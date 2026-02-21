WWE RAW FEUD TRACKER: Assessing and grading Usos & Knight vs. The Vision, CM Punk vs. Finn, Becky vs. AJ Lee, Gunther vs. Dominik vs. Evans, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

With Elimination Chamber less than two weeks away, this week’s Raw continued to set the wheels in motion for it. As World Heavyweight Champion C.M. Punk is set to defend his title against Finn Balor at the Chamber, he came out this week for another fiery promo. To no surprise, he was interrupted by Finn along with some of his friends from the Judgment Day. Calling out Punk’s claims of being the best in the world, Finn broke down all the things he’s done throughout his career that make him deserve to be called that. While Punk acknowledged his accomplishments, he also pointed out how Finn’s become a shell of himself since joining Judgment Day.

Eventually, this all led to Punk turning his back to give Finn and the rest of Judgment Day the chance to attack him. In addition to that, we had a huge Six Man Tag to open the show, another heated segment between Becky Lynch and AJ Lee, and more Qualifying matches for the men’s and women’s Elimination Chambers.

Usos & L.A. Knight vs. The Vision

Latest developments:

This week, World Tag Team Champions the Usos came out to open the show. Before they could make it to the ring, they were interrupted by Paul Heyman along with Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, and Austin Theory. Adam Pearce then came out to try to get them to leave, which led to Heyman demanding that Reed be put in the Elimination Chamber. Pearce agreed to put Reed in a Qualifying match next week and as he was going to ask them all to leave the ring again, L.A. Knight came out. Knight issued a challenge for he along with the Usos to face Reed, Paul, & Theory and Pearce made it official.

As the match progressed, Reed took out both Jimmy & Jey with a Suicide Dive. After Reed threw Jimmy back into the ring, Paul hit him with a hard right hand. Reed then capitalized on this with a devastating Tsunami on Jimmy to pick up the win for his team. After the match, Paul ripped off Michael Cole’s headset and started berating him. Then out of nowhere, the mystery man in the black hoodie Curb Stomped Paul onto the announce table and ran away.

Analysis:

While this match was fine, the highlight of it was the performance of Reed. In those last few moments, he really looked like a killer in a way that he hasn’t since his feud with Roman Reigns. From the way he came off looking here, it feels like he’s a shoe in to qualify for the Chamber next week. With Bron Breakker out for the foreseeable future, The Vision needs someone else to step up and fill that void. Out of anyone in that group, Reed best fits that role.

What else stood out here was another appearance by the mystery man in the black hoodie. With it likely being Seth Rollins as the one under the hoodie, things are up in the air now that Breakker’s likely to miss WrestleMania. As Reed seems like the one stepping in for Breakker while he’s out, perhaps that could be the direction for Mania instead. In addition to that, the mystery man so far has attached everyone in The Vision so far with the exception of Reed. While he could screw Reed and keep him from qualifying for the Chamber, it would be more effective if the mystery man screwed Reed during the Chamber match itself.

Grade: B-

Bayley vs. Asuka vs. Nattie

Latest developments:

Over the last few weeks, several Qualifying matches have taken place for the women’s Elimination Chamber to decide who will get a title shot at WrestleMania. On the February 6 Smackdown, Tiffany Stratton became the first to qualify as she defeated Chelsea Green and Lash Legend. Last week, Rhea Ripley qualified after she defeated Lyra Valkyria and Ivy Nile. Last Friday on Smackdown, Alexa Bliss defeated Zelina Vega and Giulia to qualify. It was announced that Bayley, Asuka, and Nattie would face each other in the next Qualifying match.

This week, Bayley, Asuka, and Nattie faced each other in a match that saw Nattie hit Bayley with a German Suplex on the apron. Asuka then grabbed Nattie and put her in the Asuka Lock, but Nattie flipped out of it and turned it into a pin for a near fall. Nattie then put Asuka in the Sharpshooter until Bayley broke it up with a running knee and she continued that momentum with a Bayley to Belly on Asuka for a close near fall. After a failed Roseplant attempt, Bayley got trapped in the Asuka Lock by Asuka until she eventually tapped as Asuka qualified for the Chamber. As Nattie was heading to the back after the match, she was attacked by Maxxine Dupri until officials intervened.

Analysis:

So far, this was the best of all the Qualifying matches for the women. What was especially good was the finish where Asuka did a reversal into the Asuka Lock on Bayley. With a lack of heels in the Chamber match so far, Asuka was the right choice to have qualify. While she likely won’t win, that match is the perfect place to further her issues with Kairi Sane. As they had another brief confrontation backstage after this match, it’s clear that all roads are leading to an eventual split between them.

