AEW GRAND SLAM RESULTS (2/14): MJF vs. Brody King for the world title, Andrade vs. Hangman, Babes of Wrath defend tag titles, Moxley vs. Takeshita for Continental title, and mixed tag match with hair on the line

AEW GRAND SLAM AUSTRALIA REPORT

FEBRUARY 14, 2026

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA AT QUDOS BANK ARENA

AIRED ON TNT & HBO MAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone & Excalibur

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 7,529 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 8,007. The arena has a capacity of 21,032 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-This week, on a very special episode of Collision, AEW visited Australia for Grand Slam. Tony Schiavone welcomed everyone to the show over an “A-E-Dub” chant before the Death Riders’ music played immediately.

(1) JON MOXLEY vs. KONOSUKE TAKESHITA – Continental Championship match

Moxley emerged from the red-lit backstage area, said bye to Marina and made his way through the crowd with the Continental title in hand. The threw to a replay of Takeshita beating Moxley in the Continental Classic and the Callis Family beating the Death Riders on Dynamite. Takeshita’s music played and he made his entrance.

The bell rang five minutes into the show with both men staring each other down to dueling chants. They traded shoulder blocks until Takeshita landed a boot and went for the Raging Fire, but Moxley countered it and went for the Death Rider, which Takeshita escaped. They locked up and Takeshita grabbed wristlock and wrestled Moxley to the mat, where he escaped with a headscissor. Takeshita escaped the headscissor and thy stared each other down again.

Moxley grabbed a wristlock, but Takeshita countered it and brought Moxley down with a headlock takeover. They traded and countered wristlocks until Moxley escaped and landed a hard chop. Takeshita fired back with one of his own. They went back and forth with chops until Moxley caught Takeshita with a boot to the gut.

Moxley went for a piledriver, but Takeshita backdropped his way out of it. Moxley ducked a flying clothesline attempt and Takeshita slid out of the ring. Moxley hit the ropes and went for a suicide dive. He overshot it a bit, and they both crashed down in the entrance aisle. Moxley got to his feet first and brawled with Takeshita around the ringside area before ramming him into the barricade.

Takeshita reversed a whip attempt and threw Moxley into the barricade. Takeshita followed him in with a high boot. Back in the ring, Moxley came back with a boot and planted Takeshita with a piledriver. Moxley chopped Takeshita into the corner and stomped on him. Takeshita came back with some weak forearms and Moxley gave him a thumb to eye. Takeshita rolled to the apron and Moxley hit him with a shotgun dropkick that knocked him to the floor as they went to commercial. [c]

They returned from commercial as kicked out of a pin attempt at two. Moxley put into an arm-trapped headlock. Got to his feet and elbowed his way out of the hold. Takeshita landed a boot to the face followed by a flying clothesline. Takeshita hit Moxley with the Blue Thunder Bomb and held on for the pin, but Moxley kicked out at two.

Takeshita climbed onto the top rope, but Moxley met him with a right hand. Moxley set up for a superplex, but Takeshita countered and hit Moxley with a back rake. Takeshita went for a sunset flip powerbomb, but Moxley held onto the rope to block it. Moxley followed up with a series of punches and biting Takeshita’s head. Takeshita endured it all and hit Moxley with the powerbomb. Takeshita went for the pin, but Moxley kicked out at two.

They traded right hands in the center of the ring, with the crowd seemingly behind Takeshita. Takeshita went for a spinning forearm, but Moxley caught him with a cutter out of nowhere. Takeshita escaped to the relative safety of the apron, but Moxley followed him out and nailed him with a stomp into the apron. Takeshita collapsed to the floor as the ref started the ten count. Takeshita barely made it in at nine where Moxley hit him with a second stomp. Moxley hooked the leg, but Takeshita kicked out at two.

Moxley transitioned into the bulldog choke as they announced five minutes remaining in the match. Takeshita struggled to his feet, but Moxley transitioned into a sleeper and he brought Takeshita to the mat. Takeshita managed to escape the sleeper, but Moxley caught him with an armbar. Takeshita rolled Moxley into a pin, but Moxley kicked out at two and retained his armbar. Takeshita rolled and got his foot on the rope to break the hold.

The crowd chanted for Takeshita as he got to his feet and Moxley met him with kicks and forearms. Moxley flipped Takeshita off, but Takeshita caught his next boot and landed an exploder suplex on Moxley. Takeshita hit another exploder and then drilled Moxley with a running knee. Takeshita made the cover, but Moxley kicked out at two.

