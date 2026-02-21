VIP PODCAST 2/20 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Two more Elimination Chamber qualifiers, Orton vs. Black in main event, Ripley vs. Giulia, Sami-Cody-Drew-Fatu-Orton tension, Kit-Oba (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Feb. 20 edition of WWE Raw featuring two more Elimination Chamber qualifiers, Randy Orton vs. Aleister Black in the main event, Rhea Ripley vs. Giulia, Sami Zayn-Cody Rhodes-Drew McIntyre-Jacob Fatu-Randy Orton tension, Kit Wilson and Oba Femi interact, and more.