In addition to that, what we got out of all this was a continuation of the feud between Nattie and Maxxine. While this feud still does have potential, the problem is that Nattie hasn’t won a single match since she became this new character. With this feud clearly designed for Maxxine to win in the end, it won’t really mean much if Nattie doesn’t get some strong wins beforehand. Unfortunately, Bayley was the odd person out here as she was the one who took the loss and doesn’t seem to have any real direction going into WrestleMania. If things continue this way for her in the next few months, she’s as good as gone once her contract expires later this year.

Grade: B

C.M. Punk vs. Finn Balor

Latest developments:

On the January 19 Raw, C.M. Punk successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor in Finn’s home country of Ireland. The following week, Finn attacked Punk in the middle of his title defense against AJ Styles and hit him with multiple Coup De Graces. Last week as Michael Cole was preparing to interview Punk in the ring, Finn came into the ring and grabbed the mic from Cole to demand a rematch with Punk. Adam Pearce came out to deny Finn’s request before Punk came out to confront Finn as security got in between them. Punk told Pearce that he should have a say in whether or not the match happens, which Pearce agreed to as he made the rematch official for Elimination Chamber.

This week, Punk was in the ring cutting a promo before he was interrupted by Finn along with Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio & a returning JD McDonagh. Finn told Punk that to be the best in the world, he would have to do things like survive the toughest dojos in Japan and defeat Roman Reigns on his first night on Raw. In response, Punk said Finn used to mean something before and that instead of bringing Judgment Day up to his level, they brought him down to theres. Punk then turned his back and dared Finn and the rest of Judgment Day to attack him and said while he doesn’t need anyone else’s help to prove he’s the best in the world, Finn does. Finn kept Dominik & JD from attacking Punk as Punk threw the mic at Finn’s chest before leaving the ring.

Analysis:

Once again, the Punk segment ends up being the highlight of the whole show. While not as strong as last week’s segment, this one was still effective in building hype for the Punk vs. Finn match. Finn bringing up how Punk can’t call himself the best in the world unless he’s done all the things he’s done hit hard, especially the line about defeating Reigns on his first night on Raw. To no surprise, Punk flipped it back on him by mentioning that he’s not that same guy anymore due to his association with Judgment Day. While the outcome to their match isn’t in doubt, everything involving these two since this feud started has delivered.

In addition to a good feud, all of this is planting the seeds for Finn to eventually split from Judgment Day. As Finn kept JD & Dominik from attacking Punk when he had his back turned, it was clear that they weren’t happy about that. As tension has been brewing between Dominik and Finn for the longest time, it now seems like they’re finally going to pull the trigger on it. Either accidentally or on purpose, Dominik is going to end up costing Finn the title at Elimination Chamber. Once that happens, Finn will have every justifiable reason to leave the group, turn babyface, and then all roads will lead to Dominik vs. Demon Finn at WrestleMania.

Grade: B+

Becky Lynch vs. A.J. Lee

Latest developments:

At Wrestlepalooza, AJ Lee along with her husband C.M. Punk defeated Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch and her husband Seth Rollins after AJ made Becky tap to the Black Widow. At Survivor Series, AJ once again made Becky tap to the Black Widow as AJ’s team defeated Becky’s team at WarGames. Last week as Becky was in the ring cutting a promo, she was interrupted by AJ. AJ challenged Becky to put her title on the line against her at Elimination Chamber and while Becky initially refused, she eventually agreed. Later in the night as AJ was helping Maxxine Dupri to the back, Becky appeared and threw AJ headfirst into the post.

This week as AJ was in the ring cutting a promo, she called Becky out to meet her in the ring. Becky came out standing in the aisle way and said their match is going to give her family and friends the chance to come together and give her the send off that she never had. Then responding to what AJ said about what she gave to the women’s division before she left ten years ago, Becky said the real gift she gave the division was leaving. Becky came into the ring to get in AJ’s face, and AJ dared her to swing. Becky paced back and forth as she angrily said AJ only wanted her to hit her so that she can have an excuse not to make it to Elimination Chamber. She then said no to hitting AJ as she left the ring and claimed she doesn’t fight in Memphis to end the segment.

Analysis:

For as interesting as this feud was when it first started, it doesn’t feel like it has the same spark right now. After Becky attacked AJ from behind last week the way she did, it was odd for AJ to just call her out to the ring and offer her a free shot. AJ should’ve been ready to attack Becky once she saw her after what happened last week but instead, they did what they did here. All in all, this felt like a copy and paste from the segment they had last week. Considering that they’re having their first match together in two weeks instead of waiting for WrestleMania, this match should feel bigger than it currently does.

Sadly, this segment served as another prime example of how uninspiring the WWE product has felt lately. Even though it’s still early in the build to WrestleMania, the excitement for it really isn’t there right now like previous years. As uninteresting as this interaction was between Becky and AJ, it’ll still be an electric atmosphere by the time they have the match in Chicago. Even if that’s the case, they still need to do a better job in making these matches feel like something you can’t miss. With next week being the go-home Raw before Chamber, they better have something solid lined up between these two to really sell this match.

