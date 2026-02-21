FREE PODCAST 2/21 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: “Big Show” Paul Wight’s debut and value to AEW, Omega-Mox, Cody-Shaq, Bucks-Inner Circle (115 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (2-24-2021), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by former Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter columnist Eric Krol to discuss AEW Dynamite. They discuss the signing of “Big Show” Paul Wight and how he could be best utilized by AEW and whether it’s a big deal or not. Then they delve into the matches and angles on Dynamite hyping Revolution including Jon Moxley’s promo, Kenny Omega’s segment, the Shaq-Cody video package, the Young Bucks angle with their dad and MJF and Chris Jericho, the Lance Archer-Rey Fenix main event, Nyla Rose vs. Britt Baker, Miro, Sting & Darby vs. Team Tez, and more with live callers and emails.