Moxley got to his feet and Takeshita executed another exploder suplex. Takeshita went for the pin again, but Moxley kicked out again. Moxley struggled to his knees as Takeshita lowered his knee pad. Takeshita charged for the knee, but Moxley ducked it and went for a sleeper. Takeshita countered it into a sleeper, but Takeshita slipped out. Moxley suddenly caught Takeshita with the Death Rider, planting on his head. Moxley made the cover, but Takeshita miraculously kicked out at two.

Moxley set up for another Death Rider, but Takeshita hit a headbutt. Moxley came back with one of his own and they traded headbutts as they announced one minute remaining. They hit each other with headbutts until both men collapsed in opposing corners with 30 seconds. They charged each other and Moxley hit Moxley with a lariat, but Takeshita kicked out at one. Takeshita hit a forearm and went for the pin, but Moxley kicked out at one. Takeshita hit the running with the exposed knee and went for the pin, but Moxley kicked out at two. Takeshita tried to get Moxley up for another move as the bell rang marking the 20 minute time limit.

WINNER: Draw at 20:00

After the match, Takeshita hit Moxley with an elbow followed by the Raging Fire.

(White’s take: The slow start may have given away the eventual draw. It was a good match overall, but not the epic encounter that they seemed to be going for.)

-Thet showed a video package highlighting Fletcher and Briscoe’s history and their upcoming match. [c]

-They returned from commercial with Statlander selling the agony of defeat of losing her title after Dynamite. Thekla said everyone will remember the night as the night AEW became toxic. Thekla said they’re similar, they went to hell together, but Thekla loved. Stat signed off saying karma is “a cosmic killer.”

(2) BABES OF WRATH (Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale) vs. MEGABAD (Penelope Ford & Megan Bayne) – AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship match

Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford entered as they showed a replay of them getting the win to get this shot at the titles. Willow and Harley entered and danced their way to the ring. The bell rang to start the match 35 minutes into the show.

Harley charged Bayne, and managed top back her into the corner with boots until Ford pulled her off. Willow entered and they hit Bayne and Ford with splashes in opposing corners. They hit ten-count punches and clothesline on Bayne and Ford respectively. Willow attempted to slam Harley onto Penelope, but she got her knees up.

Bayne blindsided Willow and she and Ford stomped on Harley in the corner. Bayne missed a splash int eh corner allowing Harley to tag in Willow. Willow hit some forearms and hit Bayne with a German suplex. Ford entered and went for a handspring, but Willow caught her and executed another German suplex.

Ford and Bayne rolled to the outside and Willow hit them both with a cannonball from the apron. Willow stacked Ford and Bayne in the corner, hit a splash and then took them both down with a shotgun dropkick from the middle rope. Willow went for the pin on Bayne, but she kicked out at two as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Willow and Bayne both crawled for tags. Ford and Harley tagged in and Harley took Penelope down with a clothesline and a slingblade. Harley planted Bayne with a swinging DDT as the crowd chanted “feel the wrath.” Harley climbed to the top rope and caught Bayne and Ford with a double crossbody from the top.

Harley hit Bayne and Ford with a series of strikes until Bayne and Ford came back with a flurry of strikes of their own. They set up for the doomsday device, but Willow pulled at Ford on the top rope. Ford hit Willow with a moonsault to the outside. Harley put Bayne into a single leg crab in the cente5r of 5he ring, but Ford broke it up with a dropkick.

Willow dropped Ford with a chop and Bayne hit Willow with a dropkick. Harley nailed Bayne with a Canadian destroyer leaving all four women down in the ring. They all fought to their knees and then feet, trading strikes. Willow and Harley hit a pair of roundhouses and then took Bayne down with a Russian legsweep and pump kick combination.

Willow lifted Harley onto her back and jumped onto Bayne with a. two-person senton. Willow made the cover, but Bayne kicked out at two. Willow hit a Death Valley driver on Bayne as Harley tagged in and climbed to the top rope. Bayne rolled out of the way of Harley’s swanton attempt. Ford hit a stunner followed by a flying clothesline from Bayne. Bayne hit a dive onto Willow at ringside, while Harley caught Ford with a surprise backslide for a sudden three-count.

WINNERS; Babes of Wrath in 11:00

-After the match, local wrestler Lena Cross attacked Harley and Bayne speared Willow. Bayne, Ford, and Cross posed with the tag titles after the match.

