vertical suplex. Claudio went for the pin, but Alexander kicked out at two.

Claudio set up for The Neutralizer but Archer climbed onto the apron to distract him. Marina met Archer on the apron and got in his face, allowing Claudio to knocked him to the floor with a running boot. Alexander took advantage and caught Claudio with a German suplex.

Claudio dodged Alexander in the corner and landed an uppercut to the back of Alexander’s head before going for the giant swing. Claudio only got a few rotations before his knee apparently gave out. Claudio planted Alexander with The Neutralizer. Claudio made the cover and got the win.

WINNER: Claudio Castagnoli in 15:00

(White’s Take: Fifteen-minute match? Check. Obvious winner? Check. Non-AEW title on the line? Aaaaaaand check. Welcome to Collision, ladies and gentlemen. Otherwise, a fine an enjoyable match between two pros.)

-Claudio left through the crowd as Schiavone announced that Megan Bayne had a standby match coming up. [c]

(4) MEGAN BAYNE (w/ Penelope Ford) vs. B3CCA

Megan Bayne made her entrance, marching behind Penelope Ford. They showed a replay of Megan being upset with Willow retaining her TBS title on Dynamite. Becca was waiting in the ring, as the announcers actually explained that because they had two title matches that didn’t meet their time limit, they have time for this standby match. The bell rang just before the top of the second hour.

[HOUR TWO]

Bayne hit Becca with a running boot followed by a German suplex. Bayne followed up with shoulder thrusts in the corner as a “let’s go, Becca” chant broke out. Becca dodged Bayne in the corner, but Bayne still caught her with a quick elbow strike. Bayne back suplexed Becca from the apron, over the top rope to the center of the ring. Bayne rdagged Becca’s corpse into the corner before delivering the running powerbomb known as the Megabomb. Bayne held on for the three-count.

WINNER: Megan Bayne in 1:00

-They threw to a replay of Fletcher winning the TNT title from Ciampa on Dynamite and then defending that title against Briscoe in Australia.

-Lexy was backstage with Tommaso Ciampa. Ciampa said he’s been in AEW for 24 days, won the title 21 days ago, but the number on his mind is 10: the number of days since he lost the title. Ciampa told Fletcher that he’ll be waiting when he gets back to the states and the Psycho Killer wants his “Silvey” back.

(5) THE DEATH RIDERS (Wheeler Yuta & Pac & Jon Moxley w/ Marina Shafir) vs. THE DON CALLIS FAMILY (Konosuke Takeshita & El Clon & Mark Davis)

The Death Riders made their typical entrance from the backstage, through the crowd and to the ring. Yuta wore a hoodie so we couldn’t see his newly bald head. Mark Davis, El Clon, and Takeshita entered as a group to Takeshita’s music. The bell rang seven minutes into the second hour with the crowd chanting “Take it off” to Yuta. He finally removed the hoodie but was wearing a hat to cover his head.

Yuta and Takeshita locked up, with Takeshita attempting to remove the hat to a chorus of cheers from the crowd, but Yuta managed to escape. Yuta bounced off Takeshita with a shoulder block and tried to set up an abdominal stretch, but Takeshita countered it with a forearm. Takeshita took Yuta down with a flying clothesline.

Clon and Pac tagged in and Clon hit pack with a combination of kicks before charging into a tila-a-whirl backbreaker. Pac followed up with an enziguri. Davis chopped Pac from the apron and then tagged in and stomped away at Pac. Davis bodyslammed Pac and went for a senton, but Pac dodged it and made the tag to Moxley.

Moxley hit a combination of forearms and a shotgun dropkick that knocked Davis to ringside. Moxley hit a suicide dive onto Davis on the outside and rolled him back into the ring., Mosley set up for a piledriver, but Davis backdropped him out of it. Davis missed another senton and Moxley hit a running clothesline and ten count punches on Davis in the corner. Davis lifted Moxley up into a powerbomb attempt, but Moxley escaped and executed a cutter.

