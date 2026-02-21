VIP PODCAST 2/21 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: What to do about Katsuhiko Nakajima? (135 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by Japanese wrestling expert Gerard DiTrolio as we deep dive into one of the most interesting careers of the modern puro era, and ask the question: What are we to do about Katsuhiko Nakajima? He’s one of the most talented wrestlers of all time, he’s had over two decades competing at a world class level, is somehow still in his ’30s, has no injury history…and yet is seemingly on the outside looking into the world of wrestling in 2026. Alan and Gerard look at what got us to this point, the positives and negatives of Nakajima as a wrestler (and person), the many classic matches, hidden gems that you need to see, and much more. Plus, we try to foresee where things go from here and how he might fare in different environments. Over two hours of great chat and interesting analysis. Check it out!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com