(White’s Take: Not great, sloppy in spots, but in line with what one might expect knowing that Penelope Ford and Harley Cameron comprised 50% of the match. Hometown girl gets the win, so it was at least crowd-pleasing.)

-They went to a video package on the feud between Ricochet and Jack Perry. [c]

-They showed a video package hyping the upcoming match between Andrade and Adam Page.

(3) ANDRADE EL IDOLO (w/Don Callis) vs. “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE – Number one contender match

Andrade made his entrance with Don Callis right behind him. They showed a replay of Andrade’s win over Kenny Omega. “Hangman” Adam Page made his entrance as they announcers noted both and Andrade are 4-0 in 2026. The bell rang to start the match 55 minutes into the first how as the crowd chanted “cowboy shit.”

Andrade dropped Page with a shoulder tackle, but Page followed back with a pair of hard chops. Andrade hit an overhand chop and a forearm, but Page fired back with right hands. Andrade went for a handspring of some kind, but Page hit him with a low dropkick. Page went for an early Buckshot Lariat, but Andrade dodged it.

Page whipped Andrade into the ropes, but he caught himself like a spider in the ropes. Page hit Andrade with a boot the knocked him through the ropes to the floor. Page executed a plancha over the top rope onto Andrade. Andrade came back with some strikes at ringside before he stopped to take his picture with an attractive woman at ringside.

Page hit Andrade with a hard right hand and then took a picture with the young lady instead. Back in the ring, they traded strikes until Andrade forced Page into a corner with a series of chops. Page came back with a fallaway slam and a standing shooting star press into a pin, but Andrade kicked out at two.

Page set Andrade up onto the top turnbuckle and set up for a superplex. Andrade blocked it and landed a headbutt before going for a sunset flip powerbomb. Page blocked it and punched his way out. He did a moonsault into a tombstone attempt., but Andrade escaped.

Page tossed Andrade into the corner and then gave hima. boot knocking him onto the apron. Page got a running start and went for the springboard clothesline, but Andrade smoothly hopped over the ropes and met Page on the middle rope and executed an impressive springboard Spanish fly right before they went to commercial. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

Page struggled out of a side headlock. They traded forearms in the center of the ring. Page hit the ropes, but Andrade met him with a running boot. Page flipped out of a German suplex attempt and dropped Andrade with a lariat, leaving both men down. Page hit a clothesline in the corner followed by a pop-up sitout powerbomb into a pin for a two count.

They fought onto the apron where Page hit a rolling elbow and set up fort a deadeye. Andrade rolled out of it, but Page hit Andrade with a sliding lariat that knocked Andrade to the floor. Back in the ring, Page climbed onto the top rope and hit Andrade with a flying lariat. Page went for the cover, but Andrade kicked out at two.

Andrade escaped a suplex attempt and then hit the three amigos suplexes and floated over into a cover, but Page kicked out at two. Andrade climbed onto the top rope and went for a flying moonsault. Page rolled out of the way, but Andrade landed on his feet and followed up with a standing moonsault. Page kind of got his knees up, but Andrade went for the cover anyway, getting a two count.

Page came back with a springboard clothesline that knocked Andrade to the outside. Page missed a plancha attempt to the outside as Andrade slid into the ring and dove out into a flying tornillo. However, Page caught Andrade and threw him into the barricade with a fallaway slam.

Back in the ring, Page went for another Buckhs0t, but Andrade countered it into his vicious spinning back elbow. Andrade went for the pin, but Page kicked out at two. Andrade drilled Page in the center of the ring with the hammerlock DDT. Andrade made the cover, but Page kicked out at two.

Andrade tried for The DMN, but Page countered it into a pin, which Andrade countered into a backslide, but Page countered that, lifting Andrade onto his shoulders and drilling him with the Deadeye. Callis distracted the ref as Page set up for the Buckshot Lariat. Andrade tried to use the distraction to hit a low blow, but Page blocked it and kicked Andrade low. Page followed up with a Buckshot Lariat that connected. Page made the cover and got the win.

WINNER: “Hangman” Adam Page in 16:00

(White’s Take: Very good match, even if it wasn’t entirely smooth throughout. Good finish that played on the distraction and low blow finish that Andrade had been using to get to this match.)