Grade: C

Gunther vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Dominik Mysterio

Latest developments:

With Roman Reigns choosing to challenge for C.M. Punk’s World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania, Qualifying matches have taken place over the last few weeks for Elimination Chamber to decide who will get a shot at the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. On the February 6 Smackdown, Randy Orton defeated Solo Sikoa and Aleister Black to qualify. Last week on Raw, LA Knight defeated Penta and Austin Theory with help from the mystery man in the black hoodie to qualify. Last Friday on Smackdown, Cody Rhodes defeated Jacob Fatu and Sami Zayn to qualify. It was announced that Gunther, Je’Von Evans, and Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio would face each other on Raw in Qualifying match this week.

In this week’s main event, Gunther, Evans, and Dominik battled each other in a match where Evans leaps over the ring post onto Gunther as he fell over the timekeeper’s area. Evans attempted an OG Cutter, but Gunther reversed it into the Sleeper before Dominik broke the hold with a Frog Splash. Gunther found the timekeeper’s hammer that Dominik was about to use and as he was about to use it on Dominik, Dragon Lee jumped from the top of the timekeeper’s area and hit Gunther with ring bell. Dominik then hit a 619 onto Evans but missed a Frog Splash attempt. Evans immediately capitalized and hit Dominik with the OG Cutter to get the win and qualify for the Chamber.

Analysis:

Really fun main event that gave us a surprising winner, but the right winner. As Gunther going to the Chamber would mean he would have to get pinned, there was no real reason to put him in there other than to have another heel in it. With Lee costing him the match, that opens the door for the two of them to face each other in a singles match, possibly at Elimination Chamber. As Dominik already has two titles and will likely be involved in the C.M. Punk and Finn Balor match, there was no reason for him to be in the Chamber either. As Evans is still new and considering all the high risk moves he does, he’s tailor made for a match like the Chamber.

While there’s no way in hell he’s going to win, having him in the match will make it more exciting, especially considering that most of the other participants are older. Regardless of whether or not he wins, this is a great spot for him to be in this early in his main roster run. From how things are looking so far, he’s one of those guys who could really be a major star in the next few years if handled properly. As Trick Williams will likely win the Qualifying match this Friday on Smackdown, the last spot should go to Bronson Reed. However, with Brock Lesnar scheduled to be back next week, there’s a strong chance that he could end up being added to the match last minute by taking out one of the participants beforehand.

Grade: B+

Stephane Vaquer Crashes Liv Morgan’s Interview

Latest developments:

There was pre-taped interview this week that Michael Cole conducted with Liv Morgan and Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio where Cole asked Liv which champion she’s going to challenge at WrestleMania. After Liv didn’t reveal her choice and then got into a rant about how hard she’s worked the last 10 years, Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer came in to interrupt the interview. Speaking in Spanish but later translated in English by WWE, Vaquer accused Liv of sacrificing nothing compared to her as Vaquer claimed WWE gave Liv everything and told her she should be ashamed that she hides behind Judgment Day. Vaquer stated she went through hell and made it hers and that if Liv picks her for WrestleMania, she’s going to show her what a real champion is and then walked away. As Dominik translated everything for Liv that Vaquer said, Liv cried and walked off with Dominik.

Analysis:

While very odd, this was at least better than the segment between these two last week. After their last two segments together were in the ring, having them interact in this setting was a nice change of pace. Considering that Vaquer made Liv cry, later releasing the version of this with the English subtitles at least kept us from scratching our heads to figure out what she said. As Liv is usually very full of herself and obnoxious, this was the first time we’ve ever seen anyone make her cry like she did here. There’s still so much time to kill between now and WrestleMania and after this happened, it’s going to be interesting to see how Liv responds to this.

Penta vs. El Grande Americano

Latest developments:

After demanding a shot at the Intercontinental Championship to Adam Pearce, El Grande Americano was put in a Number One Contenders match by Pearce against Penta this week. As the referee was distracted, Bravo Americano attempted to give Americano the metal plate to put in his mask until someone pulled Bravo under the ring. The person pulling him under the ring turned out to be Original El Grande Americano. Original El Grande then hit Rayo with an impressive German Suplex and then hip tossed Bravo on top of the announce table. As Americano was distracted by this, Penta hit him with a Springboard Mexican Destroyer to pick up the win and future shot at Dominik Mysterio’s Intercontinental Title.

Analysis:

Decent match for what it was that was overshadowed by the shenanigans outside the ring. Other than another strong showcase for Penta, this match was just another way of progressing the feud between El Grande Americano and Original Americano. It feels like Original Americano is going to continue being a thorn in the side of Americano until they eventually blow this feud off. Now that Penta won, this means he’s going to get another shot at Dominik. While it’ll be a fun match, the fact that we’ve already seen this match several times combined with Dominik’s inevitable showdown with Finn Balor make the outcome to that match a forgone conclusion.