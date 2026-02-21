FREE PODCAST 2/21 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): EC3 talks with Wade about Impact’s improvements, working with Hardy, Daniel Bryan, Billy Corgan, live battle rap, his character + Memphis Wrestling historian (176 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic podcast, we jump back to ten years ago this week (2-18-2016) when PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviewed Ethan Carter III (EC3) for a full hour live interview with live callers discussing his time in WWE Developmental, his experiences around Daniel Bryan, the TNA creative process this year, how worried he was about TNA’s future, how much of his character is improvised by him, his picks for new TNA talent acquisitions, and more.
Then, a bonus flashback (2-13-2016), PWTorch contributor Jim Valley presented episode #4 of the “Saturday Morning Wrestling” edition of the PWTorch Livecast with live calls and nostalgia featuring live talk with Memphis Wrestling historian Mark James, plus calls.