(4) ORANGE CASSIDY & “TIMELESS” TONI STORM vs. WHEELER YUTA & MARINA SHAFIR – Loser gets their head shaved

Orange Cassidy made a quick entrance before Toni Storm joined him for the walk down the aisle to the ring. The death Riders’ overture proceeded what I guess is Yuta’s music. Yuta appeared backstage and met Marina on his way out. They entered through the crowd, but Toni Storm and Orange Cassidy met them int eh middle of the crowd. The bell rang to apparently start the match 18 minutes into the second hour, as they brawled into the crowd.

Shafir and Toni brawled up the stairs into the crowd as Cassidy and Yuta did the same in a split screen. Yuta rammed Cassidy into a barricade. Toni set Marina up for a suplex onto some equipment cases, but Yuta broke it up. Yuta grabbed Toni and delivered a piledriver on top of the equipment cases. Marina and Wheeler dragged Cassidy to the ring as Luther carried Toni through the crowd before they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Marina mockingly danced with Cassidy and Toni marched down the ramp and hit Yuta with a kick below the belt. Toni slid into the ring and hit Marina with a succession of three Gertman suplexes. Cassidy recovered to dance with Toni, allowing Toni to hit some backfists until Marina blocked it and took Toni down with some knees.

Cassidy hit Shafir with a beach break as Yuta looked on. Cassidy went for the pin, but Yuta reluctantly brokeup the pin. Cassidy hit Yuta with the stundog millionaire followed by a swinging DDT. Cassidy had. A question of conscience as he lined Marina up for the Orange Punch. Marina took advantage and took Casidy down with an ankle lock.

Toni grabbed Yuta from behind and applied the TCM chicken wing. Neither Cassidy or Yuta would tap out, so Marina and Toni tossed Cassidy and Yuta aside and traded strikes. Marina got the better of it until Toni hit a headbutt. Yuta blindsided Toni with the Busaiko Knee. Yuta went for the pin, but Cassidy broke it up.

Cassidy dodged a Busaiko Knee and Yuta hit Marina with it instead. Cassidy hit Marina with a suicide dive as Toni caught Yuta from behind with a German suplex. Toni hit a hip attack and Cassidy added and Orange Punch. Toni nailed Yuta with the Storm Zero and made the cover for the win.

WINNERS: Orange Cassidy and “Timeless” Toni Storm in 12:00

(White’s Take: Not sure they announced that it was a no count outs, anything goes, tornado tag team brawl. They didn’t shy away from male-on-female violence, which should seem more heinous when it happens, but it was on full display here. Moxley making Yuta go back and get his head shaved was the best part of the entire angle.)

After the match, Mina brought a stool to the ring as Yuta protested with the referee and Luther slid the clippers into the ring. Yuta kicked over the stool and attempted to leave, saying he wouldn’t ‘t have shaved their head if he had won. Moxley, over all people, stopped Yuta from leaving and sent him back to the ring. Yuta reluctantly rolled into the ring as the crowd chanted “you deserve it.” Marina held Yuta’s hand as Mina chopped off a big chunk of his hair. Toni went to work next with scissors until Cassidy brought in the clippers. Cassidy shaved Yuta half-way bald before giving Luther a shot. Toni finished the job as Moxley looked on in shame. They left him with a few awful-locking tufts of long hair and celebrated as Cassidy’s music played. [c]

(5) KYLE FLETCHER vs. MARK BRISCOE – TNT Championship ladder match

Mark Briscoe made his entrance, passing under a ladder without hesitation. Fletcher entered next, with Callis standing behind him. The showed Fletcher thanking Okada for not interfering in his TNT title match, and asking him to also not interfere in the ladder match. The bell rang to start the match 41 minutes into the hour.

They traded right hands with Briscoe getting the better with forearms and a back elbow. Briscoe tossed Fletcher out of the ring and then caught him with a flipping dive through the ropes. Fletcher ducked a right hand and hit Briscoe with a half and half suplex on the floor. Fletcher attempted to bring a ladder into the ring, but Briscoe dropkicked the ladder through the ropes, knocking Fletcher down.

Briscoe rammed Fletcher into the ladder and set it up. Briscoe suplexed Fletcher on the floor and then climbed up onto the ladder. Fletcher leapt to the apron and grabbed Briscoe by the neck. Fletcher tossed Briscoe head over heels onto the apron. His foot hit the rope and he crashed to the floor. Fletcher climbed up onto the ladder and connected with a moonsault press onto Briscoe to the floor.

Fletcher set the ladder up onto the turnbuckle with the end sticking out. He attempted to whip Briscoe into it, but Briscoe stopped short and came back with some redneck kung fu. Fletcher lifted Brisoe up and lawn darted him face-first into the aforementioned ladder. Briscoe’s head crashed into the ladder, leaving him down and bleeding.

Fletcher set the ladder up int eh center of the ring and climbed halfway up, but Briscoe got to his feet and climbed up with Fletcher. Briscoe hit Fletcher and then executed a Russian leg sweep from the ladder that folded Fletcher up. Both men struggled to get back to their feet as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Fletcher and Briscoe fought on the apron next to a ladder bridged onto another ladder at ringside. Fletcher went for a brainbuster, but Briscoe escaped and landed in the ring. Briscoe hit Fletcher with some strikes knocking Fletcher down into the bridged ladder. Briscoe climbed up onto the top rope and leapt off, connecting with the Froggy ‘Bo on to the ladder. Fletcher bounced off the ladder and crashed to the floor.

Briscoe rolled into the ring and began a slow climb of the ladder in the center of the ring. Fletcher managed to get to the ring and fight with Briscoe, pulling him off the ladder into powerbomb position. Fletcher powerbombed Brisfoe through a ladder that was leaned into the ropes. The ladder crumpled beneath Briscoe’s weight.

Fletcher attempted to climb the ladder, but Briscoe grabbed Fletcher by the foot. Fletcher hit Briscoe with a. pair of thrust kicks followed by a running kick in the corner. Fletcher bridged another ladder from the ladder in the center of the ring to the middle turnbuckle. Fletcher climbed onto the ladder and pulled Briscoe from the apron onto the top rope.

Briscoe punched his way out and bit into Fletcher’s head. Briscoe stood on the ladder and set up for a Jay Driller and drove Fletcher down through the ladder. The ladder broke in half and both men lay on the mat, bleeding from the head. Briscoe struggled to his feet and started to climb the ladder.

Briscoe got his fingertips on the belt before Fletcher got onto the ladder. Briscoe punched Fletcher down and went back for the title. Fletcher, with a sudden surge of adrenaline and charged up the ladder. Fletcher grabbed Briscoe and planted him with a brainbuster from the top of the ladder to the mat.

Fletcher started to climb the ladder as Briscoe struggled to his feet. Briscoe grabbed another ladder and set it up next to Fletcher. Fletcher got his feigners on the belts as Briscoe climbed up onto the adjacent ladder and hit Fletcher with a combination of strikes and a headbutt. Fletcher kicked the other ladder, knocking it over and sending Briscoe crashing to the mat. Fletcher finished the climb and freed the TNT title for the win.

WINNER: Kyle Fletcher in 17:00

(White’s Take: Good ladder match, a lot of risky spots but not as bad as AEW has unfortunately conditioned us to prepare for. Fletcher coming back from a Jay Driller through a ladder strained believability, but it was still enjoyable and I’m glad to see Fletcher get the win and be done with Briscoe.)

-They went to a video package showing how Brody King got to his upcoming title match.

[HOUR THREE]

(6) MJF vs. BRODY KING – AEW World Championship match

Brody’s music played to bring him to the ring. MJF’s music played and the crowd sang along to it. MJF made his way to the ring as Brody King looked on and they went to commercial break. [c]

They returned from break as Arkady Aura made the official ring introductions. The news=making “eff Ice” chant made its debut before the bell rang 7 minutes into the third hour.

MJF immediately jumped out of the ring and walked into the crowd. MJF returned to the ring to lock up, and Brody shoved him down, forcing MJF to rollback out of the ring to regroup. MJF hit a kick to the gut and mocked Brody’s barking. MJF dodged a series of clotheslines s]before Brody caught him with a left-handed lariat.

Brody quieted the crowd and delivered a pair of loud chops on MJF’s chest in the corner. Brody lifted MJF onto the top rope before pressing him above his head. MJF screamed “oh shit” before Brody slammed him to the mat. MJF rolled into the corner and Brody got a running start and went for the canon ball in the corner, but MJF escaped out of the ring.

Brody seemed to hurt his leg on the missed canon ball, and MJF grabbed his leg and rammed it repeatedly into the ringpost. MJF went to work on Brody’s knee, but Brody punched his way out of the hold. Brody lifted MJF for the Gonzo Bomb, but MJF slipped out the back and took Brody down with a chop block to the injured knee.

