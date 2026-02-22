AEW COLLISION HITS & MISSES (2/21/26):  Jet Set Rodeo vs. The Demand, Thekla confronts Thunder Rosa, MJF’s HOG title defense, Rascalz defeat FTR in the main event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

To help you add context, my “Hits” are ordered from best to worst. With that said, let’s move into the high points of this week’s episode.

HITS

THE RASCALZ vs. FTR – TAG TEAM TITLE ELIMINATOR MATCH

What stood out during the main event was restraint. With the show already addressing heavier emotional territory — particularly the unresolved tension involving Kenny Omega and Swerve Strickland — AEW avoided stacking dramatic peaks. Instead of escalating into chaos, this angle leaned into discomfort and unease, capped by FTR directing their frustration toward Nick and Matt’s brother rather than turning the moment into a full-scale brawl.

That choice made the heat feel earned rather than redundant. FTR didn’t need to go scorched-earth to communicate how deeply the loss landed, and The Rascalz benefited from being the team that provoked that reaction. This felt less like a one-night beat and more like the opening chapter of a longer story.

THEKLA’S ON-SCREEN CONFRONTATION

Thekla continues to stand out because her presence doesn’t feel performative. The on-screen confrontation avoided the usual pitfalls of the Triangle of Madness presentation — it didn’t come off as silly, exaggerated, or gimmick-forward. Instead, she felt cool, composed, and genuinely threatening.

Her delivery was direct and controlled. She wasn’t chasing shock value; she was asserting position. That distinction matters in a division where character work can drift into cosplay. The follow-up promo released on AEW’s social media reinforced the moment rather than diluting it, keeping the tone consistent and the intensity focused. Thunder Rosa now has a clearly defined heel who feels dangerous without relying on theatrics.

MJF HOG VIDEO PACKAGE

This was a smart, intentional presentation—and something AEW should do far more often. Airing a highlight package of MJF defending the AEW World Title at House of Glory, followed by his backstage interaction with Andrade, gave the moment space rather than treating it as disposable social-media content.

Yes, the clips existed online, but AEW did the work to contextualize them on television. Collision framed why the footage mattered and allowed it to live within AEW’s world. It was also a classy nod to House of Glory, spotlighting their main event without it feeling transactional.

AEW WORLD TRIOS CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

This was the right match in the right spot. The opening collision with the trio’s title bout immediately established the tone and urgency. It wasn’t a typical “party match” built on motion alone — it blended flair, star power, and physicality without losing structure.

Jet Set Rodeo wrestled like an actual unit rather than three individuals sharing ring time. That’s been a missing piece in the trios division at times, and while AEW needs more consistency in making the division matter, this was a strong step forward.

Even the small details helped. Jet Set Rodeo coming out in matching gear may seem minor, but it signals pride in the team and respect for the championships they hold. Those cues reinforce that these titles — and this division — matter.

CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI vs. JOSH ALEXANDER

Kevin Owens once referred to Claudio Castagnoli as “the human horse,” and that comparison was on full display here. Claudio’s blend of strength, balance, and endurance remains almost absurd, and Josh Alexander was the perfect base to showcase it.

Alexander didn’t just keep up — he enabled Claudio’s offense to feel monstrous. Sequences like the gutwrench deadlift into a suplex weren’t just impressive; they felt effortless, which made them even more striking. You could feel the energy shift every time Claudio leaned into that power, to the point where it felt like Tony Schiavone was reacting in real time at the commentary table.

This was Claudio at his best: not flashy, not rushed, just overwhelming.

THUNDER ROSA’S RETURN

Rosa’s return benefited from restraint — and preparation. After a run of injuries, her previous comeback took time to regain rhythm and sharpness. That wasn’t the case here.

From the opening moments, this felt night and day compared to her last return. Rosa had snap in her offense, moved with urgency, and looked noticeably faster and sharper against Julia Hart. Her strikes landed with purpose, her transitions were clean, and nothing felt tentative.

More importantly, the match didn’t frame Rosa as someone “working back.” Combined with the immediate direction from the segment, this return felt intentional rather than cautious.

CROWD ENERGY AT FRONTWAVE ARENA

Collision benefited from an engaged crowd from the opening bell. The Frontwave Arena in Oceanside came across lively without hijacking the show, adding momentum rather than distraction.

With over 3,000 fans in attendance, the energy remained consistent throughout the night, helping the show’s pacing and tone land as intended.

MISSES

PRIVATE PARTY BACKSTAGE SEGMENT

Collision generally benefits from a grounded tone, and this segment didn’t align with that strength. The comedy felt self-contained and inconsequential, offering little insight into the characters or the direction.

It wasn’t harmful — just forgettable.

FINAL SCORE

HITS: 7

MISSES: 1

FINAL THOUGHTS:

This episode of Collision felt purposeful. Rather than a collection of disconnected segments, the show carried clear connective threads throughout the night. The restraint in the Rascalz–FTR angle, the positioning of Thekla opposite Thunder Rosa, and the way the MJF package was contextualized all pointed to a show with intent.

Nothing felt rushed or accidental. Collision trusted its audience to follow those through-lines, and that cohesion is what elevates the show when it’s at its best.

WRESTLING HISTORY:

On this day in 2014, Ring of Honor celebrated its 12th Anniversary with a card built more around violence and tone than title movement. No championships changed hands, but the night was anchored by Kevin Steen defeating Cliff Compton in a Philadelphia Street Fight.

