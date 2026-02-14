AEW GRAND SLAM AUSTRALIA RESULTS (12/27): Keller’s report with analysis of MJF vs. Brody King, Moxley vs. Takeshita, Fletcher vs. Briscoe, Mixed Tag Team Hair Match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW GRAND SLAM RESULTS

FEBRUARY 14, 2026

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA AT QUDOS BANK ARENA

TAPE DELAY ON TNT & HBO MAX

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 7,529 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 8,007. The arena has a capacity of 21,032 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-They cut to the live audience inside the arena cheering as usual Saturday night (Collision) host Tony Schiavone introduced the show and noted they were in Australia

(1) JON MOXLEY vs. KONSUKE TAKESHITA – AEW Continental Title match

Schiavone noted this is Moxley’s first defense. The bell rang 4 minutes into the hour. Excalibur and Schiavone discussed that Takeshita feels like an odd fit for The Don Callis Family, but he keeps getting pulled back into the group. After some exchanges in the ring, Mox leaped at Takeshita at ringside. He overshot and this grazed him and landed on the floor past him. They battled at ringside where Takeshita eventually took over. Fans seemed split with some chant for each wrestler early.

Back in the ring at 6:00, Mox caught Takeshita with a piledriver. Mox lifted him and chopped him in the corner. Takeshita landed some side elbow strikes to the jaw. Mox thumbed him in the eyes and tossed him to the ring apron. Mox then dropkicked Takeshita to the floor. They cut to a break at 7:00. [c]

Back from the break, Takeshita was in control. He powerbombed Mox out of the corner. A fan held up a sign that said, “Too Many Belts!” (Amen!) Moxley stomped on Takeshita on the ring apron. Back in the ring, Takeshita blocked a Mox kick and landed an exploder suplex at 15:00 and then a running knee for a two count. A minute later, Moxley landed a Death Rider for a near fall.

As they continued to battle, the ring announcer said one minute remained. Mox hit a running lariat with 30 seconds left. Takeshita fired back with big swing for a one count, then a running knee to the back of Moxley’s head for a two count. The bell then rang. Schiavone said the (booing) fans were understandably disappointed, but not more than Takeshita. Takeshita looked despondent, but Moxley also slapped the mat in frustration.

Moxley asked to speak to the ref. Mox pile-faced Takeshita. Takeshita fired back and landed his Raging Fire to leave Mox lying mid-ring.

WINNER: Time limit draw in 20:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Exactly the steady hard-hitting back-and-forth battle you’d expect with these two. The draw is fine for me as I wouldn’t want to sacrifice Takeshita in this match with a clean loss, but that’s the only other choice if they want to keep the belt on Mox since interference is banned in the Continental Classic Division.)

-The announcers hyped the MJF vs. Brody King main event and the rest of the undercard. [c]

-A vignette aired on Thekla beating Kris Statlander with post-match comments from both. Thekla said everyone would remember this is the night AEW became toxic. Statlander said was everything she wanted and now she’ll be everything they don’t. “Karma isn’t a bitch, it’s a cosmic killer,” Statlander said.

(Keller’s Analysis: Too many platitudes, but the delivery from Statlander in particular felt more sports-like and less performed.)

(2) BABES OF WRATH (Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale) vs. PENELOPE FORD & MEGAN BAYNE – AEW Tag Team Title match

As Ford & Bayne made their entrance, clips aired of their Eliminator win over the champs to earn this title match. The bell rang 35 minutes into the hour. Schiavone noted that Cameron had friends and family in attendance. Cameron charged at Bayne when the bell rang. All four brawled as the ref watched and flailed his arms. Willow dropped Cameron onto Ford’s lifted knees. The heel duo of Ford and Bayne then took over. Willow fought back with a dropkick to take both heels down. They cut to a partial double-box break at 3:30. [c/pdb]

Back from the break, Ford moonsaulted off the top rope onto Willow at ringside as Cameron battled back against Bayne inside the ring. All four battled in the ring a minute later. Bayne crashed into Ford. Willow kicked Bayne to the mat. Then she landed a running senton with Cameron piggy-backing on Willow for a two count. Cameron then leaped off the top rope with a Swanton, but Bayne rolled out of the way and tagged in Ford.

Ford gave Cameron a stunner, then Bayne landed a flying clothesline. Bayne then leaped through the ropes and tackled Willow. Ford leaped off the top rope, but Cameron moved. The director missed that spot. Cameron then leveraged Bayne’s shoulders down for the win.

WINNERS: Cameron & Nightingale in 11:00 to retain the AEW Tag Team Titles.

(Keller’s Analysis: A solid match that didn’t overstay its welcome. The crowd seemed modestly into it.)

-After the match, Lena Cross attacked Cameron. Excalibur said she faced Statlander on Collision last year. Bayne and Ford then stood with her in the ring, seemingly acknowledging an alliance. [c]

-Excalibur plugged AEW All In London ticket sales.

-A brief video package set the stage for the match with soundbites from both.

(3) “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE vs. ANDRADE EL IDOLO (w/Don Callis)

Andrade made his entrance first, then Hangman. Callis joined in on commentary. The bell rang 54 minutes into the hour. Hangman took Andrade down early and set up a Buckshot Lariat. Andrade kicked Hangman, though. Hangman shoved Andrade into the ropes. Andrade held on and lounged on the middle rope with a smile. Hangman kicked him in the face.

