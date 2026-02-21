FREE PODCAST 2/21 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: Mike & Andrew’s “All Elite Aftershow” discussing Paul Wight signing, new weekly TV series, Moxley vs. Omega prospects, Dynamite analysis (157 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years to two episodes of “The All Elite Aftershow.”

First, on the Feb. 18, 2021 episode, Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek begin talking about the main event for AEW Revolution – Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega in an exploding barbed wire match. From there, they look at the rest of the Dynamite show and answer listener emails.

Second, on the Feb. 25 episode, Mike and Andrew talk about AEW signing Paul Wight as a new commentator, as well as AEW launching its new show, Dark: Elevation. From there, the guys get into the email bag, with topics on AEW, Impact, and a lot more.