MJF called for the kangaroo kick, which brought back awful memories, but did connect with the shotgun dropkick. Brody rolled out of the ring where MJF hit him with a suicide dive through the ropes. Back in the ring, MJF went for a sunset flip, but Brody blocked it. Brody went for a senton, but MJF rolled out of the way.

MJF grabbed Brody and locked in a kneebar. MJF screamed at Brody to tap, but instead he crawled towards the ropes, eventually breaking the hold when he grabbed the bottom rope. Brody clutched his knee as they went to the final break. [c]

They returned from commercial as Brody escaped a leg submission, sending MJF to ringside. Brody hit the ropes and hit MJF with a. dive to the outside that left both men down on the outside. MJF got to his feet first and rolled into the ring, followed by Body.

MJF went for a clothesline, but it bounced right off of Brody. Brody dropped MJF with a pair of chops followed by a big back body drop, high enough that MJF had a chance to drop another “oh shit” in the air. Brody went for a second canon ball and MJF rolled out of the way again, but Brody stopped short this time. Brody grabbed MJF for the sleeper on the apron, but MJF bit his arm to escape.

Brody bit at MJF’s head and set him up on a chair against the barricade. Brody got a running start and squashed MJF with a crossbody against the barricade. Brody got the “Brody, Brody King” chant as he tossed MJF into the ring. The crowd barked as Brody set up for the canon ball for a third time. This time, Brody connected flush with MJF. Brody went for the pin, but MJF kicked out at two.

Brody set up for the Gonzo Bomb, but MJF slipped out the back and locked Brody into a sleeper hold. Brody’s knee gave out and MJF held the sleeper as they went to the mat. The ref lifted Brody’s arm once and it fell limp. It went limp the second time as Bandido ran down to ringside and yelled for Brody to not give up. Brody raised his arm on the third attempt, got to his feet, and fell back. To crush MJF and escape the hold.

Brody went for a spear on MJF in the ropes, but MJF caught him and drove him head-first into the corner of the ring. MJF rolled into the ring, hoping for a count out, but Brody got to his feet at six. MJF went for a suicide dive onto Brody at ringside, but Brody caught MFJ on his shoulders. Brody delivered a brutal Death Valley Driver into the chair against the barricade. MJF looked like a car crash victim as Brody was still down also.

Both men were down as the ref began the ten count. Brody attempted to get into the ring, but Bandido told him top throw MJF in first. Brody listened, and rolled MJF into the ring and followed himself at nine.

Both guys were down in the ring and MJF reached into his trunks to pull out the Dynamite Diamond Ring. MJF attempted to use it, but the ref caught him. Brody hit MJF with a big right hand that dropped him. Brody grabbed MJF in the sleeper hanging off of the apron. MJF seemed to go limp and fall to the mat. Brody tossed MJF back into the ring and drilled MJF with the Gonzo Bomb in the center of the ring. Brody went for the pin, but MJF kicked out at two.

MJF caught Brody with a drop toe hold and pulled down the pad off of Brody’s hurt knee. MJF raked Brody’s eyes when he tried to stop him, and MJF completely exposed Brody’s knee and bit his knee. Brody attempted to come back with a Gonzo Bomb on the apron, but MJF grabbed the rope to save himself.

Brody hit MJF with a back elbow and climbed onto the turnbuckle. Brody attempted to lock in a sleeper from, that position, but MJF punched at Brody’s exposed knee to escape. MJF grabbed Brody and put him into tombstone position on the apron. MJF delivered the safest looking tombstone ever on the apron. MJF set Brody up in the ropes and hit him with the Heatseeker piledriver. MJF made the over and got the win.

WINNER: MJF in 22:00

(White’s Take: Solid main event, with MJF once again reminding everyone how good he can be in big match situations. Brody looked like a killer, but they told a good story of MJF taking advantage of Brody’s hurt leg and taking some heel shortcuts to secure his victory.)

After the match, Hangman’s music played and marched to the ring to confront MJF. Hangman signed the contract to make the championship match official for Revolution. MJF held up the title in Hangman’s face. Hangman threatened to hit MJF, causing him to heelishly fall to the mat. Hangman’s music played and he returned up the aisle as MJF clutched his title in the ring.

FINAL THOUGHTS: This would be the best Collision of all time, but as the hyped up special event it was, it was merely good. No big, surprising wins or title changes here, I guess that was all for Dynamite. While most of the matches were quite good, nothing really exceeded expectations. Good show, but not to the level of mini-PPV that some people were hoping for and expecting.