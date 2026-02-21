AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (2/21): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2025

Where: OCEANSIDE, CALIF. AT FRONTWAVE ARENA

How To Watch: TNT / HBO Max

Attendance: WrestleTix reported 2,927 tickets distributed. The arena has a capacity of 7,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Jet Set Rodeo (“Hangman” Adam Page & “Speedball” Mike Bailey & “The Jet” Kevin Knight) vs. The Demand (Ricochet & Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) – AEW World Trios Championship match

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Josh Alexander – CMLL World Heavyweight Championship match

Thunder Rosa vs. Julia Hart

Death Riders (Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta & Pac) vs. Don Callis Family (“The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita & El Clon & Mark Davis) – Trios match