The Death Riders took turns hitting Davis with running strikes in the corner before Moxley locked in the bulldog choke on Davis in the ring. Pac and Yuta hit Clon and Takeshita with planchas to the outside. Takeshita recovered enough to slid into the ring and break up the hold. Davis clobbered Moxley with a double axe handle as they went to break. [c]

Back from break, Takeshita had Moxley down with a side headlock on the mat. Molxey got to his feet but Takeshita hit a knee Moxley. Takeshita went for a running kne in the corner, but Moxley ducked out of the way. Davis got the tag and knocked Pac and Yuta off the apron. Moxley went at Davis with punches and headbutts before charging into a boot.

Davis hit Moxley with a German suplex, but Moxley powered through and dropped Davis with a running lariat leaving both men down. Pac made the tag as Clon entered. Pac hit a shoulder block and then a flying cross chop on Clon. Pac hit the ropes setting up for a dive to the outside, but Takeshita slipped in behind him. Pac ducked Takeshita’s attack and took him, dowh with a hurricanrana.

Pac hit Davis with a springboard shotgun dropkick and knocking him to the floor with the rest of his team. Pac climbed to the top rope and hit Davis, Takeshita, and Clon with a flying moonsault to the outside. Back in the ring, Pac hit Clon with a German suplex followed by a tombstone piledriver. Pac made the cover, but Clon kicked out at two.

Pac climbed to the top rope as Takeshita slid into the ring. Pac leapt into a big forearm from Takeshita. Yuta caugt Takeshita with a Busaiko knee and then Davis hit Yuta with a left arm lariat. Moxley hit Clon and Davis with a double DDT, but Clon blocked it with a handspring, flipping to safety before hitting Moxley with a thrust kick. Pac charged Clon and they hit each other with simultaneous boots leaving everyone down.

Davis slid into the ring with a chair, intent on nailing Pac, but Marina pulled the chair from his hands. Marina ducked a punch from Davis and Moxley clotheslines him over the top rope. Clon caught Pac with a Pele kick. Takeshita tagged in and charged Pac, who caught him with a side kick. Pac launched Yuta off the top rope into a splash with the Fastball Special. Yuta hooked the leg, but Takeshita kicked out at two.

Yuta went for the cattle mutilation, but Takeshita powered out of it and went for a running knee, which Yuta dodged. They traded forearms until Yuta hit a dropkick. Takeshita came back with a boot and rolling elbow that connected with Yuta. Clon hit a dive onto Moxley and Pac on the outside as Takeshita set Yuta up and delivered the Raging Fire. Yuta held on for the pin and got the win.

WINNERS: The Don Callis Family in 15:00

(White’s Take: The worst part of the Moxley and Takeshita draw at Grand Slam is that the random assortment of Callis Family and Death Riders match will continue into the foreseeable future. Again, we have two heel groups, each with one baybface, fighting each other ad infinitum. Chaotic at time, this was still a good match, full of good workers. Yuta avoiding the reveal of his bald head is a nice bit of heel heat.)

-After the match, Takeshita had some words with Marina before Moxley slid in and got in his face. Davis and Clon attacked Moxley and Takeshita, respectively. Takeshita and Moxley fought off their attackers and then backed into each other in the center of the ring. Moxley hit a boot to the gut and planted Takeshita with Paradigm Shift DDT. [c]

-Babes of Wrath were backstage with Lexi. They said they beat Bayne and company five times in the last few weeks. Willow said that since she’s double champ she’ll fight twice as often, but will also hit twice as hard.

(6) JULIA HART vs. THUNDER ROSA

The lights went low and Julia made her spooky singles entrance, mouthing the words of her entrance music on her way to the ring, Thunder Rosa made her entrance and hugged some family members at ringside. The bell rang and the match began 30 minutes into the second hour.

Rosa took Julia down with a few armdrags and Julia escaped to ringside. Rosa chased her and caught Julia as she tried to slide back into the ring. Rosa shoved Julia against the barricade and delivered a few chops. Back in the ring, Julia landed a few chops before Rosa came back with a dropkick and a sliding clothesline. Rosa made the cover, but Julia kicked out at two.

Julia caught Rosa with an eye rake, took her by the wrist and performed a brief ropewalk before dropping to the apron in an armbreaker on Rosa. Julia followed up with a neckbeaker in the ropes and posed on the apron as they went to break. [c]

They returned from commercial as Rosa elbowed her way out of a hold. Rosa landed a combination of right hands and chops before hitting a stunner that knocked Julia into the corner. Rosa got a running start and landed a running lariat in the corner. Rosa hit her signature low dropkick against the ropes on Julia and followed up with a Northern Lights suplex into a pin, but Julia kicked out at two.

Julia flipped out of a double underhook attempt and landed a sole food to the ribs of Rosa. Julia tied Rosa up in the tarantula hold in the ropes, breaking the hold at the count of four. Julia stepped off of the bottom rope and spun into a flying octopus hold. Rosa lifted Julia up out of the hold and slammed her down. Rosa went for the pin, but Julia kicked out at two.

Julia caught Rosa with a. back leg trip and dragged her into the corner. Julia went for her moonsault, but Rosa got her feet up into Julia’s chest. Rosa followed up with the Fire Thunder Driver and went for the pin and got the win.

WINNER: Thunder Rosa in 14:00

(White’s Take: Another Collision staple. Giving a win to someone who hasn’t been around in a while so they can go lose a more important match on Dynamite. Rosa didn’t look bad, particularly considering she’s been out for eight months, but she also wasn’t amazing or exciting. Julia was neither amazing nor exciting either, but without the eight month layoff as an excuse.)

-After the match, a more-glamorous-than-usual Thekla appeared in the crowd to mock Rosa on the microphone. Thekla said Thunder was one of the greatest women in AEW, but also one of the dumbest bitches alive. She questioned why she would pick a fight with Thekla after being out for eight months. Thekla told Rosa that the belt wasn’t hers any more because AEW is now toxic. Julia attempted to attack Rosa from behind, but Statlander slid into the ring just in time to run her off.

-They went backstage where Private Party and The Outrunners were involved in some kind of drinking game with Dalton Castle and The Bang Bang Gang. Private Party stopped partying long enough to say that they’ll take on any tag team in AEW. [c]

-They returned from commercial focused on Excalibur and Schiavone at the booth, and they were immediately accosted by Gabe Kidd and Clark Connors. Kidd was upset that Schiavone called him “mental” on Dynamite. Clark said they’re going to beat Orange Cassidy dry. Kidd called Cassidy out and threatened to beat him within an inch of his life.

(7) FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler w/ Stokely) vs. THE RASCALZ (Zachary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier w/ Myron Reed) – AEW Tag Title eliminator

The Rascalz made their entrance as a trio. FTR’s music played to bring out Dax and Cash, pushing Stokely down the ramp in his wheelchair, with a bandage on his face as well. The bell rang and the match started 50 minutes into the second hour with Wentz and Dax.

Dax backed Wentz against the ropes and gave him a slap across the face. Wentz flipped his way out of a wristlock and slapped Dax hard across the face. Dax beat Wentz back into the corner, but he came off the middle rope with a tornillo. Xavier tagged in, but Dax managed to force him into the corner and make the tag to Cash.

Cash dropped Xavier with a lariat and thing chopped him on the ground. Cash landed a series of jabs but missed the right hand. Xavier hit a series of strikes followed by a cutter. Xavier went for the pin, but Cash kicked out at two. Dax made a blind tag and pulled the rope down as Xavier hit ropes, sending him rolling to the floor. Dax rammed Xavier into the barricade as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Dax and Cash rolled to ringside where Wentz landed a moonsault to the outside on Cash as Xavier hit a dive onto Dax. Back in the ring, Dax went for a slingshot suplex, but Xavier countered it into a rollup for a two count. Xavier hit a kick from the apron and went for a sunset flip. Cash held on to protect Dax, but Wentz broke it up and Xavier completed the sunset flip into a pin for a two count.

Wentz hit a plancha to the outside onto Cash as Dax blocked a strike from Xavier and blasted him with a left hand in the center of the ring. Dax set Xavier onto the top turnbuckle and delivered a chop before climbing up with him. Xavier fought back, knocking Dax to the mat. Wentz hit a combination of strikes on Dax and Xavier flew in with a shooting star press onto a standing Dax that connected sideways. Xavier made the pin attempt, But Dax kicked out at two.

Wentz and Xavier climbed opposite turnbuckle with Dax lying in the center of the ring. Cash swept Xavier’s legs out from under him and he fell onto the top rope. Dax rolled out of the way of Wentz’s attack and then caught him with a tiger driver into a pin that got a two count. Dax cand Cash set up for the Shatter Machine, but Xavier broke it up, taking Cash down with a headscissor as Wentz rolled Dax up for a two count.

Wentz connected with a handspring into a high knee on Dax. Wentz leapt into the air in a moonsault as Xavier shoved him into position for the Hot Fire Flame, but Dax got his knees up. Cash pulled Xavier under the bottom rope as Dax delivered a brainbuster to Wentz. Dax hooked the leg, but Wentz kicked out at two.

Xavier hit the ropes and went for a dive onto Cash on the outside, but Cash met him at the ropes with a right hand. Xavier crashed to the floor and Myrone Reed came to check on him, but Cash rammed Reed into the steel stairs as they announced ten minutes remained for the time limit. Cash stole Reed goggles and put them on as he attempted to deliver a piledriver to him on the floor. However, the Young Bucks ran down the ramp to distract him.

Cash grabbed a chair and chased the Young Bucks up the aisle. Meanwhile, in the ring, Wentz and Xavier caught a distracted Dax with a. double jumping knee. Wentz and Xavier delivered another Hot Fire Flow and this one landed. Wentz hooked the leg and got a surprise win.

WINNERS: The Rascalz in 11:00

(White’s Take: FTR are so good in matches against opponents with different styles. They made The Rascalz look great, while still making themselves look like the better team. This was a good match and a worthy main event with a somewhat surprising outcome. The Rascalz earning a title shot will give FTR and the Bucks something else to work with as their match at Revolution is still three weeks out.)

The Young Bucks celebrated with The Rascalz on the ramp before GOA charged them from behind. Those men began to brawl while Stokely, Dax, and Cash got in an argument with the Young Bucks’ family members. Stokely threw white powder into their faces as Dax shoved a women and Cash dragged Matt and Nick’s younger brother over the barricade and put the boots to him. Jack Perry tried to run down and help, but Ricochet blindsided him with the Spirit Gun. GOA held Matt and Nick in the ring as FTR set up and planted their younger brother with a spike piledriver. The Bucks checked on their brother as Dax and Cash exited and The Demand continued to beat on The Rascalz and Jack Perry.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Obviously, this show wouldn’t reach the levels of last Saturday’s events. But, comparing it to a typical episode of Collision, it had all the hallmarks of a regular episode of Collision, along with some newsworthy developments and extra star power. The final angle was a competent attempt to add some heat to The Youngs Bucks and FTR feud, combined with the Rascalz earning a title shot. Despite being a nearly guaranteed banger of a match, both teams feel cold, with The Bucks slipping back into their original gimmick and FTR doing good heel work atop a weak, unfocused tag division. The Bucks got an exciting tune up match as well. The trios titles aren’t a big deal, but getting Hangman and JetSpeed in a good opening match was a treat, while the MJF video segment helped int eh star power department. And Thunder Rosa’s first match in eight months should be a big deal, and she did have a good bit of crowd support. Overall, a good episode by regular Collisions standards that breezed by with good in-ring work and some decent storyline progression